India celebrates Holi

A combination of pictures shows men and boys daubed in coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon and Barsana villages, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on March 2 and March 3, 2012. In a Holi tradition unique to Nandgaon and Barsana villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. Pictures taken on March 2 and March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)