Pictures | Thu Mar 8, 2012 | 8:50pm IST

India celebrates Holi

<p>A boy smiles as he is applied coloured powder by other boys while celebrating Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Kolkata March 8, 2012. The traditional event heralds the beginning of spring. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>A man daubed in coloured powder smiles as he celebrates Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Boys daubed in coloured powder dance in an alley as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A man daubed in coloured powder smokes as he celebrates Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A boy daubed in coloured powder walks along an alley while celebrating Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>People hug each other as a man throws an empty sack while they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A boy daubed in coloured powder poses for a picture during "Lathmar Holi" in Barsana, in Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Girls apply coloured powder to each other as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A man daubed in coloured powder sings a hymn at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A man daubed in coloured powder poses for a picture during "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A boy daubed in coloured powder poses for a picture during "Lathmar Holi" in Barsana, in Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A veiled Hindu woman holds a bamboo stick as she celebrates "Lathmar Holi" in Barsana, in Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A priest stands at the gate of a temple as policemen talk during "Lathmar Holi" in Barsana, in Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A boy is seen covered with coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A boy holds a water gun while posing for a picture outside his house during "Lathmar Holi" in Barsana, in Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A girl daubed in coloured powder smiles as she celebrates Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Mumbai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Boys covered with coloured powder pose for a picture at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Indian Border Security Force soldiers celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in a camp in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

<p>Indian Border Security Force soldiers celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in a camp in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Boys covered with coloured powder pose for a picture as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in a camp in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Indian Border Security Force soldiers apply coloured powder to their colleague's face as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in a camp in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

<p>A man drenches himself in coloured water under an artificial fountain during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Hyderabad March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>A woman reacts as another woman applies coloured powder to her face during celebrations of Holi in Hyderabad March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>Boys with painted faces react to the camera as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Guwahati March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

<p>People play with tomato pulp as they celebrate Holi in Guwahati March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

<p>Coloured powder or Gulal is thrown on men as they celebrate Holi in Guwahati March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

<p>A boy shakes his head to remove coloured powder after it was applied on him while celebrating Holi in Agartala March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>A combination of pictures shows men and boys daubed in coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon and Barsana villages, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on March 2 and March 3, 2012. In a Holi tradition unique to Nandgaon and Barsana villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. Pictures taken on March 2 and March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

<p>A boy daubed in coloured powder is seen at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. In a Holi tradition unique to Nandgaon and Barsana villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. Picture taken March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION)</p>

<p>A man daubed in coloured powder is seen at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. In a Holi tradition unique to Nandgaon and Barsana villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. Picture taken March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION)</p>

<p>People pray as they arrive in a temple to celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abid</p>

<p>A man pours water on a woman as she leaves a temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>People chant religious slogans as they stand in a queue to enter a temple to celebrate Holi in Vrindavan March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Boys daubed in coloured powder chant religious slogans inside a temple while celebrating Holi in Vrindavan March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A woman reacts as coloured powder is thrown on her by an another woman while celebrating Holi in Chennai March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A man pours water on a family as they leave a temple during Holi in Vrindavan March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>People dance as water is sprayed on them while they celebrate Holi in Allahabad March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>People daubed in coloured powder watches others celebrate Holi in Vrindavan near Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

