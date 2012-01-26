India Celebrates Republic Day
India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders perform as they carry a cut-out depicting the map of the Indian territory, during the 63rd Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
The Indian Army's T-72 Ajeya tanks take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) band ride their camels during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Special Forces commando G. D. Singh shouts as he leads his battalion during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day celebrations on Thursday....more
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (3rd L) and Indian President Pratibha Patil (4th L) make their exit after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. Yingluck is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief...more
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (L) waves to spectators after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. Yingluck is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day...more
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (4th L), Indian Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (3rd L), India's President Pratibha Patil (L) and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) are seated behind a bullet-proof glass as they...more
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (C), surrounded by bodyguards, shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh (2nd L) as India's President Pratibha Patil (3rd R) looks on before the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26,...more
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (4th R) and India's President Pratibha Patil (3rd R) greet Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) upon their arrival at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26. 2012. Shinawatra is...more
(From L - R) Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, India's Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and India's President Pratibha Patil stand behind a bullet-proof glass during India's national anthem at...more
A tableau representing from the election commission of India representing the Indian parliament is displayed during the 63rd Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (4th L), Indian Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (3rd L), India's President Pratibha Patil (R) and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) are seated behind a bullet-proof glass as they...more
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. Yingluck is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. REUTERS/B...more
Cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) celebrate after winning the best marching trophy during the Republic Day celebrations in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Indian Navy sailors are reflected in a puddle as they take part in a ceremonial parade during the Republic Day celebrations in the southern Indian city of Kochi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Indian Navy sailors march as they take part in a ceremonial parade during the Republic Day celebrations in the southern Indian city of Kochi January 26, 2012. India celebrated its 63rd Republic Day on Thursday. REUTERS/Sivaram V (INDIA - Tags:...more
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day celebrations in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura January 26, 2012. India celebrated its 63rd Republic Day on Thursday. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A police contingent holds their weapons during Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri schoolgirls wearing traditional dresses perform to a patriotic song during Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force stands at attention during India's Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
People watch police contingents perform a salute during India's Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A contingent of the National Cadet Corps marches during celebrations for India's Republic Day in Srinagar January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
