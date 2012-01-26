Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 26, 2012 | 6:55pm IST

India Celebrates Republic Day

<p>India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders perform as they carry a cut-out depicting the map of the Indian territory, during the 63rd Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders perform as they carry a cut-out depicting the map of the Indian territory, during the 63rd Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>The Indian Army's T-72 Ajeya tanks take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

The Indian Army's T-72 Ajeya tanks take part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) band ride their camels during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) band ride their camels during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>Special Forces commando G. D. Singh shouts as he leads his battalion during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Special Forces commando G. D. Singh shouts as he leads his battalion during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (3rd L) and Indian President Pratibha Patil (4th L) make their exit after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. Yingluck is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (3rd L) and Indian President Pratibha Patil (4th L) make their exit after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. Yingluck is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (L) waves to spectators after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. Yingluck is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (L) waves to spectators after attending the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. Yingluck is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (4th L), Indian Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (3rd L), India's President Pratibha Patil (L) and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) are seated behind a bullet-proof glass as they watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26. 2012. Yingluck is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (4th L), Indian Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (3rd L), India's President Pratibha Patil (L) and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) are seated behind a bullet-proof glass as they...more

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (C), surrounded by bodyguards, shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh (2nd L) as India's President Pratibha Patil (3rd R) looks on before the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. Shinawatra is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (C), surrounded by bodyguards, shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh (2nd L) as India's President Pratibha Patil (3rd R) looks on before the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. Shinawatra is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (4th R) and India's President Pratibha Patil (3rd R) greet Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) upon their arrival at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26. 2012. Shinawatra is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (4th R) and India's President Pratibha Patil (3rd R) greet Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) upon their arrival at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26. 2012. Shinawatra is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>(From L - R) Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, India's Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and India's President Pratibha Patil stand behind a bullet-proof glass during India's national anthem at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26. 2012. Yingluck is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. REUTERS/B Mathu</p>

(From L - R) Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, India's Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and India's President Pratibha Patil stand behind a bullet-proof glass during India's national anthem at...more

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>Workers direct the loading onto the MSC Tokyo cargo ship of a container of rice, part of a donation of 1,000 tonnes from the Brazilian government to the people of Sri Lanka, at Rio Grande Port in southern Brazil January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

Workers direct the loading onto the MSC Tokyo cargo ship of a container of rice, part of a donation of 1,000 tonnes from the Brazilian government to the people of Sri Lanka, at Rio Grande Port in southern Brazil January 25, 2012.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>A tableau representing from the election commission of India representing the Indian parliament is displayed during the 63rd Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

A tableau representing from the election commission of India representing the Indian parliament is displayed during the 63rd Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (4th L), Indian Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (3rd L), India's President Pratibha Patil (R) and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) are seated behind a bullet-proof glass as they watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. Yingluck is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (4th L), Indian Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (3rd L), India's President Pratibha Patil (R) and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) are seated behind a bullet-proof glass as they...more

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. Yingluck is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. Yingluck is on a three-day state visit to India and is a chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>Cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) celebrate after winning the best marching trophy during the Republic Day celebrations in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) celebrate after winning the best marching trophy during the Republic Day celebrations in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 26, 2012.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>Indian Navy sailors are reflected in a puddle as they take part in a ceremonial parade during the Republic Day celebrations in the southern Indian city of Kochi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

Indian Navy sailors are reflected in a puddle as they take part in a ceremonial parade during the Republic Day celebrations in the southern Indian city of Kochi January 26, 2012.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>Indian Navy sailors march as they take part in a ceremonial parade during the Republic Day celebrations in the southern Indian city of Kochi January 26, 2012. India celebrated its 63rd Republic Day on Thursday. REUTERS/Sivaram V (INDIA - Tags: ANNIVERSARY MILITARY)</p>

Indian Navy sailors march as they take part in a ceremonial parade during the Republic Day celebrations in the southern Indian city of Kochi January 26, 2012. India celebrated its 63rd Republic Day on Thursday.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day celebrations in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura January 26, 2012. India celebrated its 63rd Republic Day on Thursday. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day celebrations in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura January 26, 2012. India celebrated its 63rd Republic Day on Thursday.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>A police contingent holds their weapons during Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A police contingent holds their weapons during Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar January 26, 2012.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>Kashmiri schoolgirls wearing traditional dresses perform to a patriotic song during Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Kashmiri schoolgirls wearing traditional dresses perform to a patriotic song during Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar January 26, 2012.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>A contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force stands at attention during India's Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force stands at attention during India's Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar January 26, 2012.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>People watch police contingents perform a salute during India's Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

People watch police contingents perform a salute during India's Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar January 26, 2012.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



<p>A contingent of the National Cadet Corps marches during celebrations for India's Republic Day in Srinagar January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A contingent of the National Cadet Corps marches during celebrations for India's Republic Day in Srinagar January 26, 2012.

Thursday, January 26, 2012



