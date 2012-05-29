Edition:
India courts Myanmar

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) talks to reporters during a news conference after a meeting with Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Sedona Hotel in Yangon May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to reporters during a news conference after a meeting with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Sedona Hotel in Yangon May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) talks to reporters during a news conference after a meeting with Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Sedona Hotel in Yangon May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) talks with yanmar's President Thein Sein during their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. India signed a raft of agreements with Myanmar on Monday in the first visit by an Indian leader in 25 years, aimed at shoring up its presence as rival countries line up to do business with its strategically located neighbour. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd L) shakes hands with Myanmar's President Thein Sein during a welcoming ceremony before their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) shakes hands with Myanmar's President Thein Sein during their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) and Myanmar's President Thein Sein inspect the guard of honour before their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) is greeted upon his arrival at the airport in Naypyitaw May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout</p>

<p>Myanmar's President Thein Sein (2nd R) shakes hands with India's Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) looks on before their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh talks with Myanmar's President Thein Sein (R) during their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shakes hands with an official before his meeting with Myanmar's President Thein Sein in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout</p>

