India courts Myanmar
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) talks to reporters during a news conference after a meeting with Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Sedona Hotel in Yangon May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) talks to reporters during a news conference after a meeting with Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Sedona Hotel in Yangon May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to reporters during a news conference after a meeting with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Sedona Hotel in Yangon May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to reporters during a news conference after a meeting with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Sedona Hotel in Yangon May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) talks to reporters during a news conference after a meeting with Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Sedona Hotel in Yangon May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) talks to reporters during a news conference after a meeting with Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Sedona Hotel in Yangon May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) talks with yanmar's President Thein Sein during their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. India signed a raft of agreements with Myanmar on Monday in the first visit by an Indian leader in 25 years, aimed at...more
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) talks with yanmar's President Thein Sein during their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. India signed a raft of agreements with Myanmar on Monday in the first visit by an Indian leader in 25 years, aimed at shoring up its presence as rival countries line up to do business with its strategically located neighbour. REUTERS/Stringer
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd L) shakes hands with Myanmar's President Thein Sein during a welcoming ceremony before their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd L) shakes hands with Myanmar's President Thein Sein during a welcoming ceremony before their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) shakes hands with Myanmar's President Thein Sein during their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) shakes hands with Myanmar's President Thein Sein during their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) and Myanmar's President Thein Sein inspect the guard of honour before their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) and Myanmar's President Thein Sein inspect the guard of honour before their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) is greeted upon his arrival at the airport in Naypyitaw May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) is greeted upon his arrival at the airport in Naypyitaw May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout
Myanmar's President Thein Sein (2nd R) shakes hands with India's Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) looks on before their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of...more
Myanmar's President Thein Sein (2nd R) shakes hands with India's Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) looks on before their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh talks with Myanmar's President Thein Sein (R) during their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh talks with Myanmar's President Thein Sein (R) during their meeting in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shakes hands with an official before his meeting with Myanmar's President Thein Sein in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shakes hands with an official before his meeting with Myanmar's President Thein Sein in Naypyitaw May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout
Next Slideshows
Samsung launches new Galaxy
People queue up to buy the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphone as it hits stores in Europe.
Mali refugees
Hundreds of families have settled just outside the official Mbera refugee camp, residing in informal structures built with found materials. Mbera, a refugee...
Memorial Day
Scenes from a day of honor and remembrance.
Peculiar Hairdos
Strange hairstyles from across the globe.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.