Pictures | Mon Aug 17, 2015 | 4:55pm IST

India Day Parade

People take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A child tries to watch people taking part in the 35th India day parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A child falls sleep while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People arrive to take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Spectators celebrate the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Independence Day

Next Slideshows

Independence Day

Independence Day

India celebrates its 69th Independence Day.

15 Aug 2015
The Gaza shore

Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.

15 Aug 2015
Valley of the Whales

Egypt's Valley of the Whales holds fossils and bones, that date back over 40 million years.

14 Aug 2015
India this week

Some of our best pictures from the past week.

14 Aug 2015

