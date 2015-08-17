India Day Parade
People take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A child tries to watch people taking part in the 35th India day parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A child falls sleep while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People arrive to take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Spectators celebrate the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
