India Election: Flags, symbols and banners

<p>A worker pulls a roll of flags of India's ruling Congress party, kept for drying at a flag manufacturing factory, ahead of the 2014 general elections, in Ahmedabad March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A worker prints the flags of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) inside a flag manufacturing factory ahead of the 2014 general elections, in Ahmedabad March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A Samajwadi Party worker gestures in front of a banner with the party's electoral symbol, the bicycle, during a campaign rally to be addressed by its president Mulayam Singh Yadav, ahead of state assembly elections in Allahabad January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A worker holds a roll of flags of India's ruling Congress party after dying in the colours at a flag manufacturing factory ahead of the 2014 general elections in Ahmedabad March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Boys walk past political murals and posters in Kalighat district, the neighbourhood where Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee lives, in Kolkata May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Supporters of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, hold brooms, the party's symbol, during a public meeting addressed by party leader Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Supporter of All India Anna Dravida Munetra Khazhgam (AIADMK) display the party's election symbol during a celebration after AIADMK won the state election, in front of their leader J. Jayalalithaa's residence in Chennai May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A boy holds the flags of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), for drying at a flag manufacturing factory, ahead of the 2014 general elections in Ahmedabad March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Kumari Mayawati, the then chief minister of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, addresses a news conference in Lucknow January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A worker holds a roll of flags of India's ruling Congress party after dying in the colours at a flag manufacturing factory ahead of the 2014 general elections in Ahmedabad March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A worker takes a nap over a stack of Indian political party flags inside a flag manufacturing factory ahead of the 2014 general elections in Ahmedabad March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>People stand around a car decorated with the portrait of Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Kashinath Bagh, 52, a worker ties cut-outs of a lotus after painting them at a workshop ahead of general elections in Kolkata March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Labourers carry a banner of Rahul Gandhi, India's ruling Congress Party's vice-president, for installation at a ground where Rahul is scheduled to attend a public rally on Tuesday, ahead of general elections in Sepahijala district in Tripura March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>A worker operates a machine to print banners of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (R), prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with other leaders of the party ahead of the general elections in Ghaziabad, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A worker operates a machine to print banners of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2014 general elections in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Supporters of India's ruling Congress party attend a rally being addressed by Rahul Gandhi, Congress party vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, ahead of the 2014 general elections at Bardoli in Gujarat February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, wave India's national flag during the first party workers' meeting after their party won 28 constituencies in the state assembly elections, in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Workers erect a scaffolding to cover statues of then Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Mayawati in Lucknow January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>Activists of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) march during an election campaign rally in Kolkata May 10, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>A wall clock carrying a portrait of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), and party symbol of a broom, lies on a table inside their party office in New Delhi October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

