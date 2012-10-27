India F1: Practice sessions
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany talks to the media after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany, team mate Mark Webber (L) of Australia and McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (R) of Britain attend a new conference after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh...more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany, team mate Mark Webber (L) of Australia and McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (R) of Britain attend a new conference after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Pole position Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany poses next to second qualified team mate Mark Webber (R) of Australia and third qualified McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain after the qualifying session of the Indian F1...more
Pole position Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany poses next to second qualified team mate Mark Webber (R) of Australia and third qualified McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany waves after taking pole position in the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012....more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany waves after taking pole position in the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Pole position Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany, second qualified team mate Mark Webber (C) of Australia and third qualified McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain walk in the pit lane after the qualifying session of the...more
Pole position Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany, second qualified team mate Mark Webber (C) of Australia and third qualified McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain walk in the pit lane after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Red Bull Formula One team principal Christian Horner (R) watches next to technical chief Adrian Newey as driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany heads out onto the track during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International...more
Red Bull Formula One team principal Christian Horner (R) watches next to technical chief Adrian Newey as driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany heads out onto the track during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Greg baker/Pool
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil is pushed into his garage during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil is pushed into his garage during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany is pushed into his garage during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany is pushed into his garage during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool
Force India team principal Vijay Mallya talks to the media in the paddock during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012....more
Force India team principal Vijay Mallya talks to the media in the paddock during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Force India team principal Vijay Mallya (C) walks in the paddock during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood more
Force India team principal Vijay Mallya (C) walks in the paddock during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Force India team principal Vijay Mallya waves in the paddock during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood more
Force India team principal Vijay Mallya waves in the paddock during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives in front of team mate Fernando Alonso of Spain during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi,...more
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives in front of team mate Fernando Alonso of Spain during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany drives in front of Williams Formula One driver Pastor Maldonado of Venezuela during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on...more
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany drives in front of Williams Formula One driver Pastor Maldonado of Venezuela during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ferrari's pit stop light system is seen in front of their garage during the third practice session of the Indian Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012....more
Ferrari's pit stop light system is seen in front of their garage during the third practice session of the Indian Formula One Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan drives during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. Kobayashi's future with the...more
Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan drives during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. Kobayashi's future with the Sauber Formula One team will not depend on whatever new sponsorship money he might raise, team principal Monisha Kaltenborn said on Friday. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany sits in his car during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012....more
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany sits in his car during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Pit crew push the car of Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia back to his garage during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October...more
Pit crew push the car of Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia back to his garage during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Pit crew push the car of Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain back to his garage during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October...more
Pit crew push the car of Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain back to his garage during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
The Italian navy flag is seen on the nose of the car of Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New...more
The Italian navy flag is seen on the nose of the car of Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. India's foreign ministry condemned Ferrari on Friday for putting the Italian navy flag on their cars at the Indian Grand Prix in what was seen as a political gesture of support for detained sailors. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Pit crew push the car of McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain back to his garage during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October...more
Pit crew push the car of McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain back to his garage during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan (R) of India drives in the pit lane followed by Marussia Formula One driver Charles Pic of France and McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain during the third practice session of the Indian F1...more
HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan (R) of India drives in the pit lane followed by Marussia Formula One driver Charles Pic of France and McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Caterham Formula One driver Vitaly Petrov of Russia drives in front of Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the...more
Caterham Formula One driver Vitaly Petrov of Russia drives in front of Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ferrari crew members push the car of Felipe Massa of Brazil during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood more
Ferrari crew members push the car of Felipe Massa of Brazil during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives in the pit lane during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012....more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives in the pit lane during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Ferrrari Formula One mechanics wait for Fernando Alonso of Spain to perform a pit stop during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012....more
Ferrrari Formula One mechanics wait for Fernando Alonso of Spain to perform a pit stop during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Caterham Formula One test driver Giedo van der Garde of Netherlands drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012....more
Caterham Formula One test driver Giedo van der Garde of Netherlands drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa (L) of Brazil and Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drive during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts...more
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa (L) of Brazil and Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drive during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Marussia Formula One driver Charles Pic of France drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Marussia Formula One driver Charles Pic of France drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives out of the pit lane during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012....more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives out of the pit lane during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sits in his car during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012., on the...more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sits in his car during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012., on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur more
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sits in his car during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sits in his car during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Italian Navy flag is seen on the nose cone of the car of Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain as he drives out of his garage during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in...more
An Italian Navy flag is seen on the nose cone of the car of Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain as he drives out of his garage during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 26, 2012. Ferrari will race with the flag of the Italian navy on their cars at this weekend's Indian Formula One Grand Prix in a gesture of support for two Italian sailors charged with killing Indian fishermen. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
