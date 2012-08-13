Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 13, 2012

India faces drought

<p>Farmers load fodder supplied by the government for their cattle at Sami village in Gujarat August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A farmer waits to receive the fodder being distributed by the government for cattle at Sami village in Gujarat August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A villager migrates with his sheeps due to lack of water at Kuraga village in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Farmers quarrel to get carts to receive fodder supplied by the government for their cattle at Sami village in Gujarat August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Five-year-old Joshiya, carries a metal pitcher filled with water from a near-by well at Badarganj village in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Villagers carry containers as they rush towards a water tanker supplied by the government at Sami village in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Five-year-old Joshiya carries a metal pitcher filled with water from a near-by well at Badarganj village in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A village woman carries firewood as others rest under a tree after they migrated due to shortage of water on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A village woman combs her hair after she migrated due to shortage of water on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Village women rest under a tree as they migrated due to shortage of water on the outskirts of Sami town in the western Indian state of Gujarat August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A girl stands next to the empty containers after the government-run water tanker left at Charanka village in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A village woman carries a container filled with drinking water supplied by the government-run water tanker at Charanka village in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A villager carries a water bottle as he heads towards his cattle on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman holds a pipe as she helps to fetch water from a government-run water tanker at Charanka village in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A villager walks next to a dried Amrapur branch canal near Santalpur village in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A dried agricultural farmland is pictured on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Dogs stray amid damaged crops due to lack of water at a dried agricultural farmland on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman walks with a boy as they migrate due to lack of water at Sami village in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman carries metal pitchers filled with water from a nearby well at Badarganj village, in Gujarat, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A child rides on a donkey as they migrate due to lack of water at Sami town in Gujarat August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A farmer harvests partially damaged crop due to lack of rain at Sami village in of Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Children wash their hands in a partially dried-out natural pond at Badarganj village, in of Gujarat, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman carries metal pitchers filled with water from a nearby well at Badarganj village, in Gujarat, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A plant grows from a crack on the dried-up bed of a natural pond at Badarganj village, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, August 5, 2012. Armed with the latest monsoon rainfall data, weather experts finally conceded this month that India is facing a drought, confirming what millions of livestock farmers around the country had known for weeks. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A plant grows from a crack on the dried-up bed of a natural pond at Badarganj village, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, August 5, 2012. Armed with the latest monsoon rainfall data, weather experts finally conceded this month that India is...more

