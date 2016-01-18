Edition:
Mon Jan 18, 2016

India-France army exercise

Indian soldiers march as they take part in a parade during the last day of the 10-day-long Indo-French joint army exercise Shakti-2016 near Bikaner in Rajasthan, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

French soldiers take part in a parade during the last day of the 10-day-long Indo-French joint army exercise Shakti-2016 near Bikaner in Rajasthan, India, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A French soldier (R) marches along with an Indian soldier during a parade on the last day of the 10-day-long Indo-French joint army exercise Shakti-2016 near Bikaner in Rajasthan, India, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

French soldiers (in brown) stand with Indian soldiers as they take part in a parade during the last day of the 10-day-long Indo-French joint army exercise Shakti-2016 near Bikaner in Rajasthan, India, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Soldiers from France and India take part in a mock drill during the last day of the 10-day-long Indo-French joint army exercise Shakti-2016 near Bikaner in Rajasthan, India, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A French soldier (L) and an Indian soldier take part in a mock drill during the last day of the 10-day-long Indo-French joint army exercise Shakti-2016 near Bikaner in Rajasthan, India, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A French soldier participates in a mock drill during the last day of the 10-day-long Indo-French joint army exercise Shakti-2016 near Bikaner in Rajasthan, India, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Soldiers from France and India take part in a mock drill during the last day of the 10-day-long Indo-French joint army exercise Shakti-2016 near Bikaner in Rajasthan, India, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

