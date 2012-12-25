India in 2012

Edition:
<p>Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama takes a drink during a teaching session on the first day of the Kalachakra festival in Bodhgaya January 1, 2012. The Kalachakra is a 10-day festival comprising Buddha teachings and meditations, taking place at Bodhgaya where Buddha is said to have gained enlightenment. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama takes a drink during a teaching session on the first day of the Kalachakra festival in Bodhgaya January 1, 2012. The Kalachakra is a 10-day festival comprising Buddha teachings and meditations, taking place at Bodhgaya where Buddha is said to have gained enlightenment. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

<p>Relatives carry the body of Anuj Bidve in the courtyard of a crematorium in Pune, about 190km from Mumbai, January 7, 2012. Bidve, who was studying at Lancaster University, was shot in the head at close range in Manchester, England, on December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Relatives carry the body of Anuj Bidve in the courtyard of a crematorium in Pune, about 190km from Mumbai, January 7, 2012. Bidve, who was studying at Lancaster University, was shot in the head at close range in Manchester, England, on December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in Ahmedabad January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in Ahmedabad January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in Ahmedabad January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Workers cover elephant statues at a park in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 10, 2012. The Election Commission ordered officials in Uttar Pradesh to cover statues of its then Chief Minister Mayawati and her party's elephant election symbol by January 11, so as not to give any advantage to a political party, reported local media. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Workers cover elephant statues at a park in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 10, 2012. The Election Commission ordered officials in Uttar Pradesh to cover statues of its then Chief Minister Mayawati and her party's elephant election symbol by January 11, so as not to give any advantage to a political party, reported local media. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>Bayern Munich's Breno Borges and India's Jeje Lalpekhlua (R) reach for a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Bayern Munich's Breno Borges and India's Jeje Lalpekhlua (R) reach for a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Bayern Munich's Breno Borges and India's Jeje Lalpekhlua (R) reach for a ball during their friendly soccer match in New Delhi January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Hindu priests hold traditional oil lamps as they perform evening prayers called "Aarti" on the banks of river Ganges during Magh Mela, in Allahabad January 12, 2012. The festival is an annual religious event held during the Hindu month of Magh, when thousands of devotees take a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Hindu priests hold traditional oil lamps as they perform evening prayers called "Aarti" on the banks of river Ganges during Magh Mela, in Allahabad January 12, 2012. The festival is an annual religious event held during the Hindu month of Magh, when thousands of devotees take a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

<p>Popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev, with his face smeared with black ink, leaves the venue after addressing a news conference in New Delhi January 14, 2012. An unidentified man threw black ink on Ramdev who was later caught by Ramdev's supporters, and then taken into custody and to the police station, local media reported. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

Popular yoga teacher Swami Ramdev, with his face smeared with black ink, leaves the venue after addressing a news conference in New Delhi January 14, 2012. An unidentified man threw black ink on Ramdev who was later caught by Ramdev's supporters, and then taken into custody and to the police station, local media reported. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

<p>Hindu devotees bathe in natural hot spring water on the banks of the Satluj river on the occasion of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Tattapani in Himachal Pradesh January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar/Files</p>

Hindu devotees bathe in natural hot spring water on the banks of the Satluj river on the occasion of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Tattapani in Himachal Pradesh January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar/Files

Hindu devotees bathe in natural hot spring water on the banks of the Satluj river on the occasion of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Tattapani in Himachal Pradesh January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar/Files

<p>Blood drips from a Shi'ite Muslim boy's face after being flagellated during a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain, in Lucknow January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Blood drips from a Shi'ite Muslim boy's face after being flagellated during a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain, in Lucknow January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Blood drips from a Shi'ite Muslim boy's face after being flagellated during a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain, in Lucknow January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>A vehicle is driven on a road past trees covered with snow after a snowfall in Srinagar January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A vehicle is driven on a road past trees covered with snow after a snowfall in Srinagar January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

A vehicle is driven on a road past trees covered with snow after a snowfall in Srinagar January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>Models present a creation from the brand Pinnacle by designer Shruti Sancheti of India as part of her Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files</p>

Models present a creation from the brand Pinnacle by designer Shruti Sancheti of India as part of her Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

Models present a creation from the brand Pinnacle by designer Shruti Sancheti of India as part of her Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

<p>Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 16, 2012. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 16, 2012. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai January 16, 2012. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu/Files

<p>Priyanka Gandhi, daughter of the chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi, holds hands with Congress party supporters during a stopover in Rae Bareli district as part of her pre-election campaign in Uttar Pradesh January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Priyanka Gandhi, daughter of the chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi, holds hands with Congress party supporters during a stopover in Rae Bareli district as part of her pre-election campaign in Uttar Pradesh January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey poses for pictures in front of the historic Taj Mahal during her visit to the northern Indian city of Agra January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files</p>

Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey poses for pictures in front of the historic Taj Mahal during her visit to the northern Indian city of Agra January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files

Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey poses for pictures in front of the historic Taj Mahal during her visit to the northern Indian city of Agra January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files

<p>Rahul Raghav, one of the crew members who survived the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster, is hugged by his father after arriving at Mumbai's airport January 19, 2012. About 200 Indians were part of the crew of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Rahul Raghav, one of the crew members who survived the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster, is hugged by his father after arriving at Mumbai's airport January 19, 2012. About 200 Indians were part of the crew of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A bride holds flowers with her hands decorated with henna paste during her wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A bride holds flowers with her hands decorated with henna paste during her wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A bride holds flowers with her hands decorated with henna paste during her wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Agni 4 missile is seen during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

Agni 4 missile is seen during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Agni 4 missile is seen during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

<p>A tourist takes pictures through a window of the Amber Fort in Jaipur, capital of the desert state of Rajasthan, January 23, 2012. The structure known as Amber Fort contains several spectacular buildings and is actually the palace built by the great conqueror Raja Man Singh I who ruled from 1590-1614 A.D. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files</p>

A tourist takes pictures through a window of the Amber Fort in Jaipur, capital of the desert state of Rajasthan, January 23, 2012. The structure known as Amber Fort contains several spectacular buildings and is actually the palace built by the great conqueror Raja Man Singh I who ruled from 1590-1614 A.D. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/Files

<p>Ishant Sharma of runs in to bowl during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone/Files</p>

Ishant Sharma of runs in to bowl during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone/Files

Ishant Sharma of runs in to bowl during the first day of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Adelaide, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone/Files

<p>Member of Hmar People's Convention (HPC), an armed group demanding self-rule in North-Cachar Hill district of Assam, meet traditionally dressed dancers during the arms laying down ceremony at Guwahati in Assam January 24, 2012. Hundreds of separatists in the northeast handed over automatic rifles and other weapons to the home minister and senior paramilitary and army officers, signalling the government remained open to peace talks in the region. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files</p>

Member of Hmar People's Convention (HPC), an armed group demanding self-rule in North-Cachar Hill district of Assam, meet traditionally dressed dancers during the arms laying down ceremony at Guwahati in Assam January 24, 2012. Hundreds of separatists in the northeast handed over automatic rifles and other weapons to the home minister and senior paramilitary and army officers, signalling the government remained open to peace talks in the region. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

<p>Rahul Gandhi waves to his supporters during an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections at Chhabal district in Punjab January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files</p>

Rahul Gandhi waves to his supporters during an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections at Chhabal district in Punjab January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Rahul Gandhi waves to his supporters during an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections at Chhabal district in Punjab January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

<p>Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic pose with their trophy after defeating Bob and Mike Bryan in their men's doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Files</p>

Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic pose with their trophy after defeating Bob and Mike Bryan in their men's doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Files

<p>A participant poses during Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in Mumbai January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A participant poses during Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in Mumbai January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A participant poses during Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in Mumbai January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A security guard stands next to a sculpture titled "Woman and Child" by Australian artist Sam Jinks at the India Art Fair in New Delhi January 29, 2012. The fourth edition of the India Art Fair, which is held from January 26 to 29, showcases artworks by hundreds of artists from India and around the world. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A security guard stands next to a sculpture titled "Woman and Child" by Australian artist Sam Jinks at the India Art Fair in New Delhi January 29, 2012. The fourth edition of the India Art Fair, which is held from January 26 to 29, showcases artworks by hundreds of artists from India and around the world. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>Indian Coast Guard warships form a line during an Indo-Japan joint coast guard exercise in the waters of the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

Indian Coast Guard warships form a line during an Indo-Japan joint coast guard exercise in the waters of the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Indian Coast Guard warships form a line during an Indo-Japan joint coast guard exercise in the waters of the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

<p>Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata January 29, 2012. Four hundred and eighty-five children from the Training Resource and Care for Kids (T.R.A.C.K.S), a charity for single mothers and children living without support at railway stations, took part in a peace march in an attempt to create a Guinness World Record for being the largest gathering of people dressed as Mahatma Gandhi. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata January 29, 2012. Four hundred and eighty-five children from the Training Resource and Care for Kids (T.R.A.C.K.S), a charity for single mothers and children living without support at railway stations, took part in a peace march in an attempt to create a Guinness World Record for being the largest gathering of people dressed as Mahatma Gandhi. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>The Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2012. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Republic Day celebrations, and is held every year on January 29. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

The Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2012. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Republic Day celebrations, and is held every year on January 29. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

<p>Police and Indian Air Force personnel gather around the wreckage of a two-seater trainer aircraft after it crashed near Chennai January 31, 2012. The aircraft plunged into a lake but both pilots ejected safely, local media reported. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

Police and Indian Air Force personnel gather around the wreckage of a two-seater trainer aircraft after it crashed near Chennai January 31, 2012. The aircraft plunged into a lake but both pilots ejected safely, local media reported. REUTERS/Babu/Files

<p>Onlookers and rescue workers gather around the derailed coaches of a passenger train in Bangapara village near Guwahati February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files</p>

Onlookers and rescue workers gather around the derailed coaches of a passenger train in Bangapara village near Guwahati February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Onlookers and rescue workers gather around the derailed coaches of a passenger train in Bangapara village near Guwahati February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

<p>Fans of cricketer Yuvraj Singh hold up his portrait during a candlelight prayer meeting praying for his health and good recovery in Ahmedabad February 6, 2012. Singh was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy in the United States, local media. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Fans of cricketer Yuvraj Singh hold up his portrait during a candlelight prayer meeting praying for his health and good recovery in Ahmedabad February 6, 2012. Singh was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy in the United States, local media. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Eagles fly around an eagle-shaped kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Eagles fly around an eagle-shaped kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Eagles fly around an eagle-shaped kite at the international kite festival in Ahmedabad January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (C) takes snacks as her Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh (2nd L), President Pratibha Patil (2nd R) and Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur (L) look on during the "At Home" reception at India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. This year, Shinawatra was the chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day parade. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (C) takes snacks as her Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh (2nd L), President Pratibha Patil (2nd R) and Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur (L) look on during the "At Home" reception at India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2012. This year, Shinawatra was the chief guest at India's 63rd Republic Day parade. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

<p>A girl looks out of a broken wall near railway tracks in Mumbai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A girl looks out of a broken wall near railway tracks in Mumbai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A girl looks out of a broken wall near railway tracks in Mumbai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A policeman deployed on election duty gets ready to leave for his assigned polling station in a school ahead of state assembly elections at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A policeman deployed on election duty gets ready to leave for his assigned polling station in a school ahead of state assembly elections at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A policeman deployed on election duty gets ready to leave for his assigned polling station in a school ahead of state assembly elections at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, stands on the backseat of a car as people take her pictures while campaigning for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, stands on the backseat of a car as people take her pictures while campaigning for local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. Amge has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>An artist dressed as Mughal Emperor Akbar sits along the roadside in Mumbai February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

An artist dressed as Mughal Emperor Akbar sits along the roadside in Mumbai February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

An artist dressed as Mughal Emperor Akbar sits along the roadside in Mumbai February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A student writes a message on a 400-feet (122-metre) long "Letter to God" in Chandigarh February 12, 2012. Organisers said more than 1,500 people participated in penning down their messages to their gods at an event organised by Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual organisation. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A student writes a message on a 400-feet (122-metre) long "Letter to God" in Chandigarh February 12, 2012. Organisers said more than 1,500 people participated in penning down their messages to their gods at an event organised by Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual organisation. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

<p>Police and forensic officials examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. Bombers targeted staff at Israel's embassies in India and Georgia, the foreign ministry said, with a bomb going off in New Delhi but a second device in Tbilisi was defused. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Police and forensic officials examine a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. Bombers targeted staff at Israel's embassies in India and Georgia, the foreign ministry said, with a bomb going off in New Delhi but a second device in Tbilisi was defused. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>A policeman uses a baton to disperse a demonstrator during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A policeman uses a baton to disperse a demonstrator during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A policeman uses a baton to disperse a demonstrator during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans and carry a placard while standing on lamp posts during a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Demonstrators shout slogans and carry a placard while standing on lamp posts during a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Demonstrators shout slogans and carry a placard while standing on lamp posts during a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Relatives and friends of a groom dance during a wedding procession in New Delhi December 9, 2012. The wedding season in India lasts for about four months and during wedding celebrations the bridegroom's family normally hires a brass band service to play at the wedding procession, in which the groom's family dances all the way to the wedding venue where the bride's family waits to receive them. The members of the band come together during wedding season to perform and earn around $10-12 per wedding. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

Relatives and friends of a groom dance during a wedding procession in New Delhi December 9, 2012. The wedding season in India lasts for about four months and during wedding celebrations the bridegroom's family normally hires a brass band service to play at the wedding procession, in which the groom's family dances all the way to the wedding venue where the bride's family waits to receive them. The members of the band come together during wedding season to perform and earn around $10-12 per wedding. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

<p>A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a poster featuring Narendra Modi during a jubilation ceremony outside the party office in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. Modi won a fourth successive term as the chief minister of Gujarat, a victory that could launch the prime ministerial ambitions of one of the country's most popular but controversial leaders. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a poster featuring Narendra Modi during a jubilation ceremony outside the party office in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. Modi won a fourth successive term as the chief minister of Gujarat, a victory that could launch the prime ministerial ambitions of one of the country's most popular but controversial leaders. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (2nd L) and Junal (2nd R) mourn during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. The body of Jacintha Saldanha, the nurse who committed suicide in London after a prank call by two Australian radio presenters was buried at her husband's native village on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (2nd L) and Junal (2nd R) mourn during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. The body of Jacintha Saldanha, the nurse who committed suicide in London after a prank call by two Australian radio presenters was buried at her husband's native village on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Miss India Shilpa Singh competes in her Kooey Australia swimwear and Chinese Laundry shoes during the Swimsuit Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout/Files</p>

Miss India Shilpa Singh competes in her Kooey Australia swimwear and Chinese Laundry shoes during the Swimsuit Competition of the 2012 Miss Universe Presentation Show at PH Live in Las Vegas, Nevada December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Decker/Miss Universe Organization/Handout/Files

<p>Brandon Pereira (L), 33, and his wife Emilia DoSilva, 28, pose inside a church after getting married in Mumbai December 12, 2012. The couple who got engaged on October 10, 2010, wanted to have a special date for their church marriage as well, one of their family members said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Brandon Pereira (L), 33, and his wife Emilia DoSilva, 28, pose inside a church after getting married in Mumbai December 12, 2012. The couple who got engaged on October 10, 2010, wanted to have a special date for their church marriage as well, one of their family members said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Forest officials ride tame elephants as they try to free an injured elephant (bottom) from a mud pit in Goalpara district in Assam December 8, 2012. The elephant had been stuck in the mud pit for three days and was unable to free herself because she has become weak from struggling, according to officials quoted in local media. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Forest officials ride tame elephants as they try to free an injured elephant (bottom) from a mud pit in Goalpara district in Assam December 8, 2012. The elephant had been stuck in the mud pit for three days and was unable to free herself because she has become weak from struggling, according to officials quoted in local media. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Pied Kingfisher flies out from the water after diving for a fish in Srinagar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A Pied Kingfisher flies out from the water after diving for a fish in Srinagar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

A Pied Kingfisher flies out from the water after diving for a fish in Srinagar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>People watch a peloton of riders cycle past them during the second leg of the Tour de India cycling race in Srinagar December 4, 2012. Some 80 participants of 54 nationalities competed in the second leg of the race for $35,000 worth of prize money, a statement issued by the organizers said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

People watch a peloton of riders cycle past them during the second leg of the Tour de India cycling race in Srinagar December 4, 2012. Some 80 participants of 54 nationalities competed in the second leg of the race for $35,000 worth of prize money, a statement issued by the organizers said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Employees stand outside the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in the southern Indian city of Kochi October 13, 2012. Three decades after Infosys, India's second-largest software service provider, was founded by middle-class engineers, the country has failed to create an enabling environment for first-generation entrepreneurs. Startup Village wants to break the logjam by helping engineers develop 1,000 Internet and mobile companies in the next 10 years. It provides its members with office space, guidance and a chance to hobnob with the stars of the tech industry. But critics say this may not even be the beginning of a game-changer unless India deals with a host of other impediments - from red tape to a lack of innovation and a dearth of investors - that are blocking entrepreneurship in Asia's third-largest economy. Picture taken October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

Employees stand outside the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in the southern Indian city of Kochi October 13, 2012. Three decades after Infosys, India's second-largest software service provider, was founded by middle-class engineers, the country has failed to create an enabling environment for first-generation entrepreneurs. Startup Village wants to break the logjam by helping engineers develop 1,000 Internet and mobile companies in the next 10 years. It provides its members with office space, guidance and a chance to hobnob with the stars of the tech industry. But critics say this may not even be the beginning of a game-changer unless India deals with a host of other impediments - from red tape to a lack of innovation and a dearth of investors - that are blocking entrepreneurship in Asia's third-largest economy. Picture taken October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton wears a "tilak", the Hindu traditional mark, on her forehead and a saffron-coloured scarf as she leaves after a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. Hilton was attending a fashion event as a DJ in Goa. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Socialite Paris Hilton wears a "tilak", the Hindu traditional mark, on her forehead and a saffron-coloured scarf as she leaves after a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. Hilton was attending a fashion event as a DJ in Goa. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>A physically disabled man casts his shadow on the ground as he walks inside a tricycle distribution centre by the state government during an event to mark World Disability Day in Hyderabad December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A physically disabled man casts his shadow on the ground as he walks inside a tricycle distribution centre by the state government during an event to mark World Disability Day in Hyderabad December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

A physically disabled man casts his shadow on the ground as he walks inside a tricycle distribution centre by the state government during an event to mark World Disability Day in Hyderabad December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>A contestant rides a home-made disco ball shaped vehicle without an engine down a hill during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Mumbai December 2, 2012. The race is judged on speed, creativity and showmanship, with competitors having to navigate their home-made human powered vehicles on the track in the best time. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A contestant rides a home-made disco ball shaped vehicle without an engine down a hill during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Mumbai December 2, 2012. The race is judged on speed, creativity and showmanship, with competitors having to navigate their home-made human powered vehicles on the track in the best time. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (L) greets Cardinal Bechara Boutros Rai of Lebanon as they arrive to attend a special audience led by Pope Benedict XVI in Paul VI hall at the Vatican November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/Files</p>

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (L) greets Cardinal Bechara Boutros Rai of Lebanon as they arrive to attend a special audience led by Pope Benedict XVI in Paul VI hall at the Vatican November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/Files

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (L) greets Cardinal Bechara Boutros Rai of Lebanon as they arrive to attend a special audience led by Pope Benedict XVI in Paul VI hall at the Vatican November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/Files

<p>Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, poses for a photo in front of a statue of Gandhi in the old quarters of New Delhi October 25, 2012. Chaturvedi says that the soul of Gandhi resides in him and he has been sent to continue the work of Father of the Nation. After his self proclaimed transformation in 2002 as Gandhi, Chaturvedi has been travelling extensively and plays up to his startling resemblance to Gandhi at protests and demonstrations. Picture taken October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, poses for a photo in front of a statue of Gandhi in the old quarters of New Delhi October 25, 2012. Chaturvedi says that the soul of Gandhi resides in him and he has been sent to continue the work of Father of the Nation. After his self proclaimed transformation in 2002 as Gandhi, Chaturvedi has been travelling extensively and plays up to his startling resemblance to Gandhi at protests and demonstrations. Picture taken October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

<p>Camel herders warm themselves by a fire at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colourful and popular fairs in India. Thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Camel herders warm themselves by a fire at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colourful and popular fairs in India. Thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after India hanged Mohammad Ajmal Kasab in Mumbai November 21, 2012. India secretly executed Kasab, the lone survivor of a Pakistan-based militant squad, just days before the fourth anniversary of an attack that killed 166 people in a rampage through the financial capital of Mumbai. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after India hanged Mohammad Ajmal Kasab in Mumbai November 21, 2012. India secretly executed Kasab, the lone survivor of a Pakistan-based militant squad, just days before the fourth anniversary of an attack that killed 166 people in a rampage through the financial capital of Mumbai. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Mumbai, November 19, 2012. Hindu devotees worship the Sun god and fast all day for the betterment of their family and society during the festival. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Mumbai, November 19, 2012. Hindu devotees worship the Sun god and fast all day for the betterment of their family and society during the festival. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>A firefighter works to extinguish the fire from a 15-storey commercial building after a fire broke out, next to a dried tree in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A firefighter works to extinguish the fire from a 15-storey commercial building after a fire broke out, next to a dried tree in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A firefighter works to extinguish the fire from a 15-storey commercial building after a fire broke out, next to a dried tree in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Supporters carry a cut-out of right-wing Hindu nationalist politician Bal Thackeray before his cremation at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. Thackeray, one of India's most polarising politicians and leader of an influential right-wing Hindu nationalist party that has dominated politics in the country's richest city for two decades, died aged 86. Thackeray died of cardio-respiratory arrest at his home, one of his doctors, Jalil Parker, said. He had been ill for some time and was rumoured to have died earlier this week. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Supporters carry a cut-out of right-wing Hindu nationalist politician Bal Thackeray before his cremation at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. Thackeray, one of India's most polarising politicians and leader of an influential right-wing Hindu nationalist party that has dominated politics in the country's richest city for two decades, died aged 86. Thackeray died of cardio-respiratory arrest at his home, one of his doctors, Jalil Parker, said. He had been ill for some time and was rumoured to have died earlier this week. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>Andanappa Yalagi, the father of Savita Halappanavar, looks at her wedding album at her house in Belgaum in Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Andanappa Yalagi, the father of Savita Halappanavar, looks at her wedding album at her house in Belgaum in Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A man drives a taxi loaded with bicycles and milk containers through a road in Allahabad November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

A man drives a taxi loaded with bicycles and milk containers through a road in Allahabad November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

A man drives a taxi loaded with bicycles and milk containers through a road in Allahabad November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

<p>Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) gives a memento to students during her visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012. Suu Kyi urged India on Wednesday to stand by Myanmar on its journey to democracy, on her first trip to Myanmar's neighbour since it dropped its support for her democracy movement two decades ago in favour of the ruling junta. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) gives a memento to students during her visit to her former college Lady Shri Ram (LSR), in New Delhi November 16, 2012. Suu Kyi urged India on Wednesday to stand by Myanmar on its journey to democracy, on her first trip to Myanmar's neighbour since it dropped its support for her democracy movement two decades ago in favour of the ruling junta. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

<p>A Kathakali dancer wears a dress ahead of his performance during the annual temple festival at Tripunithura, in Kerala November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

A Kathakali dancer wears a dress ahead of his performance during the annual temple festival at Tripunithura, in Kerala November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

A Kathakali dancer wears a dress ahead of his performance during the annual temple festival at Tripunithura, in Kerala November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

<p>A girl practises a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. Mallakhamb is an ancient Indian sport which originated as a complementary exercise for wrestling, but is now practised as a sport in itself. The name is a combination of the words "malla", which means athlete or strong man, and "khamba", which means pole. Athletes perform a variety of yogic and gymnastic poses while suspended from a rope or on a pole. Practitioners say that the sport not only develops a healthy and strong body, but also strengthens willpower and helps compose the mind. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A girl practises a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. Mallakhamb is an ancient Indian sport which originated as a complementary exercise for wrestling, but is now practised as a sport in itself. The name is a combination of the words "malla", which means athlete or strong man, and "khamba", which means pole. Athletes perform a variety of yogic and gymnastic poses while suspended from a rope or on a pole. Practitioners say that the sport not only develops a healthy and strong body, but also strengthens willpower and helps compose the mind. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>People walk in a slum's alley illuminated by colorful lights ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

People walk in a slum's alley illuminated by colorful lights ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

People walk in a slum's alley illuminated by colorful lights ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Artist Harwinder Singh Gill gives final touches to his new creation, an image of U.S. President Barack Obama made with vegetables, in Amritsar November 10, 2012. Gill made the image with about 40 kg of vegetables and spent two days for the creation. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files</p>

Artist Harwinder Singh Gill gives final touches to his new creation, an image of U.S. President Barack Obama made with vegetables, in Amritsar November 10, 2012. Gill made the image with about 40 kg of vegetables and spent two days for the creation. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

<p>A high-powered tugboat (background R) pulls the oil tanker Pratibha Cauvery on the Marina beach in Chennai November 8, 2012. Pratibha Cauvery ran aground as cyclone Nilam hit the Tamil Nadu coast on October 31, local media reported. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

A high-powered tugboat (background R) pulls the oil tanker Pratibha Cauvery on the Marina beach in Chennai November 8, 2012. Pratibha Cauvery ran aground as cyclone Nilam hit the Tamil Nadu coast on October 31, local media reported. REUTERS/Babu/Files

<p>Muslims sit at the Jama Masjid, illuminated with blue lights as a part of a diabetes awareness and prevention campaign organized by pharmaceutical company Sanofi India, in the old quarters of Delhi November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

Muslims sit at the Jama Masjid, illuminated with blue lights as a part of a diabetes awareness and prevention campaign organized by pharmaceutical company Sanofi India, in the old quarters of Delhi November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

<p>Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (C) is presented with a flower garland by a priest as his wife Laureen watches inside the Sri Someshwara temple in Bangalore November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (C) is presented with a flower garland by a priest as his wife Laureen watches inside the Sri Someshwara temple in Bangalore November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (C) is presented with a flower garland by a priest as his wife Laureen watches inside the Sri Someshwara temple in Bangalore November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, and guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, take part in a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. Picture taken October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" (L-R) guitarist Zahoor Qadir, 18, drummer Muneeb Khan, 17, and guitarist and lead singer Qassam Dar, 18, take part in a jamming session in Srinagar October 10, 2012. Picture taken October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>A man with a performing monkey brushes his teeth outside a public toilet on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A man with a performing monkey brushes his teeth outside a public toilet on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A man with a performing monkey brushes his teeth outside a public toilet on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A man selling lentils as feed for pigeons walks on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A man selling lentils as feed for pigeons walks on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A man selling lentils as feed for pigeons walks on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Muslim brides interact with each other as they wait for their wedding ceremonies to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Muslim brides interact with each other as they wait for their wedding ceremonies to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Muslim brides interact with each other as they wait for their wedding ceremonies to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>A Christian woman places a candle on the grave of her relative at a cemetery as she observes All Souls Day in Kolkata November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A Christian woman places a candle on the grave of her relative at a cemetery as she observes All Souls Day in Kolkata November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A Christian woman places a candle on the grave of her relative at a cemetery as she observes All Souls Day in Kolkata November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>A man carrying his child tries to hold an umbrella at Marina beach in Chennai October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

A man carrying his child tries to hold an umbrella at Marina beach in Chennai October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

A man carrying his child tries to hold an umbrella at Marina beach in Chennai October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates with crew members after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates with crew members after winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Virgin Group founder Richard Branson waves an Indian national flag while sitting atop a taxi during a promotional event in Mumbai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson waves an Indian national flag while sitting atop a taxi during a promotional event in Mumbai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson waves an Indian national flag while sitting atop a taxi during a promotional event in Mumbai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Residents cover their faces as a Chennai Corporation worker fumigates a residential area in Chennai October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

Residents cover their faces as a Chennai Corporation worker fumigates a residential area in Chennai October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Residents cover their faces as a Chennai Corporation worker fumigates a residential area in Chennai October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

<p>Kashmiri children dressed as Hindu Lord Rama (C), Lakhsman (L) and Hanuman rest before effigies of 10-headed demon King Ravana, Meghnad and Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Kashmiri children dressed as Hindu Lord Rama (C), Lakhsman (L) and Hanuman rest before effigies of 10-headed demon King Ravana, Meghnad and Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>A girl carries the head of an idol after immersion of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga into the waters of the river Mahananda on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Siliguri October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A girl carries the head of an idol after immersion of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga into the waters of the river Mahananda on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Siliguri October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A girl carries the head of an idol after immersion of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga into the waters of the river Mahananda on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Siliguri October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

