India in New Zealand

<p>New Zealand's Neil Wagner (C) celebrates dismissing Zaheer Khan during the second innings on day four of the first international test cricket match, at Eden Park in Auckland, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Neil Wagner (L) celebrates dismissing MS Dhoni (R) during the second innings on day four of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand celebrate winning the first international test cricket match against India at Eden Park in Auckland February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand celebrate winning the first international test cricket match against India at Eden Park in Auckland February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Trent Boult celebrates dismissing Ishant Sharma (R) while winning the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Neil Wagner (C, top) celebrates dismissing MS Dhoni (R) during the second innings on day four of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>MS Dhoni leads his team back to the dressing room after losing the first international test cricket match to New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Ravindra Jadeja heads back to the dressing room after losing the first international test cricket match against New Zealand, at Eden Park in Auckland, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>MS Dhoni misses the ball during his second innings on day four of the first international test cricket match against New Zealand, at Eden Park in Auckland, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Zaheer Khan misses the ball from New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) during his second innings on day four of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Rohit Sharma plays a shot off New Zealand's Neil Wagner (R) during his second innings on day four of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Shikhar Dhawan avoids a bouncer while scoring a century during his second innings on day four of the first international test cricket match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot off the front foot during his second innings on day four of the first international test cricket match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Shikhar Dhawan celebrates scoring a century during his second innings on day four of the first international test cricket match against New Zealand, at Eden Park in Auckland, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Shikhar Dhawan (L) consoles Virat Kohli after he was dismissed during his second innings on day four of the first international test cricket match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Neil Wagner (L) celebrates dismissing Virat Kohli during his second innings on day four of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates dismissing Rohit Sharma during the second innings on day four of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates dismissing Rohit Sharma with teammates Kane Willamson (L) and Brendon McCullum (R) during the second innings on day four of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot watched by New Zealand's BJ Watling (L) and Ross Taylor on his way to scoring a century during his second innings on day four of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns gives a news conference on day four of the first international test cricket match against New Zealand, at Eden Park in Auckland, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand celebrate Trent Boult (2nd R) dismissing Ajinkya Rahane on day four of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Shikhar Dhawan plays a pull shot while scoring a century during his second innings on day four of the first international test cricket match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Virat Kohli (L) hits a four off New Zealand's Neil Wagner (R) during his second innings on day four of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Cheteshwar Pujara walks off after being dismissed during his second innings on day four of the first international test cricket match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Rohit Sharma hits a ball for four on day two of the first international test cricket match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Ajinkya Rahane (R) hits a ball past New Zealand's wicketkeeper BJ Watling on day two of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Ajinkya Rahane (R) and Rohit Sharma (L) chat as they leave the field due to bad light on day two of the first international test cricket match against New Zealand, at Eden Park in Auckland February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Brendon McCullum celebrates scoring 200 runs on day two of the first international test cricket match against India at Eden Park in Auckland February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Brendon McCullum hits a six while scoring 200 runs on day two of the first international test cricket match against India at Eden Park in Auckland, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (R) messes up a reverse sweep while scoring 200 runs as MS Dhoni (C) watches on day two of the first international test cricket match, at Eden Park in Auckland, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (C) is congratulated by some players of the Indian team after scoring 224 runs on day two of the first international test cricket match, at Eden Park in Auckland, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Trent Boult (C) celebrates dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara on day two of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Virat Kohli reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed on day two of the first international test cricket match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand players celebrate dismissing Virat Kohli on day two of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Murali Vijay is bowled out by New Zealand's Neil Wagner on day two of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>India's Murali Vijay (R) is bowled out by New Zealand's Neil Wagner (C) on day two of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple (NEW ZEALAND - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

<p>India's Ajinkya Rahane hits a ball from New Zealand's Neil Wagner on day two of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple (NEW ZEALAND - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

<p>New Zealand's Kane Williamson (R) hits out scoring four runs while watched by MS Dhoni on day one of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Brendon McCullum avoids a bouncer on day one of the first international test cricket match against India at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (L) hits the ball past Mohammed Shami for four runs on day one of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Ishant Sharma fields off his own bowling New Zealand's Kane Williamson on day one of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Kane Williamson hits out past Cheteshwar Pujara, scoring four runs, on day one of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Kane Williamson hits out past Cheteshwar Pujara, scoring four runs, on day one of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Brendon McCullum celebrates his century while watched by Kane Williamson on day one of the first international test cricket match against India at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Kane Williamson (L) celebrates his century on day one of the first international test cricket match against India at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Kane Williamson hits out on his way to a century on day one of the first international test cricket match against India at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Zaheer Khan (L) celebrates dismissing New Zealand's Kane Williamson (C) on day one of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's century maker Brendon McCullum prods backwards to make his ground after Cory Anderson (L) hit the ball towards the stumps watched by Zaheer Khan (R) on day one of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Zaheer Khan reacts as New Zealand's century maker Brendon McCullum (L) gets away with a french cut on day one of the first international test cricket match, at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Ishant Sharma (R) bowls past New Zealand's Cory Anderson on day two of the first international test cricket match, at Eden Park in Auckland, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Tim Southee dives to makes his ground successfully on day two of their first international test cricket match against India at Eden Park in Auckland February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Peter Fulton (L) plays a shot to get off the mark on day one of the first international test cricket match against India, at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>New Zealand's Hamish Rutherford plays a shot while jumping on day one of the first international test cricket match against India, at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Zaheer Khan (L) bowls past New Zealand's Peter Fulton on day one of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Ishant Sharma celebrates dismissing New Zealand's Hamish Rutherford (L) on day one of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Zaheer Khan (L) appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of New Zealand's Peter Fulton on day one of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

<p>Ishant Sharma (R) celebrates dismissing New Zealand's Ross Taylor on day one of the first international test cricket match at Eden Park in Auckland February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

