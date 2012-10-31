Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 31, 2012 | 7:10pm IST

India in reflections

<p>Participants carrying flags are reflected in the waters of Dal Lake during the opening ceremony of "Jashan-e-Dal" in Srinagar October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Women are reflected in a mirror as they shop for shoes at a retail store in Mumbai September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A student checks his results on a notice board at the Bansal Classes in Kota, Rajasthan, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A contestant adjusts his costume in a dressing room during the 4th annual Maharashtra State Open DanceSport Championship in Mumbai, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Policemen are reflected in a puddle of rainwater as they stand guard at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar in Haryana August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A man is reflected in a mirror as he gets his moustache trimmed by a roadside barber at Jewar village in Uttar Pradesh August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>Amruddin Siddiqui, 51, is reflected in a mirror as he sits at a roadside in the old quarters in Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A Kashmiri fisherman is reflected in the waters of Dal Lake as he throws a net to catch fish in Srinagar May 1, 2012. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor gestures as gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin in his house in Adipur in Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A goldsmith checks a gold necklace at a workshop in Kolkata April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A salesgirl is reflected in a mirror inside a gold jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in Kochi April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>A rickshaw puller is reflected on the installed mirrors of his rickshaw as he waits for passengers on a street in Patna January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Hindu pilgrims are reflected on the banks of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Indian Navy sailors are reflected in a puddle as they take part in a ceremonial parade during the Republic Day celebrations in Kochi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>Haridas, 39, a clown at the Great Bombay Circus applies makeup before a show in Chennai December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A row of closed shops and a man getting his haircut by a roadside barber are reflected in a mirror during a strike in Ahmedabad December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Muslim worshippers are reflected in a puddle of rain water while walking along Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad during Eid al-Fitr August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>A girl is reflected in a mirror next to a sheet with pictures of her classmates pasted on a wall in her living room at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Reflections of pedestrians are seen in a puddle of rainwater outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station in Mumbai July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>An employee checks the adjustments of a side-view mirror of a vehicle at a factory of the Samvardhana Motherson Group, an auto components making company, in Noida May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A policeman's reflection is seen in a mirror used to check vehicles for explosives outside the Bombay High Court before the delivery of a judgement for Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Yadav, 58, a security guard, is reflected on a mirror installed on a rickshaw as he trims his moustache on a roadside at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>A Kashmiri boatman ferries people across the Jehlum river in Srinagar December 24, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Grounds staff are reflected in a puddle as they remove rain covers as the first one day cricket match between India and Australia is delayed due to wet grounds from heavy rain the night before in Cochin October 17, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds</p>

<p>Security personnel is reflected in a mirror used to check beneath cars at the entrance to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the main venue for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

<p>Commuters are seen reflected in a puddle outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi August 16, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Closed shops and policemen are reflected in a puddle during a curfew on India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A devotee puts on make-up during the annual Hindu religious festival of "Bonalu" in Hyderabad July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>A chimney is reflected in a puddle polluted with chemicals at an industrial area of Surat November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

<p>Models take their pictures with a mobile phone backstage before the start of a fashion show at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A woman is reflected in a mirror as she tries a necklace at a jewellery shop in Kolkata October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>Commuters are reflected in sunglasses as they walk through a busy street in old quarters of Delhi October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>An aspiring model does her make-up during female model auditions for the upcoming 'Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2010' organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in New Delhi October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

<p>A Muslim man looks at himself in a mirror at a mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Jammu August 23, 2009. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A school girl gets her make-up done before her performance during Independence Day celebrations in Amritsar August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

<p>A pedestrian and a building are reflected in a puddle following a rainfall in Kolkata July 14, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

<p>People are reflected in a puddle following rain in Kochi May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>A staff displays gold necklaces at the Zak Jewels India Exhibition 2009 in Chennai June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A girl cries as she gets her hair cut at a roadside barber shop in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A building is reflected on the bonnet of a BMW car at a "Super Car Show" in Mumbai April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A woman ties her hair on a pavement in Kolkata March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>Protesters are reflected in the sunglasses of a man also taking part in a demonstration in support of Sri Lankan Tamils in New Delhi February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A salesman arranges gold bracelets inside a jewellery showroom in Jaipur January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur </p>

<p>A visitor views the Taj Mahal hotel, which is reflected in his binoculars, in Mumbai December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>The Taj Mahal hotel is reflected on the window of a car of a television channel in Mumbai December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is reflected on a glass window as people look at a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the building in Mumbai November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A Muslim cleric wears a cap inside his room before offering evening prayers during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Jammu September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta</p>

<p>A gay activist applies make-up before taking part in a march to raise awareness about their and the rights of other sexual minorities in Kolkata June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>People looking at a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building and the BSE building are reflected on a puddle of rainwater in Mumbai June 9, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>Workers construct the new building of Indian infotech giant Infosys in Bangalore May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A pregnant model adjusts her hair in the dressing room during a maternity fashion show, organized by a company that caters to pregnant women, in New Delhi April 12, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Dock workers are reflected onto a rain water puddle at the port in Mumbai September 6, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A Kashmiri Hajj pilgrim looks from bus window before they depart for Mecca in Srinagar October 30, 2008. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Workers are reflected on a bubble of melted tar on a road in Jammu June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Amit Gupta</p>

<p>An Indian labourer walks past a reflection of an idol of Durga, the Hindu goddess of power, after loading it onto a truck in Kolkata October 7, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

<p>An Indian truck driver looks on while stranded in a traffic jam as a reflection of an idol of Durga is seen on a mirror in Kolkata in this picture taken October 7, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

<p>Hindu devotees are reflected on polluted water as they walk on the banks of river Godavari at the ongoing Kumbh Mela (sacred Hindu pilgrimage) in Nasik town, 180 km (112.5 miles) northeast of Bombay August 11, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>Domes of a hotel are reflected in a puddle of rain water in Mumbai September 30, 2005. REUTERS/ Adeel Halim.</p>

<p>The poster of "The Da Vinci Code" outside a movie theatre is seen on the mirror reflection from a motorbike in Bangalore, May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh Nv</p>

<p>The reflection of an Indian army soldier is seen on a puddle in the outskirts of Jammu August 8, 2006. REUTERS/Amit Gupta</p>

<p>A man casts a fishing net into the polluted waters of river Yamuna in Agra March 7, 2007, with the Taj Mahal monument in the background . REUTERS/Adeel Halim</p>

<p>Residents of Asia's largest shantytown, Dharavi, are reflected in a puddle as they wave flags during a demonstration against a redevelopment plan for Dharavi in Mumbai June 18, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta </p>

<p>A woman buys sunglasses from a street side shop in the old quarter of Delhi June 18, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>The lights of houseboats are reflected in the waters of Kashmir's Dal Lake in Srinagar June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>A public safety banner is seen inside a local train in Mumbai July 10, 2007. REUTERS/Sima Dubey</p>

<p>A man is seen reflected in a mirror as he gets a shave at a roadside barber shop in New Delhi June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A worker sweeps the street as a reflection of Hari Palace museum is seen in a puddle of rain water in Jammu July 22, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta</p>

<p>A reflection of farmers walking towards a paddy field to sow saplings in the village of Visalpur, about 30 km (19 miles) west from Ahmedabad, July 24, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

