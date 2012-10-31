India in reflections
Participants carrying flags are reflected in the waters of Dal Lake during the opening ceremony of "Jashan-e-Dal" in Srinagar October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Participants carrying flags are reflected in the waters of Dal Lake during the opening ceremony of "Jashan-e-Dal" in Srinagar October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Women are reflected in a mirror as they shop for shoes at a retail store in Mumbai September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Women are reflected in a mirror as they shop for shoes at a retail store in Mumbai September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A student checks his results on a notice board at the Bansal Classes in Kota, Rajasthan, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A student checks his results on a notice board at the Bansal Classes in Kota, Rajasthan, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A contestant adjusts his costume in a dressing room during the 4th annual Maharashtra State Open DanceSport Championship in Mumbai, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A contestant adjusts his costume in a dressing room during the 4th annual Maharashtra State Open DanceSport Championship in Mumbai, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Policemen are reflected in a puddle of rainwater as they stand guard at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar in Haryana August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Policemen are reflected in a puddle of rainwater as they stand guard at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar in Haryana August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A man is reflected in a mirror as he gets his moustache trimmed by a roadside barber at Jewar village in Uttar Pradesh August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A man is reflected in a mirror as he gets his moustache trimmed by a roadside barber at Jewar village in Uttar Pradesh August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Amruddin Siddiqui, 51, is reflected in a mirror as he sits at a roadside in the old quarters in Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Amruddin Siddiqui, 51, is reflected in a mirror as he sits at a roadside in the old quarters in Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Kashmiri fisherman is reflected in the waters of Dal Lake as he throws a net to catch fish in Srinagar May 1, 2012. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri fisherman is reflected in the waters of Dal Lake as he throws a net to catch fish in Srinagar May 1, 2012. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor gestures as gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin in his house in Adipur in Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor gestures as gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin in his house in Adipur in Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A goldsmith checks a gold necklace at a workshop in Kolkata April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A goldsmith checks a gold necklace at a workshop in Kolkata April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A salesgirl is reflected in a mirror inside a gold jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in Kochi April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A salesgirl is reflected in a mirror inside a gold jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in Kochi April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A rickshaw puller is reflected on the installed mirrors of his rickshaw as he waits for passengers on a street in Patna January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A rickshaw puller is reflected on the installed mirrors of his rickshaw as he waits for passengers on a street in Patna January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu pilgrims are reflected on the banks of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu pilgrims are reflected on the banks of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian Navy sailors are reflected in a puddle as they take part in a ceremonial parade during the Republic Day celebrations in Kochi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Indian Navy sailors are reflected in a puddle as they take part in a ceremonial parade during the Republic Day celebrations in Kochi January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Haridas, 39, a clown at the Great Bombay Circus applies makeup before a show in Chennai December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Haridas, 39, a clown at the Great Bombay Circus applies makeup before a show in Chennai December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
A row of closed shops and a man getting his haircut by a roadside barber are reflected in a mirror during a strike in Ahmedabad December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A row of closed shops and a man getting his haircut by a roadside barber are reflected in a mirror during a strike in Ahmedabad December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslim worshippers are reflected in a puddle of rain water while walking along Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad during Eid al-Fitr August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Muslim worshippers are reflected in a puddle of rain water while walking along Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad during Eid al-Fitr August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A girl is reflected in a mirror next to a sheet with pictures of her classmates pasted on a wall in her living room at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl is reflected in a mirror next to a sheet with pictures of her classmates pasted on a wall in her living room at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Reflections of pedestrians are seen in a puddle of rainwater outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station in Mumbai July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Reflections of pedestrians are seen in a puddle of rainwater outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station in Mumbai July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An employee checks the adjustments of a side-view mirror of a vehicle at a factory of the Samvardhana Motherson Group, an auto components making company, in Noida May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An employee checks the adjustments of a side-view mirror of a vehicle at a factory of the Samvardhana Motherson Group, an auto components making company, in Noida May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman's reflection is seen in a mirror used to check vehicles for explosives outside the Bombay High Court before the delivery of a judgement for Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman's reflection is seen in a mirror used to check vehicles for explosives outside the Bombay High Court before the delivery of a judgement for Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Yadav, 58, a security guard, is reflected on a mirror installed on a rickshaw as he trims his moustache on a roadside at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Yadav, 58, a security guard, is reflected on a mirror installed on a rickshaw as he trims his moustache on a roadside at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A Kashmiri boatman ferries people across the Jehlum river in Srinagar December 24, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri boatman ferries people across the Jehlum river in Srinagar December 24, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Grounds staff are reflected in a puddle as they remove rain covers as the first one day cricket match between India and Australia is delayed due to wet grounds from heavy rain the night before in Cochin October 17, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Grounds staff are reflected in a puddle as they remove rain covers as the first one day cricket match between India and Australia is delayed due to wet grounds from heavy rain the night before in Cochin October 17, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
Security personnel is reflected in a mirror used to check beneath cars at the entrance to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the main venue for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Security personnel is reflected in a mirror used to check beneath cars at the entrance to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the main venue for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Commuters are seen reflected in a puddle outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi August 16, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur
Commuters are seen reflected in a puddle outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi August 16, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur
Closed shops and policemen are reflected in a puddle during a curfew on India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Closed shops and policemen are reflected in a puddle during a curfew on India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A devotee puts on make-up during the annual Hindu religious festival of "Bonalu" in Hyderabad July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A devotee puts on make-up during the annual Hindu religious festival of "Bonalu" in Hyderabad July 15, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A chimney is reflected in a puddle polluted with chemicals at an industrial area of Surat November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A chimney is reflected in a puddle polluted with chemicals at an industrial area of Surat November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Models take their pictures with a mobile phone backstage before the start of a fashion show at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Models take their pictures with a mobile phone backstage before the start of a fashion show at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman is reflected in a mirror as she tries a necklace at a jewellery shop in Kolkata October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A woman is reflected in a mirror as she tries a necklace at a jewellery shop in Kolkata October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Commuters are reflected in sunglasses as they walk through a busy street in old quarters of Delhi October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Commuters are reflected in sunglasses as they walk through a busy street in old quarters of Delhi October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aspiring model does her make-up during female model auditions for the upcoming 'Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2010' organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in New Delhi October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
An aspiring model does her make-up during female model auditions for the upcoming 'Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2010' organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in New Delhi October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A Muslim man looks at himself in a mirror at a mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Jammu August 23, 2009. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Muslim man looks at himself in a mirror at a mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, in Jammu August 23, 2009. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A school girl gets her make-up done before her performance during Independence Day celebrations in Amritsar August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A school girl gets her make-up done before her performance during Independence Day celebrations in Amritsar August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A pedestrian and a building are reflected in a puddle following a rainfall in Kolkata July 14, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A pedestrian and a building are reflected in a puddle following a rainfall in Kolkata July 14, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
People are reflected in a puddle following rain in Kochi May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Sivaram V
People are reflected in a puddle following rain in Kochi May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A staff displays gold necklaces at the Zak Jewels India Exhibition 2009 in Chennai June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Babu
A staff displays gold necklaces at the Zak Jewels India Exhibition 2009 in Chennai June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Babu
A girl cries as she gets her hair cut at a roadside barber shop in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl cries as she gets her hair cut at a roadside barber shop in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A building is reflected on the bonnet of a BMW car at a "Super Car Show" in Mumbai April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A building is reflected on the bonnet of a BMW car at a "Super Car Show" in Mumbai April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A woman ties her hair on a pavement in Kolkata March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A woman ties her hair on a pavement in Kolkata March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Protesters are reflected in the sunglasses of a man also taking part in a demonstration in support of Sri Lankan Tamils in New Delhi February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Protesters are reflected in the sunglasses of a man also taking part in a demonstration in support of Sri Lankan Tamils in New Delhi February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A salesman arranges gold bracelets inside a jewellery showroom in Jaipur January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A salesman arranges gold bracelets inside a jewellery showroom in Jaipur January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A visitor views the Taj Mahal hotel, which is reflected in his binoculars, in Mumbai December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A visitor views the Taj Mahal hotel, which is reflected in his binoculars, in Mumbai December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
The Taj Mahal hotel is reflected on the window of a car of a television channel in Mumbai December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
The Taj Mahal hotel is reflected on the window of a car of a television channel in Mumbai December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is reflected on a glass window as people look at a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the building in Mumbai November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is reflected on a glass window as people look at a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the building in Mumbai November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A Muslim cleric wears a cap inside his room before offering evening prayers during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Jammu September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
A Muslim cleric wears a cap inside his room before offering evening prayers during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Jammu September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
A gay activist applies make-up before taking part in a march to raise awareness about their and the rights of other sexual minorities in Kolkata June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A gay activist applies make-up before taking part in a march to raise awareness about their and the rights of other sexual minorities in Kolkata June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
People looking at a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building and the BSE building are reflected on a puddle of rainwater in Mumbai June 9, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
People looking at a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building and the BSE building are reflected on a puddle of rainwater in Mumbai June 9, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Workers construct the new building of Indian infotech giant Infosys in Bangalore May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Workers construct the new building of Indian infotech giant Infosys in Bangalore May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A pregnant model adjusts her hair in the dressing room during a maternity fashion show, organized by a company that caters to pregnant women, in New Delhi April 12, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A pregnant model adjusts her hair in the dressing room during a maternity fashion show, organized by a company that caters to pregnant women, in New Delhi April 12, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Dock workers are reflected onto a rain water puddle at the port in Mumbai September 6, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Dock workers are reflected onto a rain water puddle at the port in Mumbai September 6, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A Kashmiri Hajj pilgrim looks from bus window before they depart for Mecca in Srinagar October 30, 2008. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Hajj pilgrim looks from bus window before they depart for Mecca in Srinagar October 30, 2008. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Workers are reflected on a bubble of melted tar on a road in Jammu June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
Workers are reflected on a bubble of melted tar on a road in Jammu June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
An Indian labourer walks past a reflection of an idol of Durga, the Hindu goddess of power, after loading it onto a truck in Kolkata October 7, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
An Indian labourer walks past a reflection of an idol of Durga, the Hindu goddess of power, after loading it onto a truck in Kolkata October 7, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
An Indian truck driver looks on while stranded in a traffic jam as a reflection of an idol of Durga is seen on a mirror in Kolkata in this picture taken October 7, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
An Indian truck driver looks on while stranded in a traffic jam as a reflection of an idol of Durga is seen on a mirror in Kolkata in this picture taken October 7, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Hindu devotees are reflected on polluted water as they walk on the banks of river Godavari at the ongoing Kumbh Mela (sacred Hindu pilgrimage) in Nasik town, 180 km (112.5 miles) northeast of Bombay August 11, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Hindu devotees are reflected on polluted water as they walk on the banks of river Godavari at the ongoing Kumbh Mela (sacred Hindu pilgrimage) in Nasik town, 180 km (112.5 miles) northeast of Bombay August 11, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Domes of a hotel are reflected in a puddle of rain water in Mumbai September 30, 2005. REUTERS/ Adeel Halim.
Domes of a hotel are reflected in a puddle of rain water in Mumbai September 30, 2005. REUTERS/ Adeel Halim.
The poster of "The Da Vinci Code" outside a movie theatre is seen on the mirror reflection from a motorbike in Bangalore, May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh Nv
The poster of "The Da Vinci Code" outside a movie theatre is seen on the mirror reflection from a motorbike in Bangalore, May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh Nv
The reflection of an Indian army soldier is seen on a puddle in the outskirts of Jammu August 8, 2006. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
The reflection of an Indian army soldier is seen on a puddle in the outskirts of Jammu August 8, 2006. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
A man casts a fishing net into the polluted waters of river Yamuna in Agra March 7, 2007, with the Taj Mahal monument in the background . REUTERS/Adeel Halim
A man casts a fishing net into the polluted waters of river Yamuna in Agra March 7, 2007, with the Taj Mahal monument in the background . REUTERS/Adeel Halim
Residents of Asia's largest shantytown, Dharavi, are reflected in a puddle as they wave flags during a demonstration against a redevelopment plan for Dharavi in Mumbai June 18, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Residents of Asia's largest shantytown, Dharavi, are reflected in a puddle as they wave flags during a demonstration against a redevelopment plan for Dharavi in Mumbai June 18, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A woman buys sunglasses from a street side shop in the old quarter of Delhi June 18, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman buys sunglasses from a street side shop in the old quarter of Delhi June 18, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The lights of houseboats are reflected in the waters of Kashmir's Dal Lake in Srinagar June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
The lights of houseboats are reflected in the waters of Kashmir's Dal Lake in Srinagar June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A public safety banner is seen inside a local train in Mumbai July 10, 2007. REUTERS/Sima Dubey
A public safety banner is seen inside a local train in Mumbai July 10, 2007. REUTERS/Sima Dubey
A man is seen reflected in a mirror as he gets a shave at a roadside barber shop in New Delhi June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man is seen reflected in a mirror as he gets a shave at a roadside barber shop in New Delhi June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker sweeps the street as a reflection of Hari Palace museum is seen in a puddle of rain water in Jammu July 22, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
A worker sweeps the street as a reflection of Hari Palace museum is seen in a puddle of rain water in Jammu July 22, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
A reflection of farmers walking towards a paddy field to sow saplings in the village of Visalpur, about 30 km (19 miles) west from Ahmedabad, July 24, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A reflection of farmers walking towards a paddy field to sow saplings in the village of Visalpur, about 30 km (19 miles) west from Ahmedabad, July 24, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Celebrating Eid al-Adha
Pictures of people offering prayers and celebrating on the occasion of Eid al-adha.
China Fashion Week
A look at the latest designs coming out of Beijing for China Fashion Week.
Week in fashion
Style highlights from the runways this week.
Top-earning dead celebrities
The highest-earning celebrities no longer with us.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.