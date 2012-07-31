India in the dark
Muslim girls study in the light of candles inside a madrasa or religious school during power-cut in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Muslim girls study in the light of candles inside a madrasa or religious school during power-cut in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Passengers rest inside a train while waiting for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers rest inside a train while waiting for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A passenger sits on the front of a local train as he waits for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A passenger sits on the front of a local train as he waits for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People stand inside the driving registration and license authority office during a power-cut in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People stand inside the driving registration and license authority office during a power-cut in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Heavy traffic moves along a busy road as it rains during a power-cut at the toll-gates at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Heavy traffic moves along a busy road as it rains during a power-cut at the toll-gates at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Vegetable vendors wait for customers at their stall during a power-cut in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Vegetable vendors wait for customers at their stall during a power-cut in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Employees manually fill containers with diesel during a power cut at a fuel station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees manually fill containers with diesel during a power cut at a fuel station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A general view of an electric power station on the outskirts of Jammu, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A general view of an electric power station on the outskirts of Jammu, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A passenger looks through the window of a train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A passenger looks through the window of a train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An officer reads documents with the help of a torch at the driving registration and license authority office during a power-cut in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An officer reads documents with the help of a torch at the driving registration and license authority office during a power-cut in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Passengers sit on a platform for their train to arrive as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Passengers sit on a platform for their train to arrive as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A customer holds a candle as he gets his haircut at a barber's shop during a power-cut in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A customer holds a candle as he gets his haircut at a barber's shop during a power-cut in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A gas oven mechanic waits for customers in his shop during a power-cut in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A gas oven mechanic waits for customers in his shop during a power-cut in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers crowd at a railway station as they sit on tracks while waiting for the electricity to be restored in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers crowd at a railway station as they sit on tracks while waiting for the electricity to be restored in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A passenger rests on sacks lying on the platform next to a train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A passenger rests on sacks lying on the platform next to a train as he waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Passengers sit on a platform for their train to arrive as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Passengers sit on a platform for their train to arrive as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Heavy traffic moves along a busy road during a power-cut at the traffic light junctions in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Heavy traffic moves along a busy road during a power-cut at the traffic light junctions in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Passengers sit on a platform for their train to arrive as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Passengers sit on a platform for their train to arrive as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Passengers rest on a platform for their train to arrive as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Passengers rest on a platform for their train to arrive as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Passengers sit on a platform as they wait for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers sit on a platform as they wait for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A teacher (C, top) conducts a lesson for students in the light of kerosene lamps and a candle during a power-cut inside a house in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A teacher (C, top) conducts a lesson for students in the light of kerosene lamps and a candle during a power-cut inside a house in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A passenger sits in a basket at a platform as he waits for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A passenger sits in a basket at a platform as he waits for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
Royalty at the Games
Royals in the crowd at the London Olympic Games.
Olympic tattoos
Athletes' tattoos are sported during the Games.
Florida's Queen of Versailles
Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel filed a lawsuit against director Lauren Greenfield for defamation over the documentary "The Queen of Versailles."
Anna Hazare fasts again
Anti-corruption worker on fast once again, demanding Lokpal law.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.