India Kids Fashion Week
Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model receives directions backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model receives directions backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model waits backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model waits backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model displays a creation during a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model displays a creation during a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model watches a show backstage at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model watches a show backstage at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model gets her hair done backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model gets her hair done backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child models walk towards the green room before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child models walk towards the green room before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Animal blessings
Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San Anton, Spain's patron saint of animals.
Voyage through ice
The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Healy escorts the Russian-flagged tanker Renda to Nome, Alaska, where the tanker crew will offload much needed fuel to the city.
World's largest cruise ships
Aboard the cities of the seas.
Yemen's ancient architecture
Despite modern political turmoil, Yemen's ancient buildings stand as a testament to its long past.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.