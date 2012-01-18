Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 18, 2012 | 11:00pm IST

India Kids Fashion Week

<p>Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 8
<p>A child model receives directions backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A child model receives directions backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

A child model receives directions backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 8
<p>A child model waits backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A child model waits backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

A child model waits backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
3 / 8
<p>A child model displays a creation during a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A child model displays a creation during a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

A child model displays a creation during a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 8
<p>A child model watches a show backstage at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A child model watches a show backstage at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

A child model watches a show backstage at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 8
<p>Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 8
<p>A child model gets her hair done backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A child model gets her hair done backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

A child model gets her hair done backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
7 / 8
<p>Child models walk towards the green room before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Child models walk towards the green room before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, January 18, 2012

Child models walk towards the green room before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Animal blessings

Animal blessings

Next Slideshows

Animal blessings

Animal blessings

Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San Anton, Spain's patron saint of animals.

18 Jan 2012
Voyage through ice

Voyage through ice

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Healy escorts the Russian-flagged tanker Renda to Nome, Alaska, where the tanker crew will offload much needed fuel to the city.

18 Jan 2012
World's largest cruise ships

World's largest cruise ships

Aboard the cities of the seas.

17 Jan 2012
Yemen's ancient architecture

Yemen's ancient architecture

Despite modern political turmoil, Yemen's ancient buildings stand as a testament to its long past.

17 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast