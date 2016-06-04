India kid's fashion week
Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model receives directions backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model is dressed by an organiser before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model presents a creation during a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child models get ready backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model gets ready backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model is rushed to a show by organisers at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model gets ready backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
