Pictures | Sat Jun 4, 2016 | 4:00pm IST

India kid's fashion week

Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A child model receives directions backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A child model is dressed by an organiser before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A child model presents a creation during a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Child models get ready backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A child model gets ready backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A child model is rushed to a show by organisers at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A child model gets ready backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Child models wait backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
