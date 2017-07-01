India launches GST
The parliament building is illuminated before the start of the midnight ceremony to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in New Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The parliament building is illuminated as a policeman stands guard before the start of the midnight ceremony to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in New Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Traders shout slogans during a strike to protest against implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Jammu and Kashmir state, in Srinagar July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Cloth merchants and workers shout slogans during a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Chandigarh, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man holds a placard as he attends a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Chandigarh, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A worker hangs his clothes as others sleep outside the closed shops at a market during a strike to protest against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in the old quarter of Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man walks past a banner during a protest by traders against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in the old quarter of Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A poster hangs outside closed shops at a market during a strike to protest against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in the old quarters of Delhi, June 30, 2017. The poster reads "India-Close". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy riding a motorcycle gestures as he passes a hoarding in favour of the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at a street in New Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TEMPLATE OUT
Cloth merchants and workers carry a mock body depicting India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a procession during a strike to protest against implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak...more
A cloth merchant holds message papers to distribute as he attends a procession during a strike to protest the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cloth merchants and workers burn a mock body depicting India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a procession during a strike to protest the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
A worker looks from a balcony next to a banner with a message against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles, during a strike in Kolkata, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dance as they celebrate during a rally to support the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Mumbai, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A supporter of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a placard during a rally to support implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Mumbai, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Women wearing aprons bearing anti-GST messages attend a protest, organised by India's main opposition Congress party (INC), against implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Ahmedabad, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing dance as they celebrate the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in New Delhi, India June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing dance as they celebrate the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in New Delhi, India June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cloth merchants and workers shout slogans as they burn an effigy depicting the Goods and Services Tax (GST) during a protest against the implementation GST on textiles, in Kolkata, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers sit next to a banner after a protest against the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) on textiles, in the old quarters of Delhi, June 29, 2017. The banner reads �Remove GST � save business�. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A poster is hanged at the entrance of a closed garments market during a protest against the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) on textiles, in the old quarters of Delhi, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man sells cigarettes and tobacco as a banner is hanging at the entrance of a closed garments market during a protest against the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) on textiles, in the old quarters of Delhi, June 29, 2017....more
Labourers sit next to a banner after a protest against the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) on textiles, in the old quarters of Delhi, June 29, 2017. The banner reads �Remove GST � save business�. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cloth merchants and workers shout slogans before burning the effigies depicting India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani during a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles, in Kolkata, ...more
Containers are seen stacked at the godown of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. on the outskirts of Mumbai, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Furniture traders shout slogans during a protest demanding to reduce Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, in New Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Furniture traders burn an effigy depicting Goods and Services Tax (GST) during a protest demanding to reduce GST rates, in New Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A poster is pictured on closed garment shops during a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A cloth merchant wears a message pinned to his shirt during a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cloth merchants and workers shout slogans at a market area during a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
North Korean Taekwondo-style
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea.
Swarm of bees removed from Times Square
A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.
Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes
Przewalski's horses, driven to extinction in their Mongolian homeland in the 1960s, are repopulated in their ancestral arid deserts and mountains.
Eid in India
Prayer and fasting followed by feasting as India celebrates Eid.
MORE IN PICTURES
A day at vintage baseball
The New Hampshire Granites and the Providence Grays played a pair of vintage baseball games on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in the harbor in Boston.
Marking Canada's 150
Canada celebrated its 150th anniversary with fireworks, concerts and the visit of Prince Charles as indigenous rights activists drew attention to the mistreatment of indigenous people.
India this week
A collection of our best photos released from India in the past week.
Pictures of the month: June
Our top photos from the past month.
Xi Jinping in Hong Kong
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.
German lawmakers approve same-sex marriage
Germany's parliament backed the legalization of same-sex marriage in a historic vote hailed by gay activists and leftist parties but criticized by some in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservative bloc and by the Catholic Church.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.