India launches GST

The parliament building is illuminated before the start of the midnight ceremony to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in New Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
The parliament building is illuminated as a policeman stands guard before the start of the midnight ceremony to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in New Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Traders shout slogans during a strike to protest against implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Jammu and Kashmir state, in Srinagar July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Cloth merchants and workers shout slogans during a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Chandigarh, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A man holds a placard as he attends a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Chandigarh, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A worker hangs his clothes as others sleep outside the closed shops at a market during a strike to protest against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in the old quarter of Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A man walks past a banner during a protest by traders against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in the old quarter of Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A poster hangs outside closed shops at a market during a strike to protest against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in the old quarters of Delhi, June 30, 2017. The poster reads "India-Close". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A boy riding a motorcycle gestures as he passes a hoarding in favour of the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at a street in New Delhi, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TEMPLATE OUT

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Cloth merchants and workers carry a mock body depicting India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a procession during a strike to protest against implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A cloth merchant holds message papers to distribute as he attends a procession during a strike to protest the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Cloth merchants and workers burn a mock body depicting India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a procession during a strike to protest the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A worker looks from a balcony next to a banner with a message against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles, during a strike in Kolkata, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dance as they celebrate during a rally to support the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Mumbai, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A supporter of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a placard during a rally to support implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Mumbai, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Women wearing aprons bearing anti-GST messages attend a protest, organised by India's main opposition Congress party (INC), against implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Ahmedabad, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing dance as they celebrate the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in New Delhi, India June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing dance as they celebrate the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in New Delhi, India June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Cloth merchants and workers shout slogans as they burn an effigy depicting the Goods and Services Tax (GST) during a protest against the implementation GST on textiles, in Kolkata, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Labourers sit next to a banner after a protest against the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) on textiles, in the old quarters of Delhi, June 29, 2017. The banner reads �Remove GST � save business�. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A poster is hanged at the entrance of a closed garments market during a protest against the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) on textiles, in the old quarters of Delhi, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A man sells cigarettes and tobacco as a banner is hanging at the entrance of a closed garments market during a protest against the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) on textiles, in the old quarters of Delhi, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Labourers sit next to a banner after a protest against the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) on textiles, in the old quarters of Delhi, June 29, 2017. The banner reads �Remove GST � save business�. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Cloth merchants and workers shout slogans before burning the effigies depicting India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani during a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles, in Kolkata, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Containers are seen stacked at the godown of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd. on the outskirts of Mumbai, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Furniture traders shout slogans during a protest demanding to reduce Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, in New Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Furniture traders burn an effigy depicting Goods and Services Tax (GST) during a protest demanding to reduce GST rates, in New Delhi, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A poster is pictured on closed garment shops during a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A cloth merchant wears a message pinned to his shirt during a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Cloth merchants and workers shout slogans at a market area during a protest against implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles in Kolkata, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
