Pictures | Thu Jun 13, 2013

India masked

<p>Demonstrators wearing masks of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hold placards during a protest in Guwahati, the main city in Assam May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files</p>

Demonstrators wearing masks of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hold placards during a protest in Guwahati, the main city in Assam May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Demonstrators wearing masks of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hold placards during a protest in Guwahati, the main city in Assam May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

<p>A Tibetan exile wearing a mask of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, holds a flag as he takes part in a protest ahead of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to India, in New Delhi May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files</p>

A Tibetan exile wearing a mask of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, holds a flag as he takes part in a protest ahead of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to India, in New Delhi May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

A Tibetan exile wearing a mask of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, holds a flag as he takes part in a protest ahead of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to India, in New Delhi May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

<p>A supporter wearing a mask of Narendra Modi, chief minister of Gujarat, holds a placard during the swearing-in ceremony in Ahmedabad December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A supporter wearing a mask of Narendra Modi, chief minister of Gujarat, holds a placard during the swearing-in ceremony in Ahmedabad December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

A supporter wearing a mask of Narendra Modi, chief minister of Gujarat, holds a placard during the swearing-in ceremony in Ahmedabad December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>A child suffering from HIV/AIDS wears a mask during an AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Mumbai December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A child suffering from HIV/AIDS wears a mask during an AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Mumbai December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

A child suffering from HIV/AIDS wears a mask during an AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Mumbai December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A masked youth attends a strike in Srinagar, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A masked youth attends a strike in Srinagar, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

A masked youth attends a strike in Srinagar, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>Activists of Congress party, wearing masks of Pranab Mukherjee, celebrate after Mukherjee was sworn in as the president, in Kolkata July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Activists of Congress party, wearing masks of Pranab Mukherjee, celebrate after Mukherjee was sworn in as the president, in Kolkata July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Activists of Congress party, wearing masks of Pranab Mukherjee, celebrate after Mukherjee was sworn in as the president, in Kolkata July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>A supporter wearing a mask of veteran social activist Anna Hazare gestures on the first day of Hazare's fast against corruption in New Delhi, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A supporter wearing a mask of veteran social activist Anna Hazare gestures on the first day of Hazare's fast against corruption in New Delhi, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

A supporter wearing a mask of veteran social activist Anna Hazare gestures on the first day of Hazare's fast against corruption in New Delhi, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>A child wears a paper mask depicting Guy Fawkes during a protest by Anonymous India against laws they say gives the government control over censorship of Internet usage in Mumbai, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A child wears a paper mask depicting Guy Fawkes during a protest by Anonymous India against laws they say gives the government control over censorship of Internet usage in Mumbai, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

A child wears a paper mask depicting Guy Fawkes during a protest by Anonymous India against laws they say gives the government control over censorship of Internet usage in Mumbai, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>A Maharashtrian dressed up as the 10-headed mythical demon king Ravana takes part in celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

A Maharashtrian dressed up as the 10-headed mythical demon king Ravana takes part in celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

A Maharashtrian dressed up as the 10-headed mythical demon king Ravana takes part in celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

<p>Boys from a local cricket academy wearing masks of Sachin Tendulkar, celebrate his 100 international centuries in Agartala, capital of Tripura March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files</p>

Boys from a local cricket academy wearing masks of Sachin Tendulkar, celebrate his 100 international centuries in Agartala, capital of Tripura March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Boys from a local cricket academy wearing masks of Sachin Tendulkar, celebrate his 100 international centuries in Agartala, capital of Tripura March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

<p>School students pose for pictures during celebrations for the 83rd birthday of cartoon character Mickey Mouse at a school in Chandigarh November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

School students pose for pictures during celebrations for the 83rd birthday of cartoon character Mickey Mouse at a school in Chandigarh November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

School students pose for pictures during celebrations for the 83rd birthday of cartoon character Mickey Mouse at a school in Chandigarh November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

<p>A dancer from West Bengal dressed as Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, performs during a media preview of the 24th Surajkund Crafts Fair in Haryana January 31, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

A dancer from West Bengal dressed as Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, performs during a media preview of the 24th Surajkund Crafts Fair in Haryana January 31, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

A dancer from West Bengal dressed as Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, performs during a media preview of the 24th Surajkund Crafts Fair in Haryana January 31, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

<p>Monks wearing masks and traditional attire perform a ritual dance on the second and last day of a festival in Hemis Gompa, 45 km southeast of Leh July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Monks wearing masks and traditional attire perform a ritual dance on the second and last day of a festival in Hemis Gompa, 45 km southeast of Leh July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Monks wearing masks and traditional attire perform a ritual dance on the second and last day of a festival in Hemis Gompa, 45 km southeast of Leh July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>School children wearing paper masks of cricketers cheer for the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka on Saturday, in Lucknow April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files</p>

School children wearing paper masks of cricketers cheer for the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka on Saturday, in Lucknow April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

School children wearing paper masks of cricketers cheer for the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka on Saturday, in Lucknow April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

<p>Fans wearing paper masks of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban), his Pakistani counterpart Yusuf Raza Gilani (3rd R), cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (R), captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2nd R), Yuvraj Singh (C) and Yusuf Pathan pose as they cheer for the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and Pakistan on Wednesday, in Patna March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan/Files</p>

Fans wearing paper masks of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban), his Pakistani counterpart Yusuf Raza Gilani (3rd R), cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (R), captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2nd R), Yuvraj Singh (C) and Yusuf Pathan pose as they...more

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Fans wearing paper masks of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban), his Pakistani counterpart Yusuf Raza Gilani (3rd R), cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (R), captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2nd R), Yuvraj Singh (C) and Yusuf Pathan pose as they cheer for the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and Pakistan on Wednesday, in Patna March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan/Files

<p>Dancers wearing masks wait to perform during festivities marking the start of annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

Dancers wearing masks wait to perform during festivities marking the start of annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Dancers wearing masks wait to perform during festivities marking the start of annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

<p>A protester wears a prisoner's uniform and a mask of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as others shout anti-Israeli slogans during a demonstration by Muslims in Mumbai June 9, 2010, against Israel's storming of an aid flotilla heading for Gaza. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A protester wears a prisoner's uniform and a mask of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as others shout anti-Israeli slogans during a demonstration by Muslims in Mumbai June 9, 2010, against Israel's storming of an aid flotilla heading for Gaza. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

A protester wears a prisoner's uniform and a mask of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as others shout anti-Israeli slogans during a demonstration by Muslims in Mumbai June 9, 2010, against Israel's storming of an aid flotilla heading for Gaza. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>An activist from Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, wearing a mask holds a banner during a protest against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files</p>

An activist from Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, wearing a mask holds a banner during a protest against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

An activist from Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, wearing a mask holds a banner during a protest against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

<p>Victims of the Bhopal gas disaster, wearing masks representing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) and former chairman of Union Carbide Corporation Warren Anderson, attend a demonstration outside a court in Bhopal June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files</p>

Victims of the Bhopal gas disaster, wearing masks representing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) and former chairman of Union Carbide Corporation Warren Anderson, attend a demonstration outside a court in Bhopal June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Victims of the Bhopal gas disaster, wearing masks representing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) and former chairman of Union Carbide Corporation Warren Anderson, attend a demonstration outside a court in Bhopal June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

<p>Students dressed up as Santa Claus pose during Christmas celebrations inside their school in Ahmedabad December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Students dressed up as Santa Claus pose during Christmas celebrations inside their school in Ahmedabad December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Students dressed up as Santa Claus pose during Christmas celebrations inside their school in Ahmedabad December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (C) poses for a picture with people holdings masks of characters Amitabh portrayed in various movies during a news conference for his movie "Rann" at a multiplex in Mumbai October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (C) poses for a picture with people holdings masks of characters Amitabh portrayed in various movies during a news conference for his movie "Rann" at a multiplex in Mumbai October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (C) poses for a picture with people holdings masks of characters Amitabh portrayed in various movies during a news conference for his movie "Rann" at a multiplex in Mumbai October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

<p>Schoolchildren wearing masks of Rahul Gandhi cut a cake to celebrate his 40th birthday in Hyderabad June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

Schoolchildren wearing masks of Rahul Gandhi cut a cake to celebrate his 40th birthday in Hyderabad June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Schoolchildren wearing masks of Rahul Gandhi cut a cake to celebrate his 40th birthday in Hyderabad June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

<p>Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wear masks of BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani during an election campaign rally at Biaora, in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar//Files</p>

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wear masks of BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani during an election campaign rally at Biaora, in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar//Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wear masks of BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani during an election campaign rally at Biaora, in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar//Files

<p>Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers wearing masks of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attend an election campaign rally at Vidisha district, about 56 km from Bhopal, November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files</p>

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers wearing masks of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attend an election campaign rally at Vidisha district, about 56 km from Bhopal, November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers wearing masks of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attend an election campaign rally at Vidisha district, about 56 km from Bhopal, November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

<p>An artisan displays a 10-headed wooden mask of demon King Ravana inside his workshop at Kuyarpur village, about 210 km (130 miles) south of Siliguri, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

An artisan displays a 10-headed wooden mask of demon King Ravana inside his workshop at Kuyarpur village, about 210 km (130 miles) south of Siliguri, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

An artisan displays a 10-headed wooden mask of demon King Ravana inside his workshop at Kuyarpur village, about 210 km (130 miles) south of Siliguri, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>An activist wearing a mask depicting U.S. President George W. Bush protests against former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's death sentence, in Kolkata November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

An activist wearing a mask depicting U.S. President George W. Bush protests against former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's death sentence, in Kolkata November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

An activist wearing a mask depicting U.S. President George W. Bush protests against former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's death sentence, in Kolkata November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

<p>Students wear tiger masks to create an awareness towards protecting tigers during World Environment Day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

Students wear tiger masks to create an awareness towards protecting tigers during World Environment Day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Students wear tiger masks to create an awareness towards protecting tigers during World Environment Day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

<p>School children, wearing masks of cricket captain Saurav Ganguly (R) and star batsman Sachin Tendulkar, flash victory signs in Kolkata March 11, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files</p>

School children, wearing masks of cricket captain Saurav Ganguly (R) and star batsman Sachin Tendulkar, flash victory signs in Kolkata March 11, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

School children, wearing masks of cricket captain Saurav Ganguly (R) and star batsman Sachin Tendulkar, flash victory signs in Kolkata March 11, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files

<p>Activists from the Mahadev Sevada religious group hug each other while wearing masks of then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (R) and Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf during a demonstration in New Delhi June 22, 2001, while others dress as the Hindu god Lord Shiva. REUTERS/Files</p>

Activists from the Mahadev Sevada religious group hug each other while wearing masks of then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (R) and Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf during a demonstration in New Delhi June 22, 2001, while others dress as the Hindu god Lord Shiva. REUTERS/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Activists from the Mahadev Sevada religious group hug each other while wearing masks of then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (R) and Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf during a demonstration in New Delhi June 22, 2001, while others dress as the Hindu god Lord Shiva. REUTERS/Files

<p>Communist activists wear masks of ruling party politicians including then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (L) during a street play, near parliament in New Delhi March 20, 2001. REUTERS/Files</p>

Communist activists wear masks of ruling party politicians including then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (L) during a street play, near parliament in New Delhi March 20, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Communist activists wear masks of ruling party politicians including then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (L) during a street play, near parliament in New Delhi March 20, 2001. REUTERS/Files

