India masked
Demonstrators wearing masks of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hold placards during a protest in Guwahati, the main city in Assam May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
Demonstrators wearing masks of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hold placards during a protest in Guwahati, the main city in Assam May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
A Tibetan exile wearing a mask of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, holds a flag as he takes part in a protest ahead of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to India, in New Delhi May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A Tibetan exile wearing a mask of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, holds a flag as he takes part in a protest ahead of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to India, in New Delhi May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A supporter wearing a mask of Narendra Modi, chief minister of Gujarat, holds a placard during the swearing-in ceremony in Ahmedabad December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A supporter wearing a mask of Narendra Modi, chief minister of Gujarat, holds a placard during the swearing-in ceremony in Ahmedabad December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A child suffering from HIV/AIDS wears a mask during an AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Mumbai December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A child suffering from HIV/AIDS wears a mask during an AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Mumbai December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A masked youth attends a strike in Srinagar, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A masked youth attends a strike in Srinagar, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Activists of Congress party, wearing masks of Pranab Mukherjee, celebrate after Mukherjee was sworn in as the president, in Kolkata July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Activists of Congress party, wearing masks of Pranab Mukherjee, celebrate after Mukherjee was sworn in as the president, in Kolkata July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A supporter wearing a mask of veteran social activist Anna Hazare gestures on the first day of Hazare's fast against corruption in New Delhi, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A supporter wearing a mask of veteran social activist Anna Hazare gestures on the first day of Hazare's fast against corruption in New Delhi, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A child wears a paper mask depicting Guy Fawkes during a protest by Anonymous India against laws they say gives the government control over censorship of Internet usage in Mumbai, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A child wears a paper mask depicting Guy Fawkes during a protest by Anonymous India against laws they say gives the government control over censorship of Internet usage in Mumbai, June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A Maharashtrian dressed up as the 10-headed mythical demon king Ravana takes part in celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A Maharashtrian dressed up as the 10-headed mythical demon king Ravana takes part in celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Boys from a local cricket academy wearing masks of Sachin Tendulkar, celebrate his 100 international centuries in Agartala, capital of Tripura March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Boys from a local cricket academy wearing masks of Sachin Tendulkar, celebrate his 100 international centuries in Agartala, capital of Tripura March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
School students pose for pictures during celebrations for the 83rd birthday of cartoon character Mickey Mouse at a school in Chandigarh November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
School students pose for pictures during celebrations for the 83rd birthday of cartoon character Mickey Mouse at a school in Chandigarh November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A dancer from West Bengal dressed as Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, performs during a media preview of the 24th Surajkund Crafts Fair in Haryana January 31, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A dancer from West Bengal dressed as Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, performs during a media preview of the 24th Surajkund Crafts Fair in Haryana January 31, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Monks wearing masks and traditional attire perform a ritual dance on the second and last day of a festival in Hemis Gompa, 45 km southeast of Leh July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Monks wearing masks and traditional attire perform a ritual dance on the second and last day of a festival in Hemis Gompa, 45 km southeast of Leh July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
School children wearing paper masks of cricketers cheer for the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka on Saturday, in Lucknow April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
School children wearing paper masks of cricketers cheer for the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka on Saturday, in Lucknow April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Fans wearing paper masks of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban), his Pakistani counterpart Yusuf Raza Gilani (3rd R), cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (R), captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2nd R), Yuvraj Singh (C) and Yusuf Pathan pose as they...more
Fans wearing paper masks of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban), his Pakistani counterpart Yusuf Raza Gilani (3rd R), cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (R), captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2nd R), Yuvraj Singh (C) and Yusuf Pathan pose as they cheer for the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and Pakistan on Wednesday, in Patna March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan/Files
Dancers wearing masks wait to perform during festivities marking the start of annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
Dancers wearing masks wait to perform during festivities marking the start of annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
A protester wears a prisoner's uniform and a mask of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as others shout anti-Israeli slogans during a demonstration by Muslims in Mumbai June 9, 2010, against Israel's storming of an aid flotilla heading for...more
A protester wears a prisoner's uniform and a mask of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as others shout anti-Israeli slogans during a demonstration by Muslims in Mumbai June 9, 2010, against Israel's storming of an aid flotilla heading for Gaza. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
An activist from Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, wearing a mask holds a banner during a protest against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
An activist from Sadhbavana Adhikar Manch, a Non-Governmental Organisation, wearing a mask holds a banner during a protest against the Bhopal gas disaster verdict in Bhopal June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Victims of the Bhopal gas disaster, wearing masks representing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) and former chairman of Union Carbide Corporation Warren Anderson, attend a demonstration outside a court in Bhopal June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Raj...more
Victims of the Bhopal gas disaster, wearing masks representing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) and former chairman of Union Carbide Corporation Warren Anderson, attend a demonstration outside a court in Bhopal June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Students dressed up as Santa Claus pose during Christmas celebrations inside their school in Ahmedabad December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Students dressed up as Santa Claus pose during Christmas celebrations inside their school in Ahmedabad December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (C) poses for a picture with people holdings masks of characters Amitabh portrayed in various movies during a news conference for his movie "Rann" at a multiplex in Mumbai October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Manav...more
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (C) poses for a picture with people holdings masks of characters Amitabh portrayed in various movies during a news conference for his movie "Rann" at a multiplex in Mumbai October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Schoolchildren wearing masks of Rahul Gandhi cut a cake to celebrate his 40th birthday in Hyderabad June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Schoolchildren wearing masks of Rahul Gandhi cut a cake to celebrate his 40th birthday in Hyderabad June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wear masks of BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani during an election campaign rally at Biaora, in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar//Files
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wear masks of BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani during an election campaign rally at Biaora, in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Raj Patidar//Files
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers wearing masks of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attend an election campaign rally at Vidisha district, about 56 km from Bhopal, November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers wearing masks of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attend an election campaign rally at Vidisha district, about 56 km from Bhopal, November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
An artisan displays a 10-headed wooden mask of demon King Ravana inside his workshop at Kuyarpur village, about 210 km (130 miles) south of Siliguri, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
An artisan displays a 10-headed wooden mask of demon King Ravana inside his workshop at Kuyarpur village, about 210 km (130 miles) south of Siliguri, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
An activist wearing a mask depicting U.S. President George W. Bush protests against former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's death sentence, in Kolkata November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
An activist wearing a mask depicting U.S. President George W. Bush protests against former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's death sentence, in Kolkata November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Students wear tiger masks to create an awareness towards protecting tigers during World Environment Day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Students wear tiger masks to create an awareness towards protecting tigers during World Environment Day in Kolkata. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
School children, wearing masks of cricket captain Saurav Ganguly (R) and star batsman Sachin Tendulkar, flash victory signs in Kolkata March 11, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files
School children, wearing masks of cricket captain Saurav Ganguly (R) and star batsman Sachin Tendulkar, flash victory signs in Kolkata March 11, 2003. REUTERS/Sucheta Das/Files
Activists from the Mahadev Sevada religious group hug each other while wearing masks of then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (R) and Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf during a demonstration in New Delhi June 22, 2001, while others dress as the...more
Activists from the Mahadev Sevada religious group hug each other while wearing masks of then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (R) and Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf during a demonstration in New Delhi June 22, 2001, while others dress as the Hindu god Lord Shiva. REUTERS/Files
Communist activists wear masks of ruling party politicians including then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (L) during a street play, near parliament in New Delhi March 20, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Communist activists wear masks of ruling party politicians including then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (L) during a street play, near parliament in New Delhi March 20, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Next Slideshows
One woman's Taksim protest
Ayse Diskaya, a 48-year-old housewife has joined the anti-government protest in Istanbul.
Inside Hong Kong
Bustling restaurants, shopping districts and activities on Victoria Harbour help define life in Hong Kong, where ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden says he...
Capturing the moment
People, places and events captured for posterity with a camera.
China's space dreams
China launches three astronauts to an experimental space lab.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.