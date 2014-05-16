India on election results day
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold up a mask of opposition candidate Narendra Modi, as they celebrate after learning of initial poll results outside their party office in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold up a mask of opposition candidate Narendra Modi, as they celebrate after learning of initial poll results outside their party office in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Congress party workers perform a 'Yagya', a Hindu ritual, for their party outside Congress headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Congress party workers perform a 'Yagya', a Hindu ritual, for their party outside Congress headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate as they burn crackers outside their party's headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate as they burn crackers outside their party's headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voting agents from various political parties make notes as polling officials count votes at a counting centre in Allahabad May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Voting agents from various political parties make notes as polling officials count votes at a counting centre in Allahabad May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People look at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People look at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold a portrait of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's BJP, during celebrations outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold a portrait of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's BJP, during celebrations outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An official films electronic voting machines (EVM) inside a strongroom before the start of vote counting in Ahmedabad May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An official films electronic voting machines (EVM) inside a strongroom before the start of vote counting in Ahmedabad May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Polling officials count postal ballots at a counting centre in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Polling officials count postal ballots at a counting centre in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An official stands inside a strong room filled with electronic voting machines (EVM) before the start of the vote counting in Kolkata May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An official stands inside a strong room filled with electronic voting machines (EVM) before the start of the vote counting in Kolkata May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A member of polling staff guarded by security personnel carries a box containing postal ballots for counting in Agartala May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A member of polling staff guarded by security personnel carries a box containing postal ballots for counting in Agartala May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Policemen look at a screen (unseen) displaying polling results at a counting centre in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Policemen look at a screen (unseen) displaying polling results at a counting centre in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), smiles as he speaks with his mother Heeraben (unseen) after seeking blessings from her at her residence in Gandhinagar in...more
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), smiles as he speaks with his mother Heeraben (unseen) after seeking blessings from her at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People look at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People look at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Men sit under a banner carrying a portrait of chief of India's Congress party Sonia Gandhi outside the Congress office in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men sit under a banner carrying a portrait of chief of India's Congress party Sonia Gandhi outside the Congress office in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men sit on motorcycles next to a car carrying portraits of chief of India's Congress party Sonia Gandhi (R), her son Rahul Gandhi (C) and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Men sit on motorcycles next to a car carrying portraits of chief of India's Congress party Sonia Gandhi (R), her son Rahul Gandhi (C) and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wear masks depicting Modi outside their party office in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wear masks depicting Modi outside their party office in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold a portrait of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, during celebrations outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold a portrait of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, during celebrations outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Polling officials count votes inside a counting centre in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Polling officials count votes inside a counting centre in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results outside their party office in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results outside their party office in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police stand guard at a vote counting centre in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Police stand guard at a vote counting centre in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A policeman stands guard as polling officials carrying electronic voting machines arrive to count votes at a counting centre in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A policeman stands guard as polling officials carrying electronic voting machines arrive to count votes at a counting centre in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man prepares to sign on a signature board with a picture of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), installed at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
A man prepares to sign on a signature board with a picture of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), installed at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar, Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar, Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures after seeking blessings form his mother Heeraben (unseen) at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014....more
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures after seeking blessings form his mother Heeraben (unseen) at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), talks with his mother Heeraben after seeking blessings from her at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014....more
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), talks with his mother Heeraben after seeking blessings from her at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (C), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures as he arrives to seek blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014....more
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (C), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures as he arrives to seek blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
China's sea burials
Faced with an ageing population, soaring property prices and increasingly scarce land, the Chinese government has been trying for years to convince more people...
Communal violence in Hyderabad
Police opened fire to control mobs following communal violence in Hyderabad.
Britain's thankful villages
There are 13 villages in England and Wales where everyone who left to fight in World War One and World War Two returned home safely.
Space station's uncertain future
Russia casts doubt on the future of the International Space Station in retaliation against U.S. sanctions over Ukraine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.