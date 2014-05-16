Edition:
India on election results day

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold up a mask of opposition candidate Narendra Modi, as they celebrate after learning of initial poll results outside their party office in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Congress party workers perform a 'Yagya', a Hindu ritual, for their party outside Congress headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate as they burn crackers outside their party's headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Voting agents from various political parties make notes as polling officials count votes at a counting centre in Allahabad May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>People look at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold a portrait of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's BJP, during celebrations outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>An official films electronic voting machines (EVM) inside a strongroom before the start of vote counting in Ahmedabad May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Polling officials count postal ballots at a counting centre in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>An official stands inside a strong room filled with electronic voting machines (EVM) before the start of the vote counting in Kolkata May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A member of polling staff guarded by security personnel carries a box containing postal ballots for counting in Agartala May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Policemen look at a screen (unseen) displaying polling results at a counting centre in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), smiles as he speaks with his mother Heeraben (unseen) after seeking blessings from her at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>People look at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Men sit under a banner carrying a portrait of chief of India's Congress party Sonia Gandhi outside the Congress office in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Men sit on motorcycles next to a car carrying portraits of chief of India's Congress party Sonia Gandhi (R), her son Rahul Gandhi (C) and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wear masks depicting Modi outside their party office in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold a portrait of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, during celebrations outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Polling officials count votes inside a counting centre in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results outside their party office in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Police stand guard at a vote counting centre in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A policeman stands guard as polling officials carrying electronic voting machines arrive to count votes at a counting centre in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>A man prepares to sign on a signature board with a picture of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), installed at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar, Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures after seeking blessings form his mother Heeraben (unseen) at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), talks with his mother Heeraben after seeking blessings from her at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (C), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures as he arrives to seek blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, May 16, 2014

