India on scooters
A worker spreads paddy crop for drying in a rice mill complex on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Muslims ride on a scooter on their way to offer prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A family rides on a scooter during a monsoon shower in Agartala, June 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
A commuter prepares to park his scooter as his passenger holds an umbrella during a heavy rain shower in New Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A man reads a newspaper while sitting on a scooter parked at a roadside in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A man rides a scooter and ferries students to their school in Ahmedabad, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A man reads a newspaper as he sits on his scooter outside a shop in Ahmedabad April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A man rides a scooter through an alley as a woman watches at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/files
A couple ride a scooter in a market place on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Bharat Makwana (C) teaches his daughter Mansi, 17, how to ride a scooter at a residential area in Mumbai February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A woman rides a scooter past a passenger bus on a street in Mumbai February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A woman (L) holds an umbrella as she travels on a scooter during rains in New Delhi July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A woman rides a scooter on a Mumbai street February 5, 2014.REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Muslims ride on a scooter on their way to participate in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad in Mumbai January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/files
Schoolgirls ride on a scooter on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Women ride two-wheeled self-balancing scooters past the Indian Defence Ministry, in New Delhi December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Devotees carry a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a scooter on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A woman rides a scooter during heavy rainfall in Chandigarh July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A man and children ride on a scooter in Mumbai April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Indian Muslims travel on a scooter in the old quarters of Mumbai December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A boy helps a woman on a scooter to cross a flooded road after heavy rain in Ahmedabad July 11, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
