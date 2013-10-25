India-Pakistan border tension
A villager stands next to a wall of her house that locals say was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the international border, at Garkhal village, about 35 km (22 miles) from Jammu October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A villager stands next to a wall of her house that locals say was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the international border, at Garkhal village, about 35 km (22 miles) from Jammu October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A villager shows a mortar shell that locals say was fired from the Pakistan side of the international border, at Garkhal village, about 35 km (22 miles) from Jammu October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A villager shows a mortar shell that locals say was fired from the Pakistan side of the international border, at Garkhal village, about 35 km (22 miles) from Jammu October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Villagers stand near a car that locals say was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the international border, at Garkhal village, about 35 km (22 miles) from Jammu October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Villagers stand near a car that locals say was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the international border, at Garkhal village, about 35 km (22 miles) from Jammu October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman, injured in what witnesses said was firing from the Pakistan side of the border, is taken to a hospital in Jammu October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman, injured in what witnesses said was firing from the Pakistan side of the border, is taken to a hospital in Jammu October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian villagers, injured in what witnesses said was firing from the Pakistan side of the border, are taken to a hospital in Jammu October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian villagers, injured in what witnesses said was firing from the Pakistan side of the border, are taken to a hospital in Jammu October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian security pickets are silhouetted against the setting sun at the border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian security pickets are silhouetted against the setting sun at the border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers place the coffin of their colleague during a wreath laying ceremony at the BSF headquarters on the outskirts of Jammu October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers place the coffin of their colleague during a wreath laying ceremony at the BSF headquarters on the outskirts of Jammu October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers pay respect in front of the coffin of their colleague during a wreath laying ceremony at the BSF headquarters on the outskirts of Jammu October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers pay respect in front of the coffin of their colleague during a wreath laying ceremony at the BSF headquarters on the outskirts of Jammu October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier looks through binoculars next to his picket at the border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier looks through binoculars next to his picket at the border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Villagers stand next to the carcass of a cow, that locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the international border, at a village in Samba sector, about 75 km (47 miles) from Jammu October 21, 2013. The firing and shelling along...more
Villagers stand next to the carcass of a cow, that locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the international border, at a village in Samba sector, about 75 km (47 miles) from Jammu October 21, 2013. The firing and shelling along India's international border with Pakistan continues, local media reported on Monday. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A villager shows mortar shells, that locals say are being fired from the Pakistan side of the international border, at a village in Samba sector, about 75 km (47 miles) from Jammu October 21, 2013. The firing and shelling along India's international...more
A villager shows mortar shells, that locals say are being fired from the Pakistan side of the international border, at a village in Samba sector, about 75 km (47 miles) from Jammu October 21, 2013. The firing and shelling along India's international border with Pakistan continues, local media reported on Monday. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian security picket (L) and a Pakistani security watch tower (R) are pictured along the border between India and Pakistan in Samba sector, about 75 km (47 miles) from Jammu October 21, 2013. The firing and shelling along India's international...more
An Indian security picket (L) and a Pakistani security watch tower (R) are pictured along the border between India and Pakistan in Samba sector, about 75 km (47 miles) from Jammu October 21, 2013. The firing and shelling along India's international border with Pakistan continues, local media reported on Monday. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian army soldier stands behind a display of seized arms and ammunition at a garrison in Srinagar, October 7, 2013. The Indian army on Monday displayed a cache of arms and ammunition, which according to them, were recovered from the Keran sector...more
An Indian army soldier stands behind a display of seized arms and ammunition at a garrison in Srinagar, October 7, 2013. The Indian army on Monday displayed a cache of arms and ammunition, which according to them, were recovered from the Keran sector near the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, on the 13th day of an operation. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Next Slideshows
War zone prosthetics
A center in the Syrian capital produces prostheses from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water reservoirs, and offer...
Plight of Fukushima workers
Workers cleaning up after the Fukushima disaster are complaining that the project depends on a little scrutinized network of subcontractors - many of them...
Mystery of the Roma girl
Police search for the biological parents of a four-year-old blonde girl, found living with a Roma couple in Greece.
Saudi women
As debate rages over Saudi Arabia's ban on women driving, here's a look at the kingdom's women.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday�s presidential run-off.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala
Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.