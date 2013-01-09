India, Pakistan border tensions reignite

An Indian Army personnel places a wreath on a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km (105 miles) northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. India slammed Pakistan on Wednesday over a rare firefight in the disputed territory of Kashmir in which two Indian soldiers were killed, but the spat between the nuclear-armed rivals appeared unlikely to escalate into a full-blown diplomatic crisis. REUTERS/Stringer