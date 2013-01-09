India, Pakistan border tensions reignite
An Indian Army personnel places a wreath on a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km (105 miles) northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. India slammed Pakistan on Wednesday over a rare firefight in the...more
An Indian Army personnel places a wreath on a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km (105 miles) northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. India slammed Pakistan on Wednesday over a rare firefight in the disputed territory of Kashmir in which two Indian soldiers were killed, but the spat between the nuclear-armed rivals appeared unlikely to escalate into a full-blown diplomatic crisis. REUTERS/Stringer
Two coffins containing the bodies of Indian Army soldiers are placed in a military helicopter at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km (105 miles) northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian Army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km (105 miles) northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the media film the coffins containing the bodies of killed Indian Army soldiers at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km (105 miles) northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid speaks during a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Activists of the youth wing of India's ruling Congress party shout slogans as they beat and burn an effigy depicting Pakistan during a protest in the central Indian city of Bhopal January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Salman Bashir, Pakistan's ambassador to New Delhi leaves after his meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai in New Delhi January 9, 2013. India summoned Bashir on Wednesday to register a protest over the killing of two Indian soldiers on...more
Salman Bashir, Pakistan's ambassador to New Delhi leaves after his meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai in New Delhi January 9, 2013. India summoned Bashir on Wednesday to register a protest over the killing of two Indian soldiers on the military control line in Kashmir in an encounter blamed on Pakistan. REUTERS/B Mathur
