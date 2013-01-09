Edition:
India, Pakistan border tensions reignite

<p>An Indian Army personnel places a wreath on a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km (105 miles) northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. India slammed Pakistan on Wednesday over a rare firefight in the disputed territory of Kashmir in which two Indian soldiers were killed, but the spat between the nuclear-armed rivals appeared unlikely to escalate into a full-blown diplomatic crisis. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Two coffins containing the bodies of Indian Army soldiers are placed in a military helicopter at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km (105 miles) northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Indian Army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km (105 miles) northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Members of the media film the coffins containing the bodies of killed Indian Army soldiers at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km (105 miles) northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Two coffins containing the bodies of Indian Army soldiers are placed in a military helicopter at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km (105 miles) northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Indian Army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km (105 miles) northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid speaks during a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Activists of the youth wing of India's ruling Congress party shout slogans as they beat and burn an effigy depicting Pakistan during a protest in the central Indian city of Bhopal January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

<p>Activists of the youth wing of India's ruling Congress party shout slogans as they burn an effigy depicting Pakistan during a protest in the central Indian city of Bhopal January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

<p>Salman Bashir, Pakistan's ambassador to New Delhi leaves after his meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai in New Delhi January 9, 2013. India summoned Bashir on Wednesday to register a protest over the killing of two Indian soldiers on the military control line in Kashmir in an encounter blamed on Pakistan. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

