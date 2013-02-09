Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 9, 2013 | 11:00am IST

India parliament attack 2001

<p>One of a group of heavily armed men lies dead outside parliamenet complex December 13, 2001 surrounded by troops. REUTERS TELEVISION/Files</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

<p>Police officers secure a gate outside the parliament building in New Delhi December 13, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

<p>Hospital staff assist an injured policeman out of an ambulance at New Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital December 13, 2001. REUTERS/ANI-Reuters TV/Files</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

<p>An injured policeman is stretchered into the Ram Manohar Hospital in New Delhi, December 13, 2001. REUTERS/Str/Files</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

<p>A doctor helps an injured police officer outside the Ram Manohar Hospital in New Delhi, December 13, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

<p>Police stand guard outside parliament building in New Delhi, December 13, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

<p>As a precaution against suicide bombers carrying explosives, cables are attached to the body of an armed attacker in parliament compound in New Delhi December 13, 2001. REUTERS/Files</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

<p>Police on guard outside parliament in New Delhi, December 13, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

<p>A parliamentary guard lies dead on steps of parliament compound as a man takes cover in a doorway in New Delhi December 13, 2001. REUTERS/ANI-Reuters Television/Files</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

<p>Security forces run for cover in the parliament compound in New Delhi December 13, 2001. REUTERS/ANI-Reuters Television/Files</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

<p>A body lies on steps inside parliament compound in New Delhi December 13, 2001. REUTERS/ANI-Reuters Television/Files</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

<p>People point to a suspected armed attacker inside parliament compound in New Delhi December 13, 2001. REUTERS/ANI-Reuters Television/Files</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

<p>A policeman escorts a man past the body of an armed attacker in parliament compound in New Delhi December 13, 2001. REUTERS/ANI-Reuters Television/Files</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

<p>Policemen guard the street outside parliament in New Delhi, December 13, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files</p>

Saturday, February 09, 2013

