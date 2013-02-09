India parliament attack 2001
One of a group of heavily armed men lies dead outside parliamenet complex December 13, 2001 surrounded by troops. REUTERS TELEVISION/Files
Police officers secure a gate outside the parliament building in New Delhi December 13, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
Hospital staff assist an injured policeman out of an ambulance at New Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital December 13, 2001. REUTERS/ANI-Reuters TV/Files
An injured policeman is stretchered into the Ram Manohar Hospital in New Delhi, December 13, 2001. REUTERS/Str/Files
A doctor helps an injured police officer outside the Ram Manohar Hospital in New Delhi, December 13, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Police stand guard outside parliament building in New Delhi, December 13, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
As a precaution against suicide bombers carrying explosives, cables are attached to the body of an armed attacker in parliament compound in New Delhi December 13, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Police on guard outside parliament in New Delhi, December 13, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
A parliamentary guard lies dead on steps of parliament compound as a man takes cover in a doorway in New Delhi December 13, 2001. REUTERS/ANI-Reuters Television/Files
Security forces run for cover in the parliament compound in New Delhi December 13, 2001. REUTERS/ANI-Reuters Television/Files
A body lies on steps inside parliament compound in New Delhi December 13, 2001. REUTERS/ANI-Reuters Television/Files
People point to a suspected armed attacker inside parliament compound in New Delhi December 13, 2001. REUTERS/ANI-Reuters Television/Files
A policeman escorts a man past the body of an armed attacker in parliament compound in New Delhi December 13, 2001. REUTERS/ANI-Reuters Television/Files
Policemen guard the street outside parliament in New Delhi, December 13, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
