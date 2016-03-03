Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 3, 2016 | 2:40pm IST

India - Photos of the day

Salesmen wait for customers at footwear stores outside a shopping arcade in Mumbai, India, March 3, 2016. Growth in India's services industry slowed sharply in February as rising prices lead to a slight deceleration in demand, a business survey showed on Thursday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Salesmen wait for customers at footwear stores outside a shopping arcade in Mumbai, India, March 3, 2016. Growth in India's services industry slowed sharply in February as rising prices lead to a slight deceleration in demand, a business survey...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Salesmen wait for customers at footwear stores outside a shopping arcade in Mumbai, India, March 3, 2016. Growth in India's services industry slowed sharply in February as rising prices lead to a slight deceleration in demand, a business survey showed on Thursday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 19
A Kashmiri Muslim woman looks through the damaged window of a residential house after a gunbattle in Dadsara village in south Kashmir March 3, 2016. Three suspected militants including Ahmad were killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces and a residential house was damaged in the village on Wednesday evening, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Muslim woman looks through the damaged window of a residential house after a gunbattle in Dadsara village in south Kashmir March 3, 2016. Three suspected militants including Ahmad were killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces and...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A Kashmiri Muslim woman looks through the damaged window of a residential house after a gunbattle in Dadsara village in south Kashmir March 3, 2016. Three suspected militants including Ahmad were killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces and a residential house was damaged in the village on Wednesday evening, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
2 / 19
Salesmen fold shirts inside a clothes store at a market in Mumbai, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Salesmen fold shirts inside a clothes store at a market in Mumbai, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Salesmen fold shirts inside a clothes store at a market in Mumbai, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 19
Kashmiri Muslim villagers shout slogans during the funeral of Ashiq Hussain, a suspected militant, in Charsoo village in south Kashmir March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim villagers shout slogans during the funeral of Ashiq Hussain, a suspected militant, in Charsoo village in south Kashmir March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Kashmiri Muslim villagers shout slogans during the funeral of Ashiq Hussain, a suspected militant, in Charsoo village in south Kashmir March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
4 / 19
Kashmiri Muslim villagers carry the body of Asif Ahmad, a suspected militant, during his funeral in Dadsara village in south Kashmir March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim villagers carry the body of Asif Ahmad, a suspected militant, during his funeral in Dadsara village in south Kashmir March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Kashmiri Muslim villagers carry the body of Asif Ahmad, a suspected militant, during his funeral in Dadsara village in south Kashmir March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
5 / 19
A man prepares meat to make kebabs at a roadside stall in New Delhi, India, March 03, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man prepares meat to make kebabs at a roadside stall in New Delhi, India, March 03, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A man prepares meat to make kebabs at a roadside stall in New Delhi, India, March 03, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 19
A girl pulls her younger brother sitting on a toy car as they play outside their makeshift home in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A girl pulls her younger brother sitting on a toy car as they play outside their makeshift home in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A girl pulls her younger brother sitting on a toy car as they play outside their makeshift home in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 19
A daily wage labourer waits for a customer as he sits in an alley in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A daily wage labourer waits for a customer as he sits in an alley in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A daily wage labourer waits for a customer as he sits in an alley in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 19
Children play as they sit on a broken sofa outside their makeshift home in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Children play as they sit on a broken sofa outside their makeshift home in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Children play as they sit on a broken sofa outside their makeshift home in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 19
Chickens sit atop a cage at a roadside meat stall in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Chickens sit atop a cage at a roadside meat stall in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Chickens sit atop a cage at a roadside meat stall in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 19
A man bathes by the roadside in a slum area in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man bathes by the roadside in a slum area in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A man bathes by the roadside in a slum area in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 19
Demonstrators from Indian Youth Congress (IYC) climb over police barricades during a protest march near the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS /Anindito Mukherjee

Demonstrators from Indian Youth Congress (IYC) climb over police barricades during a protest march near the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS /Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Demonstrators from Indian Youth Congress (IYC) climb over police barricades during a protest march near the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS /Anindito Mukherjee
Close
12 / 19
Demonstrators from Indian Youth Congress (IYC) burn an effigy of education minister Smriti Irani during a protest march near the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS /Anindito Mukherjee

Demonstrators from Indian Youth Congress (IYC) burn an effigy of education minister Smriti Irani during a protest march near the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS /Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Demonstrators from Indian Youth Congress (IYC) burn an effigy of education minister Smriti Irani during a protest march near the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS /Anindito Mukherjee
Close
13 / 19
Radhika Vemula, mother of Rohith Vemula, reacts during a protest march organized by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Radhika Vemula, mother of Rohith Vemula, reacts during a protest march organized by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Radhika Vemula, mother of Rohith Vemula, reacts during a protest march organized by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
14 / 19
Jewellery shop owners sit in front of their closed shop in Ahmedabad, India March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Jewellery shop owners sit in front of their closed shop in Ahmedabad, India March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Jewellery shop owners sit in front of their closed shop in Ahmedabad, India March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
15 / 19
People sit in front of closed jewellery shops in Ahmedabad, India March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People sit in front of closed jewellery shops in Ahmedabad, India March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
People sit in front of closed jewellery shops in Ahmedabad, India March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
16 / 19
A boy plays with a goat at a roadside market in Kolkata, India, March 2, 2016.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A boy plays with a goat at a roadside market in Kolkata, India, March 2, 2016.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A boy plays with a goat at a roadside market in Kolkata, India, March 2, 2016.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
17 / 19
Hindu devotees offer prayers next to the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, ahead of Maha Shivratri festival in Allahabad, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Hindu devotees offer prayers next to the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, ahead of Maha Shivratri festival in Allahabad, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Hindu devotees offer prayers next to the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, ahead of Maha Shivratri festival in Allahabad, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
18 / 19
A masseur gives a massage to a customer on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A masseur gives a massage to a customer on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A masseur gives a massage to a customer on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
World of hypercars

World of hypercars

Next Slideshows

World of hypercars

World of hypercars

Some of the world's fastest, most expensive high-performance cars.

01 Mar 2016
Geneva Auto Show

Geneva Auto Show

New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.

01 Mar 2016
Priyanka Chopra at the Oscars

Priyanka Chopra at the Oscars

Priyanka Chopra at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 28, 2016.

29 Feb 2016
Life in virtual reality

Life in virtual reality

Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.

26 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast