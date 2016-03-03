India - Photos of the day
Salesmen wait for customers at footwear stores outside a shopping arcade in Mumbai, India, March 3, 2016. Growth in India's services industry slowed sharply in February as rising prices lead to a slight deceleration in demand, a business survey...more
A Kashmiri Muslim woman looks through the damaged window of a residential house after a gunbattle in Dadsara village in south Kashmir March 3, 2016. Three suspected militants including Ahmad were killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces and...more
Salesmen fold shirts inside a clothes store at a market in Mumbai, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri Muslim villagers shout slogans during the funeral of Ashiq Hussain, a suspected militant, in Charsoo village in south Kashmir March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim villagers carry the body of Asif Ahmad, a suspected militant, during his funeral in Dadsara village in south Kashmir March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man prepares meat to make kebabs at a roadside stall in New Delhi, India, March 03, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl pulls her younger brother sitting on a toy car as they play outside their makeshift home in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A daily wage labourer waits for a customer as he sits in an alley in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children play as they sit on a broken sofa outside their makeshift home in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Chickens sit atop a cage at a roadside meat stall in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man bathes by the roadside in a slum area in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators from Indian Youth Congress (IYC) climb over police barricades during a protest march near the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS /Anindito Mukherjee
Demonstrators from Indian Youth Congress (IYC) burn an effigy of education minister Smriti Irani during a protest march near the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS /Anindito Mukherjee
Radhika Vemula, mother of Rohith Vemula, reacts during a protest march organized by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Jewellery shop owners sit in front of their closed shop in Ahmedabad, India March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People sit in front of closed jewellery shops in Ahmedabad, India March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy plays with a goat at a roadside market in Kolkata, India, March 2, 2016.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees offer prayers next to the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, ahead of Maha Shivratri festival in Allahabad, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A masseur gives a massage to a customer on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
