India qualify for men's hockey in Olympics

<p>India's Sandeep Singh (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against France during their London 2012 Olympic Games men's field hockey final qualifying match in New Delhi February 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

Sunday, February 26, 2012

<p>India's Sandeep Singh raises his hands while celebrating with teammates after scoring a goal against France during their London 2012 Olympic Games men's field hockey final qualifying match in New Delhi February 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Sunday, February 26, 2012

<p>Indian players and officials pose with the trophy after their win over France in the London 2012 Olympic Games men's field hockey final qualifying match in New Delhi February 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

Sunday, February 26, 2012

<p>France's Lucas Sevestre (L) and goalkeeper Matthias Dierckens (in green) defend as India's Danish Mujtaba (C) watches during their London 2012 Olympic Games men's field hockey final qualifying match in New Delhi February 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Sunday, February 26, 2012

<p>Fans wave India's national flags during the London 2012 Olympic Games men's field hockey final qualifying match between India and France in New Delhi February 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

Sunday, February 26, 2012

<p>India's Sandeep Singh (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against France during their London 2012 Olympic Games men's field hockey final qualifying match in New Delhi February 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

Sunday, February 26, 2012

<p>France's Lucas Sevestre (in blue) fights for the ball with India's Raghunath Vokkaliga Ramachandra during their London 2012 Olympic Games men's field hockey final qualifying match in New Delhi February 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

Sunday, February 26, 2012

<p>India's Sunil Sowmarpet Vitalacharya (L) fights for the ball with France's Joost Jansen during their London 2012 Olympic Games men's field hockey final qualifying match in New Delhi February 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

Sunday, February 26, 2012

