Pictures | Tue Jun 26, 2012 | 12:25pm IST

India: Road to nowhere

<p>A labourer sits on the wheel of a bulldozer parked alongside the under-constructed Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A labourer sits on the wheel of a bulldozer parked alongside the under-constructed Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

<p>Security guards sit at the construction site of a flyover along a highway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Security guards sit at the construction site of a flyover along a highway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

<p>A labourer stands at the construction site of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A labourer stands at the construction site of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

<p>The helper of a driver rests on top of his parked truck along a busy highway on the outskirts of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

The helper of a driver rests on top of his parked truck along a busy highway on the outskirts of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

<p>Vehicles move alongside the under-constructed Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Vehicles move alongside the under-constructed Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

<p>Labourers stand on the under-constructed Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Labourers stand on the under-constructed Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

<p>Loose screws and bolts are pictured lying at the construction site of Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Loose screws and bolts are pictured lying at the construction site of Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

<p>A woman carries an earthen pitcher filled with drinking water on her head alongside the under-construction of Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A woman carries an earthen pitcher filled with drinking water on her head alongside the under-construction of Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

<p>The helmet of a labourer lies at the construction site of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

The helmet of a labourer lies at the construction site of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

<p>A security guard stands at the construction site of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A security guard stands at the construction site of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

<p>Farmers work in a field against the backdrop of under-construction Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Farmers work in a field against the backdrop of under-construction Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

