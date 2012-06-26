India: Road to nowhere
A labourer sits on the wheel of a bulldozer parked alongside the under-constructed Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Security guards sit at the construction site of a flyover along a highway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A labourer stands at the construction site of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The helper of a driver rests on top of his parked truck along a busy highway on the outskirts of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Vehicles move alongside the under-constructed Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Labourers stand on the under-constructed Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Loose screws and bolts are pictured lying at the construction site of Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman carries an earthen pitcher filled with drinking water on her head alongside the under-construction of Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The helmet of a labourer lies at the construction site of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A security guard stands at the construction site of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Farmers work in a field against the backdrop of under-construction Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway at Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
