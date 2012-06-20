India: Roadside Tales
A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man gets a shave from a roadside barber in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man bathes along the roadside at a wholesale vegetable market during an early morning in Jammu June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A vendor smiles while standing at his roadside vegetable stall during monsoon rains in Kochi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man bathes along a roadside at a wholesale grocery market during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man walks through a thoroughfare with images of former politicians and Hindu gods and goddesses on display at a closed roadside stall of a local doctor during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man takes a nap inside a mosquito net by the roadside during an early morning in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
People walk past a roadside currency exchange vendor in the old quarters of Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Amruddin Siddiqui, 51, is reflected in a mirror as he sits at a roadside in the old quarters in Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A worker welds an iron pipe kept on a roadside against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Customers purchase vegetables from a roadside vendor amid fumes caused by a municipal worker fumigating a residential colony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A woman carrying her belongings on her head, drinks water stored in an earthen pitcher along a roadside on a hot day in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Stray bulls fight on a roadside as a man watches at Dadri town in Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A man gets his haircut done by a roadside barber at a wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A woman sells vegetables at a roadside stall in front of a beauty salon in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man looks from behind a grill lined with sole cushions as he gets his bag repaired by a roadside cobbler in Mumbai, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A woman wearing a mask blows bubbles as she sells toys at along the roadside in Mumbai February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman checks prayer beads to purchase at a roadside market in Allahabad January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Ahmed Khan, 58, a rickshaw puller, gets his beard dressed by a roadside barber in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A man walks through the rays of the morning sun along a roadside in Chandigarh December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A vendor hangs toys at his roadside toy shop in Kochi November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
A woman carries earthen pitchers at a roadside workshop on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Vendor Parminder Singh (R) adjusts an artificial denture in the mouth of a Kashmiri man at a roadside in Srinagar October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Artificial teeth and dentures are displayed by a vendor at a roadside in Srinagar October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Haji, a 52-year-old baker, gets a shave by a roadside barber in a slum area in Mumbai September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Sambhunath Gaur, 51, who works at a roadside eatery stall, combs his moustache at Noida, Uttar Pradesh July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A customer holds chicks dyed in colour after buying them at a roadside market in Srinagar June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismai
Vendors selling fruits and clothes wait for customers at their stalls under a parked truck, on a roadside in Kolkata May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A monkey of a roadside entertainer performs at Parsaul village in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Shastri, 62, works inside a roadside shoe making workshop in Mumbai May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A homeless boy sleeps on a roadside during the early morning in Ahmedabad February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Ramjan Hussain, 37, a street artist makes a pencil sketch of the Cricket World Cup trophy for sale at a roadside in Kolkata February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhur
A woman adds finishing touches to cricket bats being made along a roadside in Nagpur, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brow/Files
Eight-year-old Rupa performs on a tightrope at a roadside in Kolkata January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A roadside vendor roasts mutton at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Five-month-old Roshni, child of a woman labourer (R), rests in a basket at a roadside construction site in Chandigarh December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A vendor displays metal locks for sale at his roadside shop in New Delhi September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Prem (3), the son of an idol vendor, plays with a mobile phone in front of the idols of Hindu god Krishna at a roadside in Chandigarh September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Sadhus or Hindu holymen sleep on a roadside in Jammu May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A labourer carries pots of palm juice to prepare jaggery, a form of candy, at a roadside factory in Bagnan, Kolkata January 2, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Residents of a slum collect drinking water from a tanker at a roadside in Kolkata December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A labourer prepares Jaggery (candy) at a roadside factory at Banur village in Punjab October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Vendors hold garlands of marigold flowers as they wait for customers at a roadside stall on the Hindu festival of Diwali in Siliguri October 17, 2009.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A vendor arranges umbrellas for sale on a roadside in Ahmedabad June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A roadside vendor spins light sticks to attract customers in Shimla June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar/Files
A girl cries as she gets her hair cut at a roadside barber shop in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man carries cane baskets along a roadside to sell them in a market in Nalchar village, about 76 km (47 miles) south of Agartala, Tripura, April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
A boy arranges national flags for sale at a roadside shop in Siliguri January 24, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A vendor arranges bottles of perfume at a roadside shop in Hyderabad December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A girl performs acrobatics to earn her livelihood at a roadside in Allahabad, April 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A child plays with guinea fowls kept for sale at a roadside in Jammu December 13, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupt/Files
Glass bangles are seen at a roadside shop in Kolkata November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Watches are placed in a bucket of water at a roadside in Srinagar July 23, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A tea vendor holds an umbrella at a roadside in Mumbai July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Sima Dube/Files
A monkey drinks water from a roadside tap in Siliguri May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A hand rickshaw puller rests on a pavement at a roadside in Kolkata April 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A roadside vender sells coloured powder during Basanta Utsav, or Spring Festival, in Siliguri March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A vendor arranges second-hand books at his roadside shop in Siliguri January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Three Israeli tourists touring Andaman and Nicobar islands chain chat at a roadside in Port Blair December 30, 2004.REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
French tourists buy clothes from a Kashmiri Muslim vendor (L) on a roadside in Srinagar, the summer capital of troubled Jammu and Kashmir May 10, 2004. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
An Indian girl looks at a portrait of Mother Teresa on a roadside in New Delhi October 19, 2003. Reuters/Files
