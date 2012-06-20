Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 20, 2012 | 11:55am IST

India: Roadside Tales

<p>A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A man gets a shave from a roadside barber in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man gets a shave from a roadside barber in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A man bathes along the roadside at a wholesale vegetable market during an early morning in Jammu June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A man bathes along the roadside at a wholesale vegetable market during an early morning in Jammu June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>A vendor smiles while standing at his roadside vegetable stall during monsoon rains in Kochi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

A vendor smiles while standing at his roadside vegetable stall during monsoon rains in Kochi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V

<p>A man bathes along a roadside at a wholesale grocery market during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man bathes along a roadside at a wholesale grocery market during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A man walks through a thoroughfare with images of former politicians and Hindu gods and goddesses on display at a closed roadside stall of a local doctor during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man walks through a thoroughfare with images of former politicians and Hindu gods and goddesses on display at a closed roadside stall of a local doctor during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A man takes a nap inside a mosquito net by the roadside during an early morning in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

A man takes a nap inside a mosquito net by the roadside during an early morning in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>People walk past a roadside currency exchange vendor in the old quarters of Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

People walk past a roadside currency exchange vendor in the old quarters of Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>Amruddin Siddiqui, 51, is reflected in a mirror as he sits at a roadside in the old quarters in Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Amruddin Siddiqui, 51, is reflected in a mirror as he sits at a roadside in the old quarters in Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

<p>A worker welds an iron pipe kept on a roadside against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A worker welds an iron pipe kept on a roadside against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>Customers purchase vegetables from a roadside vendor amid fumes caused by a municipal worker fumigating a residential colony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Customers purchase vegetables from a roadside vendor amid fumes caused by a municipal worker fumigating a residential colony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>A woman carrying her belongings on her head, drinks water stored in an earthen pitcher along a roadside on a hot day in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A woman carrying her belongings on her head, drinks water stored in an earthen pitcher along a roadside on a hot day in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>Stray bulls fight on a roadside as a man watches at Dadri town in Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Stray bulls fight on a roadside as a man watches at Dadri town in Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>A man gets his haircut done by a roadside barber at a wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A man gets his haircut done by a roadside barber at a wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>A woman sells vegetables at a roadside stall in front of a beauty salon in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A woman sells vegetables at a roadside stall in front of a beauty salon in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A man looks from behind a grill lined with sole cushions as he gets his bag repaired by a roadside cobbler in Mumbai, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A man looks from behind a grill lined with sole cushions as he gets his bag repaired by a roadside cobbler in Mumbai, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A woman wearing a mask blows bubbles as she sells toys at along the roadside in Mumbai February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A woman wearing a mask blows bubbles as she sells toys at along the roadside in Mumbai February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman checks prayer beads to purchase at a roadside market in Allahabad January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman checks prayer beads to purchase at a roadside market in Allahabad January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

<p>Ahmed Khan, 58, a rickshaw puller, gets his beard dressed by a roadside barber in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Ahmed Khan, 58, a rickshaw puller, gets his beard dressed by a roadside barber in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>A man walks through the rays of the morning sun along a roadside in Chandigarh December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A man walks through the rays of the morning sun along a roadside in Chandigarh December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

<p>A vendor hangs toys at his roadside toy shop in Kochi November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

A vendor hangs toys at his roadside toy shop in Kochi November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

<p>A woman carries earthen pitchers at a roadside workshop on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A woman carries earthen pitchers at a roadside workshop on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Vendor Parminder Singh (R) adjusts an artificial denture in the mouth of a Kashmiri man at a roadside in Srinagar October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Vendor Parminder Singh (R) adjusts an artificial denture in the mouth of a Kashmiri man at a roadside in Srinagar October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>Artificial teeth and dentures are displayed by a vendor at a roadside in Srinagar October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Artificial teeth and dentures are displayed by a vendor at a roadside in Srinagar October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>Haji, a 52-year-old baker, gets a shave by a roadside barber in a slum area in Mumbai September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Haji, a 52-year-old baker, gets a shave by a roadside barber in a slum area in Mumbai September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>Sambhunath Gaur, 51, who works at a roadside eatery stall, combs his moustache at Noida, Uttar Pradesh July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Sambhunath Gaur, 51, who works at a roadside eatery stall, combs his moustache at Noida, Uttar Pradesh July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>A customer holds chicks dyed in colour after buying them at a roadside market in Srinagar June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismai</p>

A customer holds chicks dyed in colour after buying them at a roadside market in Srinagar June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismai

<p>Vendors selling fruits and clothes wait for customers at their stalls under a parked truck, on a roadside in Kolkata May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Vendors selling fruits and clothes wait for customers at their stalls under a parked truck, on a roadside in Kolkata May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>A monkey of a roadside entertainer performs at Parsaul village in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A monkey of a roadside entertainer performs at Parsaul village in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>Shastri, 62, works inside a roadside shoe making workshop in Mumbai May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Shastri, 62, works inside a roadside shoe making workshop in Mumbai May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

<p>A homeless boy sleeps on a roadside during the early morning in Ahmedabad February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A homeless boy sleeps on a roadside during the early morning in Ahmedabad February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>Ramjan Hussain, 37, a street artist makes a pencil sketch of the Cricket World Cup trophy for sale at a roadside in Kolkata February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhur</p>

Ramjan Hussain, 37, a street artist makes a pencil sketch of the Cricket World Cup trophy for sale at a roadside in Kolkata February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhur

<p>A woman adds finishing touches to cricket bats being made along a roadside in Nagpur, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brow/Files</p>

A woman adds finishing touches to cricket bats being made along a roadside in Nagpur, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brow/Files

<p>Eight-year-old Rupa performs on a tightrope at a roadside in Kolkata January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Eight-year-old Rupa performs on a tightrope at a roadside in Kolkata January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>A roadside vendor roasts mutton at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A roadside vendor roasts mutton at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>Five-month-old Roshni, child of a woman labourer (R), rests in a basket at a roadside construction site in Chandigarh December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

Five-month-old Roshni, child of a woman labourer (R), rests in a basket at a roadside construction site in Chandigarh December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

<p>A vendor displays metal locks for sale at his roadside shop in New Delhi September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A vendor displays metal locks for sale at his roadside shop in New Delhi September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

<p>Prem (3), the son of an idol vendor, plays with a mobile phone in front of the idols of Hindu god Krishna at a roadside in Chandigarh September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Prem (3), the son of an idol vendor, plays with a mobile phone in front of the idols of Hindu god Krishna at a roadside in Chandigarh September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

<p>Sadhus or Hindu holymen sleep on a roadside in Jammu May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Sadhus or Hindu holymen sleep on a roadside in Jammu May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

<p>A labourer carries pots of palm juice to prepare jaggery, a form of candy, at a roadside factory in Bagnan, Kolkata January 2, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

A labourer carries pots of palm juice to prepare jaggery, a form of candy, at a roadside factory in Bagnan, Kolkata January 2, 2010. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

<p>Residents of a slum collect drinking water from a tanker at a roadside in Kolkata December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

Residents of a slum collect drinking water from a tanker at a roadside in Kolkata December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

<p>A labourer prepares Jaggery (candy) at a roadside factory at Banur village in Punjab October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A labourer prepares Jaggery (candy) at a roadside factory at Banur village in Punjab October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

<p>Vendors hold garlands of marigold flowers as they wait for customers at a roadside stall on the Hindu festival of Diwali in Siliguri October 17, 2009.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Vendors hold garlands of marigold flowers as they wait for customers at a roadside stall on the Hindu festival of Diwali in Siliguri October 17, 2009.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>A vendor arranges umbrellas for sale on a roadside in Ahmedabad June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A vendor arranges umbrellas for sale on a roadside in Ahmedabad June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>A roadside vendor spins light sticks to attract customers in Shimla June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar/Files</p>

A roadside vendor spins light sticks to attract customers in Shimla June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar/Files

<p>A girl cries as she gets her hair cut at a roadside barber shop in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A girl cries as she gets her hair cut at a roadside barber shop in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man carries cane baskets along a roadside to sell them in a market in Nalchar village, about 76 km (47 miles) south of Agartala, Tripura, April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files</p>

A man carries cane baskets along a roadside to sell them in a market in Nalchar village, about 76 km (47 miles) south of Agartala, Tripura, April 13, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

<p>A boy arranges national flags for sale at a roadside shop in Siliguri January 24, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A boy arranges national flags for sale at a roadside shop in Siliguri January 24, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>A vendor arranges bottles of perfume at a roadside shop in Hyderabad December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

A vendor arranges bottles of perfume at a roadside shop in Hyderabad December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

<p>A girl performs acrobatics to earn her livelihood at a roadside in Allahabad, April 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

A girl performs acrobatics to earn her livelihood at a roadside in Allahabad, April 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

<p>A child plays with guinea fowls kept for sale at a roadside in Jammu December 13, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupt/Files</p>

A child plays with guinea fowls kept for sale at a roadside in Jammu December 13, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupt/Files

<p>Glass bangles are seen at a roadside shop in Kolkata November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

Glass bangles are seen at a roadside shop in Kolkata November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

<p>Watches are placed in a bucket of water at a roadside in Srinagar July 23, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Watches are placed in a bucket of water at a roadside in Srinagar July 23, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

<p>A tea vendor holds an umbrella at a roadside in Mumbai July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Sima Dube/Files</p>

A tea vendor holds an umbrella at a roadside in Mumbai July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Sima Dube/Files

<p>A monkey drinks water from a roadside tap in Siliguri May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A monkey drinks water from a roadside tap in Siliguri May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>A hand rickshaw puller rests on a pavement at a roadside in Kolkata April 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

A hand rickshaw puller rests on a pavement at a roadside in Kolkata April 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

<p>A roadside vender sells coloured powder during Basanta Utsav, or Spring Festival, in Siliguri March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A roadside vender sells coloured powder during Basanta Utsav, or Spring Festival, in Siliguri March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>A vendor arranges second-hand books at his roadside shop in Siliguri January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A vendor arranges second-hand books at his roadside shop in Siliguri January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>Three Israeli tourists touring Andaman and Nicobar islands chain chat at a roadside in Port Blair December 30, 2004.REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

Three Israeli tourists touring Andaman and Nicobar islands chain chat at a roadside in Port Blair December 30, 2004.REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

<p>French tourists buy clothes from a Kashmiri Muslim vendor (L) on a roadside in Srinagar, the summer capital of troubled Jammu and Kashmir May 10, 2004. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

French tourists buy clothes from a Kashmiri Muslim vendor (L) on a roadside in Srinagar, the summer capital of troubled Jammu and Kashmir May 10, 2004. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

<p>An Indian girl looks at a portrait of Mother Teresa on a roadside in New Delhi October 19, 2003. Reuters/Files</p>

An Indian girl looks at a portrait of Mother Teresa on a roadside in New Delhi October 19, 2003. Reuters/Files

