India shivers

<p>A man talks on his cell phone while walking on snow in Srinagar January 17, 2012. The sun broke through the clouds in Srinagar Tuesday, providing residents relief after a heavy snowfall across the Kashmir Valley that began on Sunday. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)</p>

<p>A Kashmiri man walks inside a park during snowfall in Srinagar January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>People walk on snow in a park in Srinagar January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>A boy wearing a shawl takes shelter under a plastic sheet to protect himself from rain on a cold winter day at a vegetable wholesale market in Chandigarh January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Men sit around a fire to keep themselves warm on a cold day in Srinagar January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Kashmiri labourers manually remove snow from Srinagar-Jammu highway in Lower Munda, 85 km (52 miles) south of Srinagar January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>Vendors warm themselves by a fire amid stacked cauliflowers at Azadpur wholesale fruit and vegetable market in New Delhi January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>A truck clears snow on closed Srinagar-Jammu highway in Lower Munda, 85 km (52 miles) south of Srinagar January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Stranded passengers walk with their belongings on closed Srinagar-Jammu highway in Lower Munda, 85 km (52 miles) south of Srinagar January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>A man walks past a line of stranded trucks on Srinagar-Jammu highway, in Qazigund, 70 km (43 miles) south of Srinagar January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>A view of snow-covered houses seen from Srinagar-Jammu highway in Lower Munda, 85 km (52 miles) south of Srinagar January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A stranded child waiting for Srinagar-Jammu highway to reopen, rest on his luggage in Qazigund, 70 km (43 miles) south of Srinagar January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>Kashmiri labourers warm themselves around a fire after a break from clearing snow on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Jawahar Tunnel area, 90 km (55 miles) south of Srinagar January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A man walks through the Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary after a snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A man smokes in front of a cow while waiting for a bus on a foggy morning in Chandigarh January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A flock of Coots, migratory birds, swim on the waters of Dal Lake on a cold day in Srinagar January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>Kashmiri people walk on a pathway beside a semi-frozen part of the Dal Lake on a cold day in Srinagar January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Kashmiri vendors selling "Kangris" or traditional firepots walk on a street on a cold day in Srinagar January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Kashmiri red deers, known as "Hangul", are seen on the snow-covered mountains of Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary after a snowfall, on the outskirts of Srinagar January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A passenger train moves through heavy fog in Chandigarh January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Icicles hang from the roof of a house after a snowfall in Srinagar January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A man walks pasts snow covered cars after heavy snowfall in Shimla January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar</p>

<p>Boys throw snowballs at each other after a snowfall in Srinagar January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A man walks through a snow covered road after heavy snowfall in Shimla January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar</p>

<p>A man carrying an umbrella walks amid heavy snowfall in Shimla January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar</p>

<p>A car covered with snow is driven during a snowfall in Srinagar January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Kashmiri boys throw snow balls at each other during a snowfall in Srinagar January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Kashmiri people walk under snow covered trees during a snowfall in Srinagar January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A Kashmiri man carrying an umbrella walks during a snowfall in Srinagar January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Tourists take a boat ride amid dense fog at Sukhana Lake on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

<p>Men bathe in a field amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Men sit next to a dog around a fire to warm themselves on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Men warm themselves by a fire at a railway yard on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

<p>People eat food given to them as charity by locals in front of Jama Masjid on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Men sit around a fire to warm themselves in a dried pool amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A washerman stands on the banks of river Yamuna as migratory birds fly amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A couple walks in front of the historic Red Fort amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A child sits next to a fire to warm herself on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A man looks for recyclable items in the waters of river Yamuna amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A woman walks while carrying her eight-month-old baby girl on a cold morning in Srinagar December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Parked boats are pictured on the banks of Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>Bus drivers warm themselves with a small fire on a cold winter day at a bus terminal in Srinagar December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>Kashmiri school girls, with their faces and heads covered to protect themselves from cold, walk to a private tuition on the outskirts of Srinagar January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A view shows the semi-frozen layer of a water reservoir on a cold day on the outskirts of Srinagar January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A Kashmiri boy tries to balance himself while sliding on a semi-frozen layer of a water reservoir on a cold day on the outskirts of Srinagar January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Kashmiri Muslim men perform Friday noon prayer on a road beside a snow-covered park and mosque on a cold day in Srinagar January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A veiled woman begs for money while sitting along a road on a cold day in Srinagar January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>A woman, carrying her child dressed in warm clothes, walks on a cold day in Srinagar January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>An Indian policeman covered with warm clothes stands guard at a street on a cold day in Srinagar January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>A Kashmiri man walks on a deserted road during a snowfall in Srinagar January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

<p>A Kashmiri man cycles along a road during snowfall in Srinagar January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

<p>A Kashmiri man walks along a road during a snowfall in Srinagar January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

<p>Hindu pilgrims walk past a lit lamp on the banks of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

