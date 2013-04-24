India Spending
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, uses her mobile phone to check messages, to tweet and upload Instagram pictures as she travels home in a car after a cover photo shoot in Mumbai, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, uses her mobile phone to check messages, to tweet and upload Instagram pictures as she travels home in a car after a cover photo shoot in Mumbai, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A shopper takes picture with his mobile phone inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A shopper takes picture with his mobile phone inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aspiring model uses her mobile phone during female model auditions in New Delhi October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
An aspiring model uses her mobile phone during female model auditions in New Delhi October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A security guard walks inside a Giorgio Armani showroom in a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A security guard walks inside a Giorgio Armani showroom in a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Employees adjust products inside their showroom at the Emporio mall in New Delhi September 9, 2008. With gold-plated ceilings, exotic fountains and the clink of champagne glasses, the Emporio Mall in New Delhi is the perfect place to wile away a hot...more
Employees adjust products inside their showroom at the Emporio mall in New Delhi September 9, 2008. With gold-plated ceilings, exotic fountains and the clink of champagne glasses, the Emporio Mall in New Delhi is the perfect place to wile away a hot afternoon browsing through designer boutiques. Picture taken September 9, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian woman speaks on her mobile phone in front of a retail garment shop in Mumbai November 27, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta
An Indian woman speaks on her mobile phone in front of a retail garment shop in Mumbai November 27, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Buildings under construction are seen under the Mumbai skyline November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Buildings under construction are seen under the Mumbai skyline November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Shoppers leave a retail store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shoppers leave a retail store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket fans watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match between India and Sri Lanka, on a big screen inside a shopping mall in Kolkata April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket fans watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match between India and Sri Lanka, on a big screen inside a shopping mall in Kolkata April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A customer looks at bangles before purchasing them at a gold showroom in Kochi April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A customer looks at bangles before purchasing them at a gold showroom in Kochi April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A woman poses with a glass of wine at a tapas bar in Mumbai March 9, 2013. Women who drink, long portrayed as less than respectable by Bollywood movies and still wary of entering most watering holes, are becoming big business in socially conservative...more
A woman poses with a glass of wine at a tapas bar in Mumbai March 9, 2013. Women who drink, long portrayed as less than respectable by Bollywood movies and still wary of entering most watering holes, are becoming big business in socially conservative India. Picture taken March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, has a drink while standing next to the bar at the Ren by China Garden nightclub in Mumbai, January 20, 2013. Agarwal, 35, exemplifies what aspirational India is all about - She's bubbly, energetic,...more
Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, has a drink while standing next to the bar at the Ren by China Garden nightclub in Mumbai, January 20, 2013. Agarwal, 35, exemplifies what aspirational India is all about - She's bubbly, energetic, and describes herself as "India's blogging princess" and a "social media Jedi". She's been called "without a doubt, India's most famous blogger". Her blog, missmalini.com, gets over 250,000 unique visitors a month. It provides a steady diet of Bollywood gossip, fashion, food and entertainment to a legion of followers. Picture taken January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Customers sit at tables at Aqua, a bar popular with middle and upper class professionals, in Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Customers sit at tables at Aqua, a bar popular with middle and upper class professionals, in Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Bartenders shows glasses made of ice at '21 Fahrenheit', a new ice bar in Mumbai November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Bartenders shows glasses made of ice at '21 Fahrenheit', a new ice bar in Mumbai November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Pictured is the super deluxe 'Taj Mahal' suite of the new luxury train named Royal Rajasthan on Wheels (RROW) on the outskirts of Jaisalmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan January 13, 2009. The RROW has a capacity of 82 persons with 13 deluxe...more
Pictured is the super deluxe 'Taj Mahal' suite of the new luxury train named Royal Rajasthan on Wheels (RROW) on the outskirts of Jaisalmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan January 13, 2009. The RROW has a capacity of 82 persons with 13 deluxe saloons and one super deluxe saloon in four service cars and two restaurant bars. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A view of the new luxury train Royal Rajasthan on Wheels (RROW) is seen on the railway station of Jaisalmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A view of the new luxury train Royal Rajasthan on Wheels (RROW) is seen on the railway station of Jaisalmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A guest walks inside a restaurant of the Four Points hotel in Ahmedabad April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A guest walks inside a restaurant of the Four Points hotel in Ahmedabad April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People dine on a double-decker bus which has been converted to a mobile restaurant as it travels through the streets of Ahmedabad June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People dine on a double-decker bus which has been converted to a mobile restaurant as it travels through the streets of Ahmedabad June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A groomer blow dries a dog after it was bathed at a pet grooming salon in New Delhi July 18, 2012. A Euromonitor research report estimates that India's pet industry is expected to grow 22 percent this year and reach 4.5 billion rupees (around $81...more
A groomer blow dries a dog after it was bathed at a pet grooming salon in New Delhi July 18, 2012. A Euromonitor research report estimates that India's pet industry is expected to grow 22 percent this year and reach 4.5 billion rupees (around $81 million), in a nation where the per capita income is $1,256. Dogs account for 80 percent of all pets in India, with cats and fish also popular. Picture taken July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
An Aston Martin One-77 is displayed on a stage in Mumbai April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An Aston Martin One-77 is displayed on a stage in Mumbai April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A view of the new house (C) of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Indian energy company Reliance Industries, in Mumbai October 23, 2010. Ambani, his wife and three children have moved into the 27-story building, named Antilia, after a mythical island, local...more
A view of the new house (C) of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Indian energy company Reliance Industries, in Mumbai October 23, 2010. Ambani, his wife and three children have moved into the 27-story building, named Antilia, after a mythical island, local media reported. The building which contains a health club, swimming pool, three helipads and a 50 seater cinema is estimated to be worth over $1 billion, according to media reports. Picture taken October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks past an airlines advertising billboard in Mumbai in this November 25, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A man walks past an airlines advertising billboard in Mumbai in this November 25, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta
The Taj Mahal hotel is fully lit-up in Mumbai attacks December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
The Taj Mahal hotel is fully lit-up in Mumbai attacks December 21, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
A woman looks at the products on display at a Gucci showroom in Mumbai in this November 25, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A woman looks at the products on display at a Gucci showroom in Mumbai in this November 25, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Vehicles drive on a road in New Delhi April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Vehicles drive on a road in New Delhi April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Aspiring models wait for the results of the selection process during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Aspiring models wait for the results of the selection process during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A model poses next to a Beechcraft during the five-day-long India Aviation 2012 show in Hyderabad March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A model poses next to a Beechcraft during the five-day-long India Aviation 2012 show in Hyderabad March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A child model gets her hair done backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model gets her hair done backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Employees work out at a gym inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work out at a gym inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sheetal, 23, who works at a night call centre, poses for a photograph in her office in New Delhi January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Sheetal, 23, who works at a night call centre, poses for a photograph in her office in New Delhi January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Visitors gesture as they enjoy a ride at the 'Adlabs Imagica' theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. Adlabs Imagica, an 80-acre theme park built at an approximate cost of $294 million, opened to the public on April...more
Visitors gesture as they enjoy a ride at the 'Adlabs Imagica' theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. Adlabs Imagica, an 80-acre theme park built at an approximate cost of $294 million, opened to the public on April 18, 2013. The park features 21 attractions including rides, film shows and live acts drawn from Indian mythology and Bollywood cinema.Picture taken April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A visitor walks inside a newly launched Starbucks store in New Delhi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A visitor walks inside a newly launched Starbucks store in New Delhi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malini Agarwal (L), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, smiles as she dances with a friend at a newly-opened nightclub in Mumbai, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal (L), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, smiles as she dances with a friend at a newly-opened nightclub in Mumbai, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal (R), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, and her friend inspect themslves in an elevator mirror as they touch up their make-up during a visit to a nightclub in Mumbai, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Malini Agarwal (R), blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, and her friend inspect themslves in an elevator mirror as they touch up their make-up during a visit to a nightclub in Mumbai, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A model displays a swimsuit by designers Jatinn Kochhor and Alecca Carrano during a fashion show in Kolkata June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A model displays a swimsuit by designers Jatinn Kochhor and Alecca Carrano during a fashion show in Kolkata June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A dog plays with a ball in a swimming pool at a dog hotel on the outskirts of New Delhi in this undated handout photograph. REUTERS/Handout
A dog plays with a ball in a swimming pool at a dog hotel on the outskirts of New Delhi in this undated handout photograph. REUTERS/Handout
Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" enjoy a moment while recording a song in Srinagar October 26, 2012. In a region where the boom of guns and bombs has drowned out all sounds for almost 20 years, a cacophony of melodies from guitar...more
Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" enjoy a moment while recording a song in Srinagar October 26, 2012. In a region where the boom of guns and bombs has drowned out all sounds for almost 20 years, a cacophony of melodies from guitar and drums is now sweeping Kashmir's war-weary youngsters with a message of love and peace. "Sign - the signature of music" is rock band with four members born at the peak of conflict, and are now in the age group of 17 and 18 years. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A man uses a mobile phone in front of a cinema theatre in Mumbai November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A man uses a mobile phone in front of a cinema theatre in Mumbai November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Master of Business Administration (MBA) students carry their food at a cafeteria during their lunch break at the Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Master of Business Administration (MBA) students carry their food at a cafeteria during their lunch break at the Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman tries on a necklace and earrings made from gold and precious stones at Vivaha '06", a travelling wedding exhibition, in Kolkata August 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A woman tries on a necklace and earrings made from gold and precious stones at Vivaha '06", a travelling wedding exhibition, in Kolkata August 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Indian women dance on the streets during a wedding in New Delhi December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi
Indian women dance on the streets during a wedding in New Delhi December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Anuruddha Lokuhapuarachchi
A man holds money to throw during wedding celebration in New Delhi December 10, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A man holds money to throw during wedding celebration in New Delhi December 10, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Next Slideshows
Chernobyl today
25 years on from the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl, a look at life inside the exclusion zone.
France's gay marriage debate
French parliament approves a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt.
Mourning in Boston
The aftermath of the bombing and manhunt.
Life after the White House
How presidents spend their time after being president.
MORE IN PICTURES
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.