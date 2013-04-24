India Spending

Members of the band "Sign - the signature of music" enjoy a moment while recording a song in Srinagar October 26, 2012. In a region where the boom of guns and bombs has drowned out all sounds for almost 20 years, a cacophony of melodies from guitar and drums is now sweeping Kashmir's war-weary youngsters with a message of love and peace. "Sign - the signature of music" is rock band with four members born at the peak of conflict, and are now in the age group of 17 and 18 years. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli