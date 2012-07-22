India this week
Kanwarias or devotees of Hindu god Shiva carry their pots filled with the water from the river Ganges in Allahabad, July 15, 2012. Hundreds of the Kanwarias carry holy water from the Ganges to their hometowns to be offered to Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva). REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Kashmiri government teacher shouts anti-government slogans from inside a police van after he was detained during a protest in Srinagar July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A performer blows fire from his mouth as he performs during the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in Hyderabad July 16, 2012. The word "Bonalu" is derived from the Telugu language word "Bhojanalu", the food offered to Goddess Kali, the Hindu goddess of power. The main ritual in the month-long festival involves offering cooked rice, jaggery, curd, water and other dishes, which are brought by women in earthen pots, to the Goddess Kali. Devotees believe that the offerings ward off evils and epidemics during the monsoon season. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A homeless man smokes in the old quarters of Delhi July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman is enveloped in smoke as she cooks eggs in a wood fired cauldron at a market in Mumbai July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Firefighters walk on collapsed rooftop of Hitachi Air Conditioning manufacturing factory in Kadi, north of the Ahmedabad July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man moves his pigs to a safer place through a flooded road at Milanmore village on the outskirts of Siliguri July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) march during their passing-out parade in Lethpora, south of Srinagar, July 20, 2012. Authorities said that 937 young Kashmiri men of various religious backgrounds were formally inducted into the police force after nine months of rigorous training. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims attend Friday prayers at the site of archaeological remains of what is being claimed by some local Muslims as the historical Akbarabadi Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi July 20, 2012. Around three weeks ago, remains of the 17th century Akbarabadi mosque were discovered during Metro construction work in the area, local media reported. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims gather before having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl sits on the windowpane of her house at Meerwada village of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers from Tripura State Electricity Board fix new power lines on a pole on the outskirts of Agartala July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A member of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) shouts a command during a passing-out parade in Lethpora, south of Srinagar, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Rescue personnel work near the derailed locomotive of the Vidarbha Express and a local commuter train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Dimple Kapadia (C), wife of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna, arrives at the venue of his funeral on a float containing his body in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
