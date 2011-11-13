Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Nov 13, 2011 | 1:05pm IST

India this week

<p>West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin catches the ball during a practice session ahead of their second test cricket match against India in Kolkata November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin catches the ball during a practice session ahead of their second test cricket match against India in Kolkata November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, November 13, 2011

West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin catches the ball during a practice session ahead of their second test cricket match against India in Kolkata November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
1 / 26
<p>Hindu priests hold oil lamps as they perform prayers on the steps of Sindhiya Ghat during the Karthik Purnima and Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Hindu priests hold oil lamps as they perform prayers on the steps of Sindhiya Ghat during the Karthik Purnima and Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, November 13, 2011

Hindu priests hold oil lamps as they perform prayers on the steps of Sindhiya Ghat during the Karthik Purnima and Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
2 / 26
<p>A Hindu devotee lights an earthen lamp on the steps of Sindhiya Ghat during the Karthik Purnima and Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A Hindu devotee lights an earthen lamp on the steps of Sindhiya Ghat during the Karthik Purnima and Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, November 13, 2011

A Hindu devotee lights an earthen lamp on the steps of Sindhiya Ghat during the Karthik Purnima and Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
3 / 26
<p>Lead clown Biju, 38, poses for a picture before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Lead clown Biju, 38, poses for a picture before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, November 13, 2011

Lead clown Biju, 38, poses for a picture before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
4 / 26
<p>A worker checks aluminium utensils outside a factory on the outskirts of Agartala 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

A worker checks aluminium utensils outside a factory on the outskirts of Agartala 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Sunday, November 13, 2011

A worker checks aluminium utensils outside a factory on the outskirts of Agartala 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
5 / 26
<p>An acrobat performs on a ring held by an elephant during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

An acrobat performs on a ring held by an elephant during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, November 13, 2011

An acrobat performs on a ring held by an elephant during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
6 / 26
<p>A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Sunday, November 13, 2011

A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
7 / 26
<p>Devotees make chapattis (Indian bread) at a community kitchen in a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the 542nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith, in Chandigarh November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Devotees make chapattis (Indian bread) at a community kitchen in a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the 542nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith, in Chandigarh November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Sunday, November 13, 2011

Devotees make chapattis (Indian bread) at a community kitchen in a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the 542nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith, in Chandigarh November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
8 / 26
<p>Traffic moves along a busy road in New Delhi November 9, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Traffic moves along a busy road in New Delhi November 9, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur

Sunday, November 13, 2011

Traffic moves along a busy road in New Delhi November 9, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
9 / 26
<p>Police personnel fire a gun salute to India's folk singer Bhupen Hazarika before his cremation on the outskirts of Guwahati in the northeastern state of Assam November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Police personnel fire a gun salute to India's folk singer Bhupen Hazarika before his cremation on the outskirts of Guwahati in the northeastern state of Assam November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Sunday, November 13, 2011

Police personnel fire a gun salute to India's folk singer Bhupen Hazarika before his cremation on the outskirts of Guwahati in the northeastern state of Assam November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
10 / 26
<p>India's Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against West Indies in New Delhi November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

India's Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against West Indies in New Delhi November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, November 13, 2011

India's Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against West Indies in New Delhi November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 26
<p>School children walk on an Indian Naval Ship (INS) Airavat, an amphibious assault vessel designed to launch troops on enemy beaches, during the Navy Week celebrations at the Khidderpore Docks in Kolkata November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

School children walk on an Indian Naval Ship (INS) Airavat, an amphibious assault vessel designed to launch troops on enemy beaches, during the Navy Week celebrations at the Khidderpore Docks in Kolkata November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri more

Sunday, November 13, 2011

School children walk on an Indian Naval Ship (INS) Airavat, an amphibious assault vessel designed to launch troops on enemy beaches, during the Navy Week celebrations at the Khidderpore Docks in Kolkata November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
12 / 26
<p>Bhavani, 8, covers her head with a plastic container as she walks past a bus which has been converted into a school called "School on Wheels", at a slum area in Hyderabad November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Bhavani, 8, covers her head with a plastic container as she walks past a bus which has been converted into a school called "School on Wheels", at a slum area in Hyderabad November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Sunday, November 13, 2011

Bhavani, 8, covers her head with a plastic container as she walks past a bus which has been converted into a school called "School on Wheels", at a slum area in Hyderabad November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
13 / 26
<p>Children buy balloons after Eid al-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Chandigarh November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Children buy balloons after Eid al-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Chandigarh November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Sunday, November 13, 2011

Children buy balloons after Eid al-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Chandigarh November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
14 / 26
<p>A boy walks on a plastic sheet as he arrives for Eid al-Adha prayers at a field in Kochi November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

A boy walks on a plastic sheet as he arrives for Eid al-Adha prayers at a field in Kochi November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Sunday, November 13, 2011

A boy walks on a plastic sheet as he arrives for Eid al-Adha prayers at a field in Kochi November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Close
15 / 26
<p>Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi November 7, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi November 7, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur

Sunday, November 13, 2011

Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi November 7, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
16 / 26
<p>A Muslim man and children are silhouetted against the setting sun on their way to a mosque on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Jammu November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A Muslim man and children are silhouetted against the setting sun on their way to a mosque on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Jammu November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Sunday, November 13, 2011

A Muslim man and children are silhouetted against the setting sun on their way to a mosque on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Jammu November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
17 / 26
<p>Bejewelled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Bejewelled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, November 13, 2011

Bejewelled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
18 / 26
<p>Activists from the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), detained by police during a protest against a recent hike in fuel prices, hang onto the doorway of a bus along with their fellow protestors as they shout anti-government slogans in Kolkata November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Activists from the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), detained by police during a protest against a recent hike in fuel prices, hang onto the doorway of a bus along with their fellow protestors as they shout anti-government slogans in Kolkata...more

Sunday, November 13, 2011

Activists from the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), detained by police during a protest against a recent hike in fuel prices, hang onto the doorway of a bus along with their fellow protestors as they shout anti-government slogans in Kolkata November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
19 / 26
<p>A Nihang or Sikh warrior performs "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts during a religious procession in Chandigarh November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

A Nihang or Sikh warrior performs "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts during a religious procession in Chandigarh November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Sunday, November 13, 2011

A Nihang or Sikh warrior performs "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts during a religious procession in Chandigarh November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
20 / 26
<p>A man applies finishing touches to a cake read "11.11.11" at a bake shop in Panchkula, in Haryana November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

A man applies finishing touches to a cake read "11.11.11" at a bake shop in Panchkula, in Haryana November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Sunday, November 13, 2011

A man applies finishing touches to a cake read "11.11.11" at a bake shop in Panchkula, in Haryana November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
21 / 26
<p>A man checks sets of coloured bulbs to be used as circus decorations in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

A man checks sets of coloured bulbs to be used as circus decorations in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Sunday, November 13, 2011

A man checks sets of coloured bulbs to be used as circus decorations in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
22 / 26
<p>A performer balances herself on the back of a horse during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A performer balances herself on the back of a horse during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, November 13, 2011

A performer balances herself on the back of a horse during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
23 / 26
<p>A vendor arranges potatoes inside a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A vendor arranges potatoes inside a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, November 13, 2011

A vendor arranges potatoes inside a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
24 / 26
<p>A Sikh boy is silhouetted against the lights of an illuminated Gurudwara, or Sikh temple, as he practices "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts on the eve of the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith, at Panchkula in Haryana November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

A Sikh boy is silhouetted against the lights of an illuminated Gurudwara, or Sikh temple, as he practices "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts on the eve of the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith, at...more

Sunday, November 13, 2011

A Sikh boy is silhouetted against the lights of an illuminated Gurudwara, or Sikh temple, as he practices "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts on the eve of the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith, at Panchkula in Haryana November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
25 / 26
<p>People are silhouetted against fireworks during 'Dev Ekadashi' celebrations on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

People are silhouetted against fireworks during 'Dev Ekadashi' celebrations on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, November 13, 2011

People are silhouetted against fireworks during 'Dev Ekadashi' celebrations on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Circus comes to town

Circus comes to town

Next Slideshows

Circus comes to town

Circus comes to town

The Rambo Circus was founded in 1991 by P.T. Dilip and travels across India, pitching tent in open grounds.

12 Nov 2011
Rambo circus

Rambo circus

The Rambo Circus was founded in 1991 by P.T. Dilip and travels across India, pitching tent in open grounds such as the Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai.

11 Nov 2011
Indigenous Nations Games

Indigenous Nations Games

Some 1300 Brazilian Indians from 35 ethnic groups compete in different sporting events at the Indigenous Nations Games in Brazil.

11 Nov 2011
Life in the Dead Sea

Life in the Dead Sea

Life has been found in the depths of the ancient sea.

10 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast