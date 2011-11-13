India this week
West Indies wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin catches the ball during a practice session ahead of their second test cricket match against India in Kolkata November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu priests hold oil lamps as they perform prayers on the steps of Sindhiya Ghat during the Karthik Purnima and Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu devotee lights an earthen lamp on the steps of Sindhiya Ghat during the Karthik Purnima and Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Lead clown Biju, 38, poses for a picture before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A worker checks aluminium utensils outside a factory on the outskirts of Agartala 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
An acrobat performs on a ring held by an elephant during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Devotees make chapattis (Indian bread) at a community kitchen in a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the 542nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith, in Chandigarh November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Traffic moves along a busy road in New Delhi November 9, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur
Police personnel fire a gun salute to India's folk singer Bhupen Hazarika before his cremation on the outskirts of Guwahati in the northeastern state of Assam November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
India's Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against West Indies in New Delhi November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School children walk on an Indian Naval Ship (INS) Airavat, an amphibious assault vessel designed to launch troops on enemy beaches, during the Navy Week celebrations at the Khidderpore Docks in Kolkata November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri more
Bhavani, 8, covers her head with a plastic container as she walks past a bus which has been converted into a school called "School on Wheels", at a slum area in Hyderabad November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Children buy balloons after Eid al-Adha prayers outside a mosque in Chandigarh November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A boy walks on a plastic sheet as he arrives for Eid al-Adha prayers at a field in Kochi November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi November 7, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur
A Muslim man and children are silhouetted against the setting sun on their way to a mosque on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Jammu November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Bejewelled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Activists from the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), detained by police during a protest against a recent hike in fuel prices, hang onto the doorway of a bus along with their fellow protestors as they shout anti-government slogans in Kolkata...more
A Nihang or Sikh warrior performs "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts during a religious procession in Chandigarh November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man applies finishing touches to a cake read "11.11.11" at a bake shop in Panchkula, in Haryana November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man checks sets of coloured bulbs to be used as circus decorations in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A performer balances herself on the back of a horse during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A vendor arranges potatoes inside a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Sikh boy is silhouetted against the lights of an illuminated Gurudwara, or Sikh temple, as he practices "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts on the eve of the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith, at...more
People are silhouetted against fireworks during 'Dev Ekadashi' celebrations on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
