Pictures | Fri Nov 25, 2011 | 7:15pm IST

India this week

<p>A vendor hangs toys at his roadside toy shop in Kochi November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Vidya Balan smiles during a news conference to promote her upcoming movie "The Dirty Picture" in Hyderabad November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>A woman farmer carrying paddy crop is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>A Kathakali dancer waits for her performance to start during the annual temple festival at Tripunithura, in the southern Indian city of Kochi November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>A worker spreads paddy crop for drying at a rice mill on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>Railway police and officials collect accident details from villagers, next to the derailed coaches of a passenger train at the site of an accident in Sadura, 65 km (40 miles) south of Srinagar November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>An activist from the Indian Workers Union reacts during a protest against the ruling government in New Delhi November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>A Nihang or Sikh warrior performs "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts, along a road during a religious procession ahead of the martyrdom day of their ninth guru Guru Tegh Bahadur on Thursday, in Chandigarh November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A worker hangs dyed yarn to dry at a textile mill on the outskirts of Agartala, the capital of Tripura, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>The parliament building is pictured behind marigold flowers on the opening day of the winter session of parliament in New Delhi November 22, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Men ride their horse carts past an umbrella with a Vodafone logo on a road in Jammu November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Policemen form a chain across a road to stop a protest march by workers of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Kashmir's main opposition political party, in Srinagar November 21, 2011.REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Grooms wait for the start of their mass marriage ceremony in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 20, 2011. A total of 41 couples from the city took their wedding vows on Sunday during the mass marriage ceremony organised by a voluntary organisation, organisers said. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Tourists stand inside an illuminated Adalaj Stepwell, a five level octagonal step-well complex built in the 15th century, during the World Heritage Week on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A man exercises on a promenade facing the Arabian Sea in Kochi November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>A man rides a trishaw next to a bullock cart carrying wooden logs amid the dense fog on a cold morning in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>An elephant decorated with ornaments closes its eye during the start of an annual temple festival at Tripunithura in Kochi November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>Kashmiri men ferry bricks in their boat across Dal Lake during an autumn day in Srinagar November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

