India this week
A vendor hangs toys at his roadside toy shop in Kochi November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A vendor hangs toys at his roadside toy shop in Kochi November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan smiles during a news conference to promote her upcoming movie "The Dirty Picture" in Hyderabad November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan smiles during a news conference to promote her upcoming movie "The Dirty Picture" in Hyderabad November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A woman farmer carrying paddy crop is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A woman farmer carrying paddy crop is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A Kathakali dancer waits for her performance to start during the annual temple festival at Tripunithura, in the southern Indian city of Kochi November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A Kathakali dancer waits for her performance to start during the annual temple festival at Tripunithura, in the southern Indian city of Kochi November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A worker spreads paddy crop for drying at a rice mill on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A worker spreads paddy crop for drying at a rice mill on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Railway police and officials collect accident details from villagers, next to the derailed coaches of a passenger train at the site of an accident in Sadura, 65 km (40 miles) south of Srinagar November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Railway police and officials collect accident details from villagers, next to the derailed coaches of a passenger train at the site of an accident in Sadura, 65 km (40 miles) south of Srinagar November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
An activist from the Indian Workers Union reacts during a protest against the ruling government in New Delhi November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
An activist from the Indian Workers Union reacts during a protest against the ruling government in New Delhi November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A Nihang or Sikh warrior performs "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts, along a road during a religious procession ahead of the martyrdom day of their ninth guru Guru Tegh Bahadur on Thursday, in Chandigarh November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay...more
A Nihang or Sikh warrior performs "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts, along a road during a religious procession ahead of the martyrdom day of their ninth guru Guru Tegh Bahadur on Thursday, in Chandigarh November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A worker hangs dyed yarn to dry at a textile mill on the outskirts of Agartala, the capital of Tripura, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A worker hangs dyed yarn to dry at a textile mill on the outskirts of Agartala, the capital of Tripura, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
The parliament building is pictured behind marigold flowers on the opening day of the winter session of parliament in New Delhi November 22, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur
The parliament building is pictured behind marigold flowers on the opening day of the winter session of parliament in New Delhi November 22, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur
Men ride their horse carts past an umbrella with a Vodafone logo on a road in Jammu November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Men ride their horse carts past an umbrella with a Vodafone logo on a road in Jammu November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Policemen form a chain across a road to stop a protest march by workers of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Kashmir's main opposition political party, in Srinagar November 21, 2011.REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen form a chain across a road to stop a protest march by workers of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Kashmir's main opposition political party, in Srinagar November 21, 2011.REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Grooms wait for the start of their mass marriage ceremony in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 20, 2011. A total of 41 couples from the city took their wedding vows on Sunday during the mass marriage ceremony organised by a voluntary...more
Grooms wait for the start of their mass marriage ceremony in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 20, 2011. A total of 41 couples from the city took their wedding vows on Sunday during the mass marriage ceremony organised by a voluntary organisation, organisers said. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Tourists stand inside an illuminated Adalaj Stepwell, a five level octagonal step-well complex built in the 15th century, during the World Heritage Week on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Tourists stand inside an illuminated Adalaj Stepwell, a five level octagonal step-well complex built in the 15th century, during the World Heritage Week on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man exercises on a promenade facing the Arabian Sea in Kochi November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man exercises on a promenade facing the Arabian Sea in Kochi November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man rides a trishaw next to a bullock cart carrying wooden logs amid the dense fog on a cold morning in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A man rides a trishaw next to a bullock cart carrying wooden logs amid the dense fog on a cold morning in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
An elephant decorated with ornaments closes its eye during the start of an annual temple festival at Tripunithura in Kochi November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
An elephant decorated with ornaments closes its eye during the start of an annual temple festival at Tripunithura in Kochi November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Kashmiri men ferry bricks in their boat across Dal Lake during an autumn day in Srinagar November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri men ferry bricks in their boat across Dal Lake during an autumn day in Srinagar November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Next Slideshows
India's monkey troubles
The Himachal Pradesh state government is offering a reward of 500 Indian Rupees ($9.50) for every monkey caught by a member of the public in an effort to...
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
Highlights from the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City.
Menace to society
The Himachal Pradesh state government offers financial rewards to members of the public who catch trouble-making monkeys.
Ancient finds
A look at the items discovered during archaeological digs.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.