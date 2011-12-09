India this week
Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest outside the hotel where China's Deputy Chief of General Staff of the People's Liberation Army Ma Xiaotian is staying, in New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest outside the hotel where China's Deputy Chief of General Staff of the People's Liberation Army Ma Xiaotian is staying, in New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A fire fighter evacuates a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A fire fighter evacuates a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's captain Virender Sehwag celebrates scoring his century during their fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's captain Virender Sehwag celebrates scoring his century during their fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Ahmed Khan, 58, a rickshaw puller, gets his beard dressed by a roadside barber in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Ahmed Khan, 58, a rickshaw puller, gets his beard dressed by a roadside barber in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Youths take part in an Indian army recruitment rally on the outskirts of Jammu December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Youths take part in an Indian army recruitment rally on the outskirts of Jammu December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
West Indies' Darren Bravo stretches during a practice session ahead of their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Indore December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
West Indies' Darren Bravo stretches during a practice session ahead of their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Indore December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during an Ashura procession in Kolkata December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during an Ashura procession in Kolkata December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A policeman stands guard behind a coil of concertina wire barricade set up to prevent Muharram processions in Srinagar December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A policeman stands guard behind a coil of concertina wire barricade set up to prevent Muharram processions in Srinagar December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Women agricultural laburers stand in a turmeric field at the end of a work day outside Sangli, about 380km (236 miles) south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Women agricultural laburers stand in a turmeric field at the end of a work day outside Sangli, about 380km (236 miles) south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sonu, a 10-year-old tightrope walker, balances herself on a rope with her feet inside an aluminium tin as she performs for a crowd in the village of Masur, 325km (202 miles) south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sonu, a 10-year-old tightrope walker, balances herself on a rope with her feet inside an aluminium tin as she performs for a crowd in the village of Masur, 325km (202 miles) south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
The back of a Shi'ite Muslim bleeds as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in Uttar Pradesh December 4, 2011.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The back of a Shi'ite Muslim bleeds as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in Uttar Pradesh December 4, 2011.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri Shi'ite mourners who tried to defy restrictions imposed by the authorities run amid teargas in Srinagar December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Shi'ite mourners who tried to defy restrictions imposed by the authorities run amid teargas in Srinagar December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Farmers sit on a heap of sugarcanes loaded on a tractor outside of a sugar mill at Morinda in Punjab December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Farmers sit on a heap of sugarcanes loaded on a tractor outside of a sugar mill at Morinda in Punjab December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Gujjar or nomad woman carrying a pitcher filled with drinking water is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Jammu December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Gujjar or nomad woman carrying a pitcher filled with drinking water is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Jammu December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A boy and a flock of geese walk on a street during restrictions imposed by the authorities in Srinagar December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy and a flock of geese walk on a street during restrictions imposed by the authorities in Srinagar December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Singer Pitbull performs during a concert in Quantum night club at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Singer Pitbull performs during a concert in Quantum night club at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Next Slideshows
Best of India 2011
The best pictures from India during the year 2011.
Kolkata Fire
Several dead as fire swept through a hospital in Kolkata.
Mexico's bloody drug war
A look at the battle between drug cartels and police being waged on the streets of Mexico.
Pictures of the year: Technology
Our best tech photos from the past year.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.