Pictures | Fri Dec 9, 2011 | 9:35pm IST

India this week

Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest outside the hotel where China's Deputy Chief of General Staff of the People's Liberation Army Ma Xiaotian is staying, in New Delhi December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, December 09, 2011

A fire fighter evacuates a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 09, 2011

India's captain Virender Sehwag celebrates scoring his century during their fourth one-day international cricket match against the West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, December 09, 2011

Ahmed Khan, 58, a rickshaw puller, gets his beard dressed by a roadside barber in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Friday, December 09, 2011

Youths take part in an Indian army recruitment rally on the outskirts of Jammu December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, December 09, 2011

West Indies' Darren Bravo stretches during a practice session ahead of their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Indore December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, December 09, 2011

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during an Ashura procession in Kolkata December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 09, 2011

A policeman stands guard behind a coil of concertina wire barricade set up to prevent Muharram processions in Srinagar December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Friday, December 09, 2011

Women agricultural laburers stand in a turmeric field at the end of a work day outside Sangli, about 380km (236 miles) south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, December 09, 2011

Sonu, a 10-year-old tightrope walker, balances herself on a rope with her feet inside an aluminium tin as she performs for a crowd in the village of Masur, 325km (202 miles) south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, December 09, 2011

The back of a Shi'ite Muslim bleeds as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in Uttar Pradesh December 4, 2011.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, December 09, 2011

Kashmiri Shi'ite mourners who tried to defy restrictions imposed by the authorities run amid teargas in Srinagar December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, December 09, 2011

Farmers sit on a heap of sugarcanes loaded on a tractor outside of a sugar mill at Morinda in Punjab December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Friday, December 09, 2011

A Gujjar or nomad woman carrying a pitcher filled with drinking water is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Jammu December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, December 09, 2011

A boy and a flock of geese walk on a street during restrictions imposed by the authorities in Srinagar December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, December 09, 2011

Singer Pitbull performs during a concert in Quantum night club at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Friday, December 09, 2011

