India this week

A devotee takes pictures of an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai August 22, 2012. Idols of Ganesh are made two to three months before the day of "Ganesh Chaturthi", a popular religious festival in India. The idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing, to be immersed in a river or the sea symbolizing a ritual see-off of his journey towards his abode in "Kailash", while taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui