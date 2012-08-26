India this week
A temple stands amid the waters of the flooded river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Muslim man sits at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood more
Muslims offer prayers during Eid-al-Fitr at the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
A Muslim boy cries after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy runs through a flock of pigeons at a field in Mumbai August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Dancers in body paint wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 21, 2012. The ten-day-long festival is celebrated annually in Kerala to symbolise the return of...more
Indian policemen are reflected in a puddle of rainwater as they stand guard at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar, in Haryana August 21, 2012. Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, reopened its Manesar factory on Tuesday under a heavy police...more
Jyoti, a 27-year-old housewife, plays with her nine-month-old son Mittal outside their house in Mumbai August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee takes pictures of an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai August 22, 2012. Idols of Ganesh are made two to three months before the day of "Ganesh Chaturthi", a popular religious festival in...more
A Kashmiri boy dives into a spring to get some respite from a hot summer day in Srinagar August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A man walks down the stairs of a bank during a two-day strike in Jammu August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An employee of a hotel sweeps water to prevent it from entering the hotel lobby during heavy rainfall in Hyderabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
School girls wearing traditional costume share a laugh backstage as they wait to perform during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Chennai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A boy with his body painted like a tiger waits backstage before performing during festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A millipede moves on a leaf at a public park in Chennai August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
