India this week

<p>A temple stands amid the waters of the flooded river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A temple stands amid the waters of the flooded river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>A Muslim man sits at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Muslim man sits at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Muslims offer prayers during Eid-al-Fitr at the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh</p>

Muslims offer prayers during Eid-al-Fitr at the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

<p>A Muslim boy cries after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A Muslim boy cries after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Srinagar August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>A boy runs through a flock of pigeons at a field in Mumbai August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A boy runs through a flock of pigeons at a field in Mumbai August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Dancers in body paint wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 21, 2012. The ten-day-long festival is celebrated annually in Kerala to symbolise the return of King Mahabali to meet his beloved subjects. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

Dancers in body paint wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 21, 2012. The ten-day-long festival is celebrated annually in Kerala to symbolise the return of King Mahabali to meet his beloved subjects. REUTERS/Sivaram V

<p>Indian policemen are reflected in a puddle of rainwater as they stand guard at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar, in Haryana August 21, 2012. Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, reopened its Manesar factory on Tuesday under a heavy police presence after a deadly riot shut the plant more than a month ago and cost the company more than $250 million in lost output. Image has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Indian policemen are reflected in a puddle of rainwater as they stand guard at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar, in Haryana August 21, 2012. Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, reopened its Manesar factory on Tuesday under a heavy police...more

<p>Jyoti, a 27-year-old housewife, plays with her nine-month-old son Mittal outside their house in Mumbai August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Jyoti, a 27-year-old housewife, plays with her nine-month-old son Mittal outside their house in Mumbai August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A devotee takes pictures of an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai August 22, 2012. Idols of Ganesh are made two to three months before the day of "Ganesh Chaturthi", a popular religious festival in India. The idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing, to be immersed in a river or the sea symbolizing a ritual see-off of his journey towards his abode in "Kailash", while taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A devotee takes pictures of an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai August 22, 2012. Idols of Ganesh are made two to three months before the day of "Ganesh Chaturthi", a popular religious festival in...more

<p>A Kashmiri boy dives into a spring to get some respite from a hot summer day in Srinagar August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

A Kashmiri boy dives into a spring to get some respite from a hot summer day in Srinagar August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>A man walks down the stairs of a bank during a two-day strike in Jammu August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A man walks down the stairs of a bank during a two-day strike in Jammu August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>An employee of a hotel sweeps water to prevent it from entering the hotel lobby during heavy rainfall in Hyderabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

An employee of a hotel sweeps water to prevent it from entering the hotel lobby during heavy rainfall in Hyderabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>School girls wearing traditional costume share a laugh backstage as they wait to perform during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Chennai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

School girls wearing traditional costume share a laugh backstage as they wait to perform during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Chennai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

<p>A boy with his body painted like a tiger waits backstage before performing during festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

A boy with his body painted like a tiger waits backstage before performing during festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V

<p>A millipede moves on a leaf at a public park in Chennai August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A millipede moves on a leaf at a public park in Chennai August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

