India this week

A "Naga Sadhu", or holy man, holds a sacred lamp as he performs evening prayer on the river bank of Yamuna ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad December 10, 2012. During the festival, hundreds of thousands of Hindus take part in a religious gathering on the banks of the River Ganges. The festival is held every 12 years in different Indian cities. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash