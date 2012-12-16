India this week

Edition:
<p>A fisherman casts his net into the Kathajodi River in Cuttack district, about 25 km (15 miles) from Bhubaneswar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gestures to supporters of the Congress Party during a rally, ahead of state assembly elections, at Vasda village, about 345 km (214 miles) south of Ahmedabad December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>An activist of Kashmiri separatist party, the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), holds a torch during a procession to mark International Human Rights Day in Srinagar December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A Kashmiri man pushes a tyre past Indian policemen on guard during a day-long strike called by a separatist party, the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, to mark the International Human Rights Day, in Srinagar December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A Kashmiri man pushes a tyre past Indian policemen on guard during a day-long strike called by a separatist party, the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, to mark the International Human Rights Day, in Srinagar December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli more

<p>Tourists and locals walk past a Santa Claus statue placed on a beach for a film shoot in Kochi December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovych scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi December 10, 2012. Yanukovych is on a four-day state visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>A "Naga Sadhu", or holy man, holds a sacred lamp as he performs evening prayer on the river bank of Yamuna ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad December 10, 2012. During the festival, hundreds of thousands of Hindus take part in a religious gathering on the banks of the River Ganges. The festival is held every 12 years in different Indian cities. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A "Naga Sadhu", or holy man, holds a sacred lamp as he performs evening prayer on the river bank of Yamuna ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad December 10, 2012. During the festival, hundreds of thousands of Hindus take part...more

<p>Vehicles drive down a snow-covered road after heavy snowfall in Shimla December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar</p>

<p>A man helps his daughter put on her shoes as they sit outside their house in the old quarters of Delhi December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A man applies the finishing touches to a cake which reads, "12.12.12" at a shop in Panchkula, in Haryana December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A voter stands in a queue to cast her ballot in the first phase of state elections at Gibpura village in Gujarat December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A woman casts her vote at a polling booth during the first phase of state elections at Viramgam town in Gujarat December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Nursing students light candles in front of a poster depicting nurse Jacintha Saldanha during a vigil for her in Bangalore December 13, 2012. Jacintha Saldanha was found hanged, police told a coroner's inquest in London, days after the 46-year-old put the hoax call through to a colleague who disclosed details of the treatment being given to William's wife Kate, who is suffering from acute morning sickness. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Nursing students light candles in front of a poster depicting nurse Jacintha Saldanha during a vigil for her in Bangalore December 13, 2012. Jacintha Saldanha was found hanged, police told a coroner's inquest in London, days after the 46-year-old put...more

<p>Visitors admire a creation by Chinese artist Zhang Enli during the Kochi-Muziris Biennale art exhibition in the southern Indian city of Kochi December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>Firefighters douse a building in water to prevent the flames from spreading after a fire broke out at an electronics market in the old quarters of Delhi December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi waves to her party supporters during an election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of state assembly elections at Kalol town, in Gujarat, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A vendor reads a newspaper at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Pakistan's Interior Minister Rehman Malik (R) and Indian Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde hold remotes as they launch a new visa agreement between India and Pakistan, in New Delhi December 14, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>People attend mass at a church where the last rites for nurse Jacintha Saldanha would be performed in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore, December 15, 2012. The family of the nurse who apparently committed suicide after taking a prank call at the hospital treating Prince William's pregnant wife Kate delivered a tearful tribute to her on Saturday, saying her death had left "an unfillable void". REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)</p>

People attend mass at a church where the last rites for nurse Jacintha Saldanha would be performed in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore, December 15, 2012. The family of the nurse who apparently committed suicide after taking a prank...more

