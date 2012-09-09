Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Sep 9, 2012 | 12:55pm IST

India this week

<p>A woman moves her belongings to a safer place after a fire broke out in Chennai September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A Tibetan exile shouts slogans while taking part in a peace march to mark the 52nd anniversary of Tibetan Democracy Day, in Chandigarh September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A devotee takes his picture as an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Kashmiri college girls walk under garlands made of Indian currency notes on display at a market in Srinagar September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Two college students walk under an umbrella as it drizzles in Jammu September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A Kashmiri man works in his paddy field in Srinagar September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A customer walks out of a garment store named "Hitler" in Ahmedabad September 4, 2012. The owners of the "Hitler" shop have decided to change its name after a group of local Jews complained that it hurt the sentiments of their community, local media reported. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A woman carries a bundle of clothes through a street at a slum in Mumbai September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, pray at Teresa's tomb on her 15th anniversary of her death in Kolkata September 5, 2012. Mother Teresa, a Nobel Peace laureate who died in 1997, was beatified by Pope John Paul II in 2003 at the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A vendor prepares Paani Puri, a traditional Indian snack, for a customer under a pedestrian bridge in Mumbai September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>The members of the media are reflected on the sunglasses of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan during a news conference in Srinagar September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-21 blasts off, carrying two foreign satellites from the Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, north of Chennai September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Yuvraj Singh waves to fans to acknowledge them as he walks around the ground after the first Twenty20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand was been called off due to heavy rain in Visakhapatnam September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>The Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787 is given a traditional water cannon salute by the fire tenders upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

<p>Hindu devotees perform evening prayers next to a lit oil lamp after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers in Allahabad September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Labourers rest inside a newly constructed commercial building on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>Vendor Mohammed Ali waits for customers at his roadside stall selling antique gramophones and telephones, in Chennai September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Babu </p>

<p>People watch the overflowing Wanakbori dam built over the flooded river Mahisagar after heavy rains at Vanoda village in Kheda district of Gujarat September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>Villagers stand on a damaged bridge over the flooded river Mahisagar after heavy rains at Udalpur village in Panchmahal district of Gujarat September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>An activist from Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) holds a placard in front of an Indian police officer during a protest in Srinagar September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A general view shows workers at a cafeteria inside a building at the Infosys campus at the Electronic City area in Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

<p>An injured policewoman is carried by her comrades during a clash with supporters of India's ruling Congress party during a protest outside Odisha state legislative assembly in Bhubaneswar September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People run away from the site of a fire as smoke rises after an explosion at a fireworks factory near Sivakasi, about 500km from Chennai, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A Kashmiri woman walks with a bottle of rosewater after buying it from Aziz-Ullah Kozgar's shop in Srinagar September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>China's Defence Minister General Liang Guanglie poses in front of the 13th century Qutub Minar, one of the main tourist attractions in New Delhi September 5, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

<p>Girisha Hosanagara Nagarajegowda competes in the men's High Jump Final F42 during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>India's cricket team poses for a photo after they won the match and the series against New Zealand on the fourth day of their second test cricket match in Bangalore, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

