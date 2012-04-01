India this week
An ice-cream cart is pictured next to the India Gate before Earth Hour in New Delhi March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Competitors warm up backstage during a body building competition in Mumbai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers walk inside the Jindal Power and Steel Ltd. complex at Nisha village in the eastern Indian state of Orissa March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy performs a stunt with the rim of a bicycle during a religious procession to mark the Hindu Navratri festival in Jammu March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Policemen chase a Tibetan exile during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, outside the hotel where Hu is staying, in New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri schoolgirls stand inside Kashmir's tulip garden, called Siraj Bagh, after its opening in Srinagar March 29, 2012.REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A girl exercises on a high bar during a gymnastics practice session at a park in Mumbai March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members from the jewellers' association shout slogans as they hold candles during a protest against the government levy in Mumbai March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A monk looks at a poster of Jamphel Yeshi, whose body is expected to arrive on Friday morning, outside the Tsuglagkhang Tibetan temple in Dharamsala March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
World Bank President Robert Zoellick smiles as he crosses the river Bhitarkanika in a ferry to visit the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project and Orissa Rural Livelihoods Project at Gupti village in Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan...more
A man carries earthen pitchers on his head on a railway track in Mumbai March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
P. Gopalakrishan, a traditionally dressed artist from Kerala, drinks water as he takes a break during a march as part of a cultural programme in Kolkata March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A villager casts a fishing net in a pond at Gupti village in Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev visits local points of interest during his visit to New Delhi March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Retired cricket player Rahul Dravid wipes his eyes as he speaks during a felicitation ceremony held by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Mumbai March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A worker checks the flow of sugar inside the Gandavi sugar factory, 165 km south of Ahmedabad, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of Anna Hazare wave India's national flags as they listen to a speech by Hazare during his day-long hunger strike against corruption in New Delhi March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
