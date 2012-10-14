India this week

Kashmiri protesters are silhouetted against the sun as they gesture atop a bus during a day-long strike on the outskirts of Srinagar October 12, 2012. Most shops and businesses in Srinagar closed on Friday due to a day-long strike called by an amalgam of trading bodies against a cap on subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and a hike in diesel prices, local media reported. The central government last month restricted sales of subsidised LPG cylinders to six per consumer annually. REUTERS/Danish Ismail