India this week
Men work on a pandal, a temporary platform, being built for the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Police use coloured water from a water cannon to disperse members of National Youth Corps (NYC) during a protest in Srinagar October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An artisan sprays paint on idols ahead of the Durga Puja festival at Machalandapur village on the outskirts of Kolkata October 6, 2012. The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from October 20 to 24, and is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Drummers stand along with their traditional Indian drums called "Dhak" during their rehearsal for the upcoming Durga Puja festival at Machalandapur village on the outskirts of Kolkata October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Demonstrators stand in their boats in the Bay of Bengal during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kashmiri farmer winnows paddy during harvesting season in Bhatpora on the outskirts of Srinagar October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
India's Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (L) shakes hands with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner before their meeting in New Delhi October 9, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Soldiers of India's Border Security Force (BSF) salute during their passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
School students make a formation of a sparrow during a programme to create awareness to save the bird in Chennai October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi, wearing a turban, attends an election campaign rally ahead of the state assembly elections at Fagvel village in Gujarat October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, waves during a students rally organized by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in Chandigarh October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A private security guard stands in front of closed shops inside a closed shopping mall during a day-long strike in Srinagar October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Indian policemen stop supporters of People's Democratic Party (PDP), Kashmir's main political opposition party, during a protest against restrictions on sales of subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), in Jammu October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A worker checks aluminium utensils inside a factory on the outskirts of Agartala in Tripura October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Members of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women's wing, shout slogans during a protest against restrictions on sale of subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and rise in prices of essential commodities in New Delhi October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A man works at a metal parts recycling factory in Mumbai, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Kashmiri woman collects red chiles to dry them, in Srinagar October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Arvind Kejriwal (C), a social activist and anti-corruption campaigner, is being detained by police during a protest march in New Delhi October 12, 2012. Kejriwal, along with hundreds others on Friday marched towards the residence of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in a protest demanding dismissal of Law Minister Salman Khurshid and his arrest following allegations by Kejriwal's India Against Corruption (IAC) group of financial irregularities in a trust run by Khurshid, local media reported. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An activist of India Against Corruption (IAC), part of the anti-corruption social activist group led by Arvind Kejriwal, is being detained by police during a protest march in New Delhi October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man in a wheelchair makes his way to join India Against Corruption protesters near Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri protesters are silhouetted against the sun as they gesture atop a bus during a day-long strike on the outskirts of Srinagar October 12, 2012. Most shops and businesses in Srinagar closed on Friday due to a day-long strike called by an amalgam of trading bodies against a cap on subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and a hike in diesel prices, local media reported. The central government last month restricted sales of subsidised LPG cylinders to six per consumer annually. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An artisan works on a face made of polystyrene for the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, capital of Tripura October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
