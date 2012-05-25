Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat May 26, 2012 | 1:35am IST

India this week

<p>Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (R) pays tribute at her husband Rajiv Gandhi's memorial as her son Rahul Gandhi watches on the 21st anniversary of the former Prime Minister's death in New Delhi May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (R) pays tribute at her husband Rajiv Gandhi's memorial as her son Rahul Gandhi watches on the 21st anniversary of the former Prime Minister's death in New Delhi May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, May 26, 2012

Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (R) pays tribute at her husband Rajiv Gandhi's memorial as her son Rahul Gandhi watches on the 21st anniversary of the former Prime Minister's death in New Delhi May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 12
<p>A damaged coach of a passenger train is removed from the site of a train collision in Penneconda town in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

A damaged coach of a passenger train is removed from the site of a train collision in Penneconda town in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Saturday, May 26, 2012

A damaged coach of a passenger train is removed from the site of a train collision in Penneconda town in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
2 / 12
<p>V. Sakaramma wails near the body of her son, who was killed in a train collision, at a hospital morgue in Penneconda town in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

V. Sakaramma wails near the body of her son, who was killed in a train collision, at a hospital morgue in Penneconda town in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Saturday, May 26, 2012

V. Sakaramma wails near the body of her son, who was killed in a train collision, at a hospital morgue in Penneconda town in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
3 / 12
<p>A protester burns a portrait of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a protest against the rise in petrol prices in Orissa May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A protester burns a portrait of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a protest against the rise in petrol prices in Orissa May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, May 26, 2012

A protester burns a portrait of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a protest against the rise in petrol prices in Orissa May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 12
<p>A boy searches for recyclable material from the cracked earth of dried-up portion of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A boy searches for recyclable material from the cracked earth of dried-up portion of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Saturday, May 26, 2012

A boy searches for recyclable material from the cracked earth of dried-up portion of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
5 / 12
<p>Sabra Begum, a relative of a victim of an explosion, weeps in a slum area in Allahabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

Sabra Begum, a relative of a victim of an explosion, weeps in a slum area in Allahabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Saturday, May 26, 2012

Sabra Begum, a relative of a victim of an explosion, weeps in a slum area in Allahabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
6 / 12
<p>An employee performs final quality checks on the chassis of an assembled Mahindra Bolero vehicle at the company's manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Mumbai May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

An employee performs final quality checks on the chassis of an assembled Mahindra Bolero vehicle at the company's manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Mumbai May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Saturday, May 26, 2012

An employee performs final quality checks on the chassis of an assembled Mahindra Bolero vehicle at the company's manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Mumbai May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
7 / 12
<p>Vishal (L) and Rahul, feed pigeons at a pigeon feeding park in the Mumbai suburbs May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Vishal (L) and Rahul, feed pigeons at a pigeon feeding park in the Mumbai suburbs May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Saturday, May 26, 2012

Vishal (L) and Rahul, feed pigeons at a pigeon feeding park in the Mumbai suburbs May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
8 / 12
<p>Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha smiles during a promotional event for her upcoming movie 'Rowdy Rathore' in Ahmedabad May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha smiles during a promotional event for her upcoming movie 'Rowdy Rathore' in Ahmedabad May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Saturday, May 26, 2012

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha smiles during a promotional event for her upcoming movie 'Rowdy Rathore' in Ahmedabad May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
9 / 12
<p>Pooja, 17, a potter, makes an earthen pot inside a workshop in Jammu May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Pooja, 17, a potter, makes an earthen pot inside a workshop in Jammu May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, May 26, 2012

Pooja, 17, a potter, makes an earthen pot inside a workshop in Jammu May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
10 / 12
<p>A vendor waters his fruits displayed for sale at his roadside stall in Noida May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

A vendor waters his fruits displayed for sale at his roadside stall in Noida May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Saturday, May 26, 2012

A vendor waters his fruits displayed for sale at his roadside stall in Noida May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
11 / 12
<p>A government employee is detained by the police during a protest outside the civil secretariat in Srinagar May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A government employee is detained by the police during a protest outside the civil secretariat in Srinagar May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Saturday, May 26, 2012

A government employee is detained by the police during a protest outside the civil secretariat in Srinagar May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Painting the streets orange

Painting the streets orange

Next Slideshows

Painting the streets orange

Painting the streets orange

In several cities, fans of the Netherlands' national soccer team have started their preparations for the Euro 2012 championship and streets are rapidly changing...

25 May 2012
Egypt votes

Egypt votes

Egyptians vote in their first free election in decades.

24 May 2012
Fleet Week

Fleet Week

The U.S. Navy takes Manhattan for a week.

24 May 2012
Actors demand genocide trial

Actors demand genocide trial

Actors stage a performance outside the Supreme Court of Justice to demand a genocide trial for crimes during the internal armed conflict (1960-1996) in...

24 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast