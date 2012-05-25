India this week
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (R) pays tribute at her husband Rajiv Gandhi's memorial as her son Rahul Gandhi watches on the 21st anniversary of the former Prime Minister's death in New Delhi May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A damaged coach of a passenger train is removed from the site of a train collision in Penneconda town in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
V. Sakaramma wails near the body of her son, who was killed in a train collision, at a hospital morgue in Penneconda town in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A protester burns a portrait of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a protest against the rise in petrol prices in Orissa May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy searches for recyclable material from the cracked earth of dried-up portion of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Sabra Begum, a relative of a victim of an explosion, weeps in a slum area in Allahabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An employee performs final quality checks on the chassis of an assembled Mahindra Bolero vehicle at the company's manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Mumbai May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Vishal (L) and Rahul, feed pigeons at a pigeon feeding park in the Mumbai suburbs May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha smiles during a promotional event for her upcoming movie 'Rowdy Rathore' in Ahmedabad May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Pooja, 17, a potter, makes an earthen pot inside a workshop in Jammu May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A vendor waters his fruits displayed for sale at his roadside stall in Noida May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A government employee is detained by the police during a protest outside the civil secretariat in Srinagar May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
