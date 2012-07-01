India this week

Sayeed Zabiuddin Ansari, with his face covered, leaves from a hospital in New Delhi June 29, 2012. An alleged key plotter in the 2008 Mumbai attacks now in Indian police custody had been living in Saudi Arabia for two years and was "talent-spotting" for another "massive attack", an Indian police official said on Tuesday. Sayeed Zabiuddin Ansari, also known as Abu Hamza, Abu Jundal and Abu Jindal, was arrested at Delhi airport on June 21 on his arrival from Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi