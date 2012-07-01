India this week
A dancer from Punjab plays a chimta during the Red Bull X-Fighters freestyle motocross event at India Gate in New Delhi June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A member of the audience waves at a rider performing a stunt during the Red Bull X-Fighters freestyle motocross motorbike event at India Gate in New Delhi June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Flood-affected residents move to safer places on a temporary raft next to their submerged huts after heavy rains at Khalabhyan village in Assam June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A boy uses a piece of styrofoam to stay afloat as he plays in the waters of the Arabian Sea at Juhu Beach in Mumbai June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A crane removes the carcass of a 40-year-old elephant called Chanchal after it was hit by a truck and killed at the Noida expressway on the outskirts of New Delhi June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A Muslim vendor gets his beard trimmed by a barber at a wholesale fruit market in Kolkata June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker takes a nap beside a stack of iron pipes at the construction site of a commercial complex in Chennai June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Vendors hold bags of cotton candy for sale as they look for customers in New Delhi June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Sayeed Zabiuddin Ansari, with his face covered, leaves from a hospital in New Delhi June 29, 2012. An alleged key plotter in the 2008 Mumbai attacks now in Indian police custody had been living in Saudi Arabia for two years and was "talent-spotting"...more
Twelve-year-old Chatu collects lemons at a wholesale fruit market in Kolkata June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Kashmiri Muslim woman looks out of a window during an unofficial curfew in the old city in Srinagar June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
School girls and a man carrying his bicycle wade through floodwaters after heavy rains at Jajimukh village in Assam June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man works inside a rubber scrap yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Local residents stand next to a Sufi shrine where a fire broke out, in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy sits on a buffalo as he cools off in a pond during a hot summer day at Jetapura village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Kashmiri Muslim protester throws a stone towards a policemen during a clash in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Hindu pilgrims travelling either on ponies or on foot, to the holy cave of Lord Shiva during an annual pilgrimage, in Pishutop, 114 km (71 miles) southeast of Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Commuters travel through a flooded street after heavy rains at Guwahati, in Assam June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslims raise their hands and shout slogans during a protest in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
