India this week
A man selling lentils as feed for pigeons walks on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man with his performing monkey brushes his teeth outside a public toilet on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman paints dried clay lamps at her workplace as her daughter watches, on the outskirts of Jammu November 5, 2012. Earthen lamps are sold in large numbers during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, when people buy these for decorating their homes. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Kashmiri village women walk over the marshy land while wearing wooden boards on their feet, to collect water chestnuts from the waters of Wular Lake at Bandipora, about 65 km (40 miles) north of Srinagar, November 5, 2012. Water chestnuts are locally known as "Singada" and are eaten raw, boiled or are grounded into flour after they are dried. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A labourer works inside a cement storage godown at an industrial area in Mumbai November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Inmate Ramesh Kumar packs candles in boxes after making them for the Hindu festival of Diwali, inside Kot Bhalwal jail, on the outskirts of Jammu November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A couple enjoys an autumn day while sitting a bench in a gallery of Pari Mahal garden in Srinagar November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A boy is silhouetted against the setting sunlight as he plays over a damaged hut at Marina beach in Chennai November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A boy flies a kite near the Bandra-Worli sea link bridge during the evening in Mumbai, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik gives final touches to a sand sculpture of U.S. President Barack Obama on a beach at Puri, in Odisha November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Muslim man prays inside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque), illuminated with blue lights as a part of a diabetes awareness and prevention campaign organized by pharmaceutical company Sanofi India, in the old quarters of Delhi November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Kashmiri woman is silhouetted against the rising sunlight as she sweeps at a roadside while smoke billows from leaves set on fire, in Srinagar November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A rickshaw puller carries goods through an underpass from a wholesale grocery market during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Candy sellers stand in front of the oil tanker Pratibha Cauvery on the Marina beach in Chennai November 8, 2012. Pratibha Cauvery ran aground as cyclone Nilam hit the Tamil Nadu coast on October 31, local media reported. REUTERS/Babu
A Muslim boy carries a basket of corn as he walks over corn kept for drying, outside a mosque, at Mathwar village, 36 km (22 miles) northwest of Jammu November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper poses with a cricket bat as his wife Laureen and Minister of State for Sport Bal Gosa look on during a visit to Bishop Cotton Boys' School in Bangalore November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An artisan stands next to the semi-finished clay idols of the Hindu mythological characters 'Dakinis' and 'Yoginis', who will be worshipped along with Hindu Goddess Kali, the Goddess of Power, at a roadside workshop ahead of the Kali Puja festival, in Kolkata November 9, 2012. The Kali Puja will take place on November 13. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Artist Harwinder Singh Gill gives final touches to his new creation, an image of U.S. President Barack Obama made with vegetables, in Amritsar November 10, 2012. Gill made the image with about 40 kg of vegetables and spent two days for the creation. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Labourers make their way across under-constructed pontoon bridge spanning the river Ganga ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) shakes hands with Trade Minister Anand Sharma (L) and Chairman of the Godrej Group Adi Godrej during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. Karzai is on a five-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai adjusts his hat during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man walks over a bridge built over the Yamuna river amid dense smog in Delhi November 8, 2012. Indians are at high risk of respiratory ailments, heart disease and lung cancer, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data that showed Delhi's air had almost 10 times the recommended level of PM10 particulate matter, or particles small enough to penetrate to the deepest part of the lungs and cause health problems. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
People try to protect their vehicles from the fire that broke out in a firecracker market in Vadodara November 10, 2012. At least two people were injured and over 50 shops gutted in a fire that broke out in the city's biggest firecracker market and the cause of the fire was unknown, local media reported on Saturday. REUTERS/Stringer
Onlookers take pictures using their mobile phones as smoke billows after a fire broke out at a firecracker market in Vadodara November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER)
Burnt motorcycles are pictured in front of the debris of burnt firecracker shops after a fire broke out in Vadodara November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Bollywood actors Mithun Chakraborty (L), Amitabh Bachchan (2nd L) and Shah Rukh Khan (R) pose with Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Shah Rukh Khan (L) speaks with actresses Katrina Kaif (C) and Anushka Sharma during the inauguration ceremony of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival at an indoor stadium in Kolkata November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor transports garlands of marigold flowers on his motorcycle to sell at a market ahead of Diwali in Allahabad November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A salesgirl shows a gold necklace to customers at a jewellery showroom in Chandigarh on the festival of Dhanteras November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Tennis player Maria Sharapova of Russia speaks at a news conference during a promotional event for Homestead infrastructure company in New Delhi November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Maria Sharapova speaks at a news conference during a promotional event for Homestead infrastructure company in New Delhi November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
