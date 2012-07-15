India this week
A fisherwoman (L) bathes her four-month-old daughter Anitha on the banks of Vembanad Lake in Kochi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A boy jumps from a jetty into the waters of Dal Lake to cool himself on a hot day in Srinagar July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Customers wait to buy paan, a betel nut-based chewable stimulant, at a jail cell-themed shop decorated with hangman's nooses in Ahmedabad July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu priest spins sacred threads locally known as poita on the banks of the holy river Ganges in Kolkata July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker plucks tea leaves at the Amchong tea estate in Assam July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A rickshaw puller makes his way through a flooded street as he looks for customer after heavy rainfall in Kolkata July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy checks the joints of a giant utensil at an iron utensils manufacturing unit in Kolkata July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A girl sits at the window of a house as policemen in ceremonial attire perform during an event at Martyrs Graveyard to mark "Martyrs Day" in Srinagar July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A vendor carries a basket containing onions and potatoes to prepare Chilli Bhaji, a local cuisine, at his stall decorated with green chillies to attract customers, on the Marina beach in Chennai July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Children of Tibetan Muslims living in exile in Kashmir, wearing tradition attires, laugh while waiting for the arrival of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at their school in Srinagar July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Farmers plough and sow cotton seeds in a field in Shahpur village, about 79 km (49 miles) west of Ahmedabad July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Schoolgirls hold posters of International Space Station (ISS) crew member U.S. astronaut Sunita Williams pray for a safe journey to the space station during a prayer ceremony inside a school in Ahmedabad July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Children of Tibetan Muslims living in exile in Kashmir, wearing tradition attires, wait for the arrival of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at their school in Srinagar July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
