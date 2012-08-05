Edition:
India this week

<p>A nomad rests on a cot after removing her belongings from her flooded house built on the banks of the Tawi river in Jammu August 4, 2012. About 22 people were trapped in the flash floods caused by intermittent overnight rains in the Jammu region on Saturday, local media reported. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A bridge built over a stream leading to the river Tawi is damaged by flash floods on the outskirts of Jammu August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A residential area built near the banks of the flooded river Tawi is pictured after heavy rains in Jammu August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Boys play soccer on Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A Kashmiri woman rows a boat filled with lotus leaves on Dal Lake in Srinagar August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A boy looks through the broken window of a bus covered with rain drops as it rains in Srinagar August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Farmers travel on camel carts loaded with hay at Shrinagar village in the western Indian state of Gujarat August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Myanmar's commander-in-chief of Defence Services General Min Aung Hlaing (C) shakes hands with India's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Nirmal Verma (L) during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi August 3, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>School children tie rakhi on the wrist of President Pranab Mukherjee (L) at the presidential palace in New Delhi August 2, 2012. REUTERS/India's Presidential Palace/Handout</p>

<p>Supporters of Anna Hazare wave national flags at the India Gate during a hunger strike by Hazare and his team members in New Delhi August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Local villagers spread salt over the body of a female elephant for it to decompose during the burial near Panbari railway station, about 50 km (31 miles) east from Guwahati in Assam, August 2, 2012. A female elephant died on Wednesday after it was hit by a passenger train while crossing a railway track, forest officials said. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

<p>A vendor pulls out a sugarcane at his roadside shop in Jammu August 2, 2012. India is the world's second-biggest producer of rice, wheat, sugar and cotton and also one of the largest consumers, with a population of about 1.2 billion. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Arvind Kejriwal (R), a member of activist Anna Hazare's team, who is on a hunger strike, speaks with Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in New Delhi August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A Kashmiri labourer watches a protest by members of Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) against price hike in essential commodities from behind a fence, in Srinagar August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A policeman inspects the site of an explosion near a restaurant in Pune, about 190 km (118 miles) from Mumbai, August 1, 2012. Four small explosions occurred in quick succession in a busy shopping area on Wednesday evening and one person suffered light injuries, police said. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Members of a local band play their instruments during a procession to celebrate Narali Purnima or coconut festival in Mumbai August 1, 2012. The festival is celebrated by the fishing community who offer prayers and coconuts to the sea to mark the beginning of the fishing season. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Girls crowd at a stall selling rakhis, traditional Indian sacred threads, at a market in Ahmedabad August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A girl looks through the window of a train as she waits for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. Grid failure hit India for a second day on Tuesday, cutting power to hundreds of millions of people in the populous northern and eastern states including the capital Delhi and major cities such as Kolkata. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man walks on an illuminated street after electricity was restored in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Onlookers stand next to a burnt carriage of a passenger train parked at the Nellore railway station, in Andhra Pradesh July 30, 2012. A Chennai-bound express train caught fire on Monday in a pre-dawn accident in Andhra Pradesh, killing at least 30 passengers. The fire broke out in a coach of the Tamil Nadu Express near Nellore, around 500 kilometres (311 miles) from Hyderabad, when most of the passengers were asleep. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Villagers watch a farmer and his bulls take part in the 21st Bull Race at a paddy field in Canning village, in West Bengal July 29, 2012. Fifty-three farmers with 128 bulls from across the state, participated in the two-day long race on Sunday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Muslim men perform ablution from the water of a fountain before performing prayers inside Kashmir's more than 600-year-old Jamia Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

