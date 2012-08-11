Edition:
Pictures | Sat Aug 11, 2012

India this week

Volunteers and rescuers search for survivors in water at the site of a collapsed footbridge in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar August 11, 2012. Many people were taken to hospitals for treatment after a portion of a footbridge collapsed due to overload in the interiors of Dal Lake after police chased away protesters who were demanding better roads, water and electricity in their area, residents said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Saturday, August 11, 2012

Volunteers and rescuers search for survivors in water at the site of a collapsed footbridge in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar August 11, 2012. Many people were taken to hospitals for treatment after a portion of a footbridge collapsed due to overload in the interiors of Dal Lake after police chased away protesters who were demanding better roads, water and electricity in their area, residents said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Indian Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (R) reads his oath being administered by India's President Pranab Mukherjee (L) during his swearing-in ceremony at India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi August 11, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Indian Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (R) reads his oath being administered by India's President Pranab Mukherjee (L) during his swearing-in ceremony at India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi August 11, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Kashmiri people perform prayers at Hazratbal shrine on death anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali in Srinagar August 10, 2012. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Friday thronged to the Hazratbal shrine which houses what is believed to be a relic from the beard of Prophet Mohammed to offer prayers on the occasion of death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad and the fourth caliph of Islam. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Kashmiri people perform prayers at Hazratbal shrine on death anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali in Srinagar August 10, 2012. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Friday thronged to the Hazratbal shrine which houses what is believed to be a relic from the beard of Prophet Mohammed to offer prayers on the occasion of death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad and the fourth caliph of Islam. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots eat their community lunch inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Villagers from Muslim communities affected by ethnic riots eat their community lunch inside a relief camp near Bilasipara town in Assam August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Village women attend a sit-in protest on land allotted by the state government to build a university at Lavad village, about 44 km (27 miles) east of Ahmedabad August 9, 2012. Thousands of villagers on Thursday stormed the university site which they claimed is their cattle grass land, villagers said. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Village women attend a sit-in protest on land allotted by the state government to build a university at Lavad village, about 44 km (27 miles) east of Ahmedabad August 9, 2012. Thousands of villagers on Thursday stormed the university site which they claimed is their cattle grass land, villagers said. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Bronze medallist Mary Kom of India poses during the medal ceremony for the Women's Fly (51kg) boxing competition at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Bronze medallist Mary Kom of India poses during the medal ceremony for the Women's Fly (51kg) boxing competition at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Muslim school girls form a shape of India as they pray for world peace during the holy month of Ramadan at Jodhpur in Rajasthan August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Muslim school girls form a shape of India as they pray for world peace during the holy month of Ramadan at Jodhpur in Rajasthan August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

School children dressed as Lord Krishna (R) and Goddess Radha, take part during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Jammu August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

School children dressed as Lord Krishna (R) and Goddess Radha, take part during the celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Jammu August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

The portraits of Indian freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad (C), Subhas Chandra Bose (L) and former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam are hung at the Ramlila grounds, where yoga guru Swami Ramdev is holding his agitation against corruption and black money in New Delhi August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

The portraits of Indian freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad (C), Subhas Chandra Bose (L) and former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam are hung at the Ramlila grounds, where yoga guru Swami Ramdev is holding his agitation against corruption and black money in New Delhi August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Kashmiri women row a boat in the waters of Dal Lake during the evening in Srinagar August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri women row a boat in the waters of Dal Lake during the evening in Srinagar August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Vikas Gowda competes in the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Vikas Gowda competes in the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

India's cricketers pose for a photograph with the trophy after winning their Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's cricketers pose for a photograph with the trophy after winning their Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Roadside dwellers protect themselves from rain with a plastic sheet in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Roadside dwellers protect themselves from rain with a plastic sheet in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

India's Renjith Maheshwary competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

India's Renjith Maheshwary competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A general view shows Muslims having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A general view shows Muslims having their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man is silhouetted against the sky while sitting on wooden scaffolding, as he constructs a temporary tent in Mumbai August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man is silhouetted against the sky while sitting on wooden scaffolding, as he constructs a temporary tent in Mumbai August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A student with a painted face participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 67th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A student with a painted face participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 67th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Dead fish float on the waters of Nageen Lake in Srinagar August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Dead fish float on the waters of Nageen Lake in Srinagar August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

