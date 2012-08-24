Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 24, 2012 | 11:55pm IST

India this week

<p>School girls wearing traditional costume share a laugh backstage as they wait to perform during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Chennai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

School girls wearing traditional costume share a laugh backstage as they wait to perform during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Chennai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Friday, August 24, 2012

School girls wearing traditional costume share a laugh backstage as they wait to perform during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Chennai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
1 / 14
<p>A man holds an umbrella whilst cycling as it rains in New Delhi August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man holds an umbrella whilst cycling as it rains in New Delhi August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, August 24, 2012

A man holds an umbrella whilst cycling as it rains in New Delhi August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 14
<p>A member from the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services walks amidst the rubble of a collapsed two-story house in Ahmedabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A member from the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services walks amidst the rubble of a collapsed two-story house in Ahmedabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, August 24, 2012

A member from the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services walks amidst the rubble of a collapsed two-story house in Ahmedabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
3 / 14
<p>People play football at Juhu Beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

People play football at Juhu Beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, August 24, 2012

People play football at Juhu Beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 14
<p>Women carry earthen water pots as they take part in a Jhulelal Chaliha procession in Ahmedabad August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Women carry earthen water pots as they take part in a Jhulelal Chaliha procession in Ahmedabad August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, August 24, 2012

Women carry earthen water pots as they take part in a Jhulelal Chaliha procession in Ahmedabad August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
5 / 14
<p>A devotee takes pictures of an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A devotee takes pictures of an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, August 24, 2012

A devotee takes pictures of an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 14
<p>Dancers in body paint wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

Dancers in body paint wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Friday, August 24, 2012

Dancers in body paint wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Close
7 / 14
<p>A boy runs through a flock of pigeons at a field in Mumbai August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A boy runs through a flock of pigeons at a field in Mumbai August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, August 24, 2012

A boy runs through a flock of pigeons at a field in Mumbai August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
8 / 14
<p>A Muslim man sits at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Muslim man sits at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 24, 2012

A Muslim man sits at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
9 / 14
<p>A balloon seller takes a nap in front of the closed shops on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A balloon seller takes a nap in front of the closed shops on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, August 24, 2012

A balloon seller takes a nap in front of the closed shops on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
10 / 14
<p>Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the northern Indian city of Allahabad August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the northern Indian city of Allahabad August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Friday, August 24, 2012

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the northern Indian city of Allahabad August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
11 / 14
<p>Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi scatters rose petals at her husband Rajiv Gandhi's memorial on the 68th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister, as the Indian Urban Development Minister Kamal Nath (3rd R) watches in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi scatters rose petals at her husband Rajiv Gandhi's memorial on the 68th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister, as the Indian Urban Development Minister Kamal Nath (3rd R) watches in New...more

Friday, August 24, 2012

Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi scatters rose petals at her husband Rajiv Gandhi's memorial on the 68th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister, as the Indian Urban Development Minister Kamal Nath (3rd R) watches in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
12 / 14
<p>Hindu devotees (Kanwariyas) carry metal pots filled with holy water after taking a dip in the waters of Ganges River at Padilla Mahadev temple in Allahabad August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Hindu devotees (Kanwariyas) carry metal pots filled with holy water after taking a dip in the waters of Ganges River at Padilla Mahadev temple in Allahabad August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Friday, August 24, 2012

Hindu devotees (Kanwariyas) carry metal pots filled with holy water after taking a dip in the waters of Ganges River at Padilla Mahadev temple in Allahabad August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
13 / 14
<p>A temple stands amid the waters of the flooded river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A temple stands amid the waters of the flooded river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, August 24, 2012

A temple stands amid the waters of the flooded river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Sick pets, free care

Sick pets, free care

Next Slideshows

Sick pets, free care

Sick pets, free care

Brazil’s Sao Paulo has opened its first public veterinary hospital, providing free care to cats and dogs of poor families.

24 Aug 2012
Footless soccer player

Footless soccer player

An Argentinian boy born without feet aspires to be a pro soccer player just like his idol Lionel Messi.

24 Aug 2012
How to be ugly

How to be ugly

Making faces at Bilbao's annual Ugly Competition.

24 Aug 2012
Style File: Deepika Padukone

Style File: Deepika Padukone

A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

17 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast