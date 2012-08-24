India this week
School girls wearing traditional costume share a laugh backstage as they wait to perform during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Chennai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A man holds an umbrella whilst cycling as it rains in New Delhi August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A member from the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services walks amidst the rubble of a collapsed two-story house in Ahmedabad August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People play football at Juhu Beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Women carry earthen water pots as they take part in a Jhulelal Chaliha procession in Ahmedabad August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee takes pictures of an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Dancers in body paint wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A boy runs through a flock of pigeons at a field in Mumbai August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Muslim man sits at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A balloon seller takes a nap in front of the closed shops on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the northern Indian city of Allahabad August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi scatters rose petals at her husband Rajiv Gandhi's memorial on the 68th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister, as the Indian Urban Development Minister Kamal Nath (3rd R) watches in New...more
Hindu devotees (Kanwariyas) carry metal pots filled with holy water after taking a dip in the waters of Ganges River at Padilla Mahadev temple in Allahabad August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A temple stands amid the waters of the flooded river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
