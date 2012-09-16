Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Sep 16, 2012

India this week

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) talks with Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia during a full planning commission meeting at the prime minister's residence in New Delhi, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Raveedran/Pool </p>

Sunday, September 16, 2012

<p>An activist from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burns a portrait of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a protest against rise in fuel prices and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Kolkata September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Supporters of India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) run over barricades installed by police during a protest against rise in fuel prices and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in New Delhi September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A social activist from the fight against corruption group holds a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder during protest against rise in fuel prices in Ahmedabad September 14, 2012. Government appeared poised on Friday to push ahead with measures to revive the economy after months of dithering, even as it came under heavy fire from allies and opponents alike for raising heavily subsidized fuel prices. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Men take shelter under a footbridge in a park during a rain shower in New Delhi September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A Kashmiri labourer carries a sack of rice over his shoulders from a truck at a government godown in Srinagar September 14, 2012. India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a higher-than-expected 7.55 percent in August from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher food prices due to deficient monsoon, government data showed on Friday. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Two contestants are seen through a doorway as they practice a dance routine during a DanceSport rehearsal session at an auditorium in Mumbai September 13, 2012. DanceSport is form of entertainment that treats dance as a sport and combines a number of styles including latin styles such as salsa and rumba, organizers said. The sport is gaining popularity in Urban India, the organizers added. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Muslim boys from a religious seminary play cricket at a playground in Mumbai September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Demonstrators hold on to a rope as they shout slogans while standing in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a protest near Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. Demonstrators are protesting against the country's largest nuclear power project, over fears about the plant's safety. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Demonstrators form a human pyramid in the waters of the Bay of Bengal as they shout slogans during a protest near the Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Sajal Biswas, 40, a snake charmer puts the head of a snake into his mouth as he performs at a roadside to earn his livelihood on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>A worker drinks tea during lunch break inside a restaurant at an industrial area in Mumbai September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Yuvraj Singh arrives at a hotel ahead of the World Twenty20 cricket series in Colombo September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Cartoonist Aseem Trivedi speaks to the media after coming out of Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai September 12, 2012. The arrest of Trivedi on sedition charges for drawings that satirise graft in political elite rekindled a national debate on freedom of speech on Monday weeks after a clampdown on Twitter in the world's largest democracy. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A labourer pours molten brass into a mould to form a bar inside brass bar making factory on the outskirts of Kolkata September 12, 2012. India's industrial production barely grew in July, with the anaemic pace of expansion suggesting broader economic activity remains weak and offering little relief to embattled Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's as state elections loom. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (R) hits a shot during their second Twenty20 cricket match against India in Chennai, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (C) gestures as he comes out after attending a prayer ceremony marking the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda in New Delhi September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi September 11, 2012. Abbas was on a three-day state visit to India. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-21 blasts off, carrying two foreign satellites from the Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, north of Chennai September 9, 2012. The rocket carried two foreign satellites - SPOT 6, a French satellite and a Japanese micro satellite called PROITERES, local media reported on Sunday. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Foreign Minister S.M. Krishna (C) waves to the media in front of the Minar-e-Pakistan while visiting Lahore, September 9, 2012. Pakistan and India will ease tough visa restrictions, an important step forward in improving relations between the nuclear armed neighbours, Krishna said on Saturday.The Minar-e-Pakistan was constructed in 1968 at Iqbal Park where the Pakistan Resolution was passed on March 23,1940 as the official declaration of independence from British Rule. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

<p>Contestants dance during the 4th annual Maharashtra state Open DanceSport Championship in Mumbai, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Rehman, a streetside vendor, wears a pair of illuminated devil's horns as he waits for customers to buy his toys outside a fair in Mumbai, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>People walk through the cloudburst hit area of Ukhimath in Uttarakhand September 15, 2012. Thirty-three people were killed and dozens went missing after a series of cloudbursts that struck the state last night triggering landslides and flash floods, local media reported on Saturday. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An artisan applies finishing touches to an idol of Vishwakarma, the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery at his workshop in Agartala, capital of Tripura September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>Muslim protesters shout anti-U.S. slogans and hold footwear and brooms during a protest against a U.S.-made film they consider blasphemous to Islam, near the U.S. consulate-general, in Chennai September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

