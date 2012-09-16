India this week

Foreign Minister S.M. Krishna (C) waves to the media in front of the Minar-e-Pakistan while visiting Lahore, September 9, 2012. Pakistan and India will ease tough visa restrictions, an important step forward in improving relations between the nuclear armed neighbours, Krishna said on Saturday.The Minar-e-Pakistan was constructed in 1968 at Iqbal Park where the Pakistan Resolution was passed on March 23,1940 as the official declaration of independence from British Rule. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza