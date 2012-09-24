India this week
Langur monkeys follow their handler at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi September 21, 2012. Langur monkeys are used in parts of New Delhi to scare away other monkeys which create a menace around government buildings. REUTERS/B Mathur
A Muslim man holds up a placard during a protest against against an anti-Islam film mocking Prophet Mohammad made in the U.S. in Jammu September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Policewomen detain a member of Dukhtaran-e-Milat (Daughters of the Muslim Faith) a women's separatist group, during a protest against a U.S. film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in Srinagar September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A policeman throws a tear gas shell towards activists from Dukhtaran-e-Millat (Daughters of the Muslim Faith), a Kashmiri women's separatist group, to disperse them during an anti-U.S. protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam in Srinagar September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Devotees arrive in a taxi carrying an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Activists of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) block a passenger train while protesting during a nationwide strike in Chennai September 20, 2012. Schools, shops and government offices were shut in some states on Thursday as protesters blocked road and rail traffic as part of a one-day nationwide strike against sweeping economic reforms announced by the government last week. REUTERS/Babu
A participant does push-ups backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Srinagar September 20, 2012. A total of 70 participants competed in different bodybuilding categories, organisers said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A woman looks at the unbound and unpublished photographs of French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson, curated by the Alkazi Foundation "Mastering the Lens: Before and After Cartier-Bresson in Pondicherry", at Alliance Francaise in New Delhi, September 19, 2012. Cartier-Bresson's photographs of an Indian guru nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and his French-born spiritual companion are on exhibit in New Delhi, offering a rare glimpse of life at the Aurobindo ashram in southern India. More than 100 prints from a photo album purchased at a London auction by an Indian art collector are on display. The photos were taken just months before Sri Aurobindo, founder of the commune in the former French colonial town of Pondicherry, died in 1950. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A customer shops at a family-owned store at a market in New Delhi September 18, 2012. Many store owners fear the move to allow in foreign supermarkets such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc. could lead to the destruction of the ubiquitous family-owned stores that occupy a central place in Indian daily life and help give the country the highest shop density in the world. September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Devotees gather around an idol of Vishwakarma, the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery before its immersion in Mumbai September 19, 2012. The festival of Vishwakarma was celebrated on Wednesday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, gestures during a news conference after a meeting of her Trinamool Congress party (TMC) in Kolkata September 18, 2012. The biggest ally in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government pulled out of the ruling coalition on Tuesday. Banerjee had demanded the government reverse its decision to raise diesel prices and open the supermarket sector to investment from foreign chains such as Wal-Mart Stores. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Sukhbeer, 5, walks on a rope with an aluminium rim as she performs at a road show in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 18, 2012. Sukhbeer, along with her mother and brother, earn nearly 500 rupees a day entertaining pedestrians. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A man carries benches to a safer place after a school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu September 18, 2012. Monsoon rains were 21 percent above average in the week to September 12, the third straight week of heavier-than-normal rains, abating the threat of a widespread drought. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People gather on top of a hill overlooking Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport as an Airbus A320 aircraft of carrier Kingfisher Airlines comes in to land in Mumbai September 17, 2012. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's unexpected easing of foreign ownership caps on airlines and retailers underscored his resolve to win back badly dented investor confidence, sending the shares of companies such as Kingfisher Airlines Ltd and Shoppers Stop Ltd sharply higher. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Kashmiri Haj pilgrim prays as he walks in between buses along with other pilgrims during their departure for the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, in Srinagar September 17, 2012. The first batch of 270 Kashmiri Haj pilgrims set off on Monday for the annual pilgrimage to the holiest place for Muslims in Mecca. A total of 8700 pilgrims from the Kashmir region are expected to perform this year's ritual, authorities said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A protester shouts slogans after taking off his shirt in a protest against Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and against the recent hike in diesel prices, in New Delhi September 22, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
A protester shouts slogans after taking off his shirt in a protest against Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and against the recent hike in diesel prices, in New Delhi September 22, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
