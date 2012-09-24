India this week

A woman looks at the unbound and unpublished photographs of French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson, curated by the Alkazi Foundation "Mastering the Lens: Before and After Cartier-Bresson in Pondicherry", at Alliance Francaise in New Delhi, September 19, 2012. Cartier-Bresson's photographs of an Indian guru nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and his French-born spiritual companion are on exhibit in New Delhi, offering a rare glimpse of life at the Aurobindo ashram in southern India. More than 100 prints from a photo album purchased at a London auction by an Indian art collector are on display. The photos were taken just months before Sri Aurobindo, founder of the commune in the former French colonial town of Pondicherry, died in 1950. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal