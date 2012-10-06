India this week
A vehicle is set ablaze by a mob outside a police station during a protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad October 3, 2012.
A protester who was injured by a tear gas shell fired by the police is carried away by compatriots during a protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A picture taken from the mountainous Srinagar-Leh highway shows snow-covered mountain peaks at Zojila, 108 km east of Srinagar October 4, 2012. A foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on 443 km long highway connecting Kashmir with the...more
A picture taken from the mountainous Srinagar-Leh highway shows snow-covered mountain peaks at Zojila, 108 km east of Srinagar October 4, 2012. A foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on 443 km long highway connecting Kashmir with the Buddhist-dominated Ladakh region was held by the authorities in Sonamarg on Thursday. The authorities are planning to construct two tunnels one at Z-Morh (6.5 km long) and another at Zojila Pass (13km long) which is 3,530 metres above sea level and remains snowbound for six months of winter, authorities said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Members of a fire and emergency services team rescue a woman, Bharathi, 48, after a two-storey residential building collapsed in Chennai October 3, 2012. Two people, of which one was a woman, were killed in the accident, local media reported. The...more
Members of a fire and emergency services team rescue a woman, Bharathi, 48, after a two-storey residential building collapsed in Chennai October 3, 2012. Two people, of which one was a woman, were killed in the accident, local media reported. The building collapsed as it was constructed many years ago and had become dilapidated, according to the rescue team members. REUTERS/Babu
Rahul Gandhi (wearing black waist coat), a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi and Omar Abdullah (wearing blue waist coat), Kashmir's chief minister, pose for a picture after a foundation stone laying ceremony for a...more
Rahul Gandhi (wearing black waist coat), a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi and Omar Abdullah (wearing blue waist coat), Kashmir's chief minister, pose for a picture after a foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Sonamarg, 89km (55 miles) east of Srinagar, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
People hold a blanket to cover from rains as they listen to Rahul Gandhi after a foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on Srinagar-Leh highway in Sonamarg, 89km east of Srinagar October 4, 2012. A foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel...more
People hold a blanket to cover from rains as they listen to Rahul Gandhi after a foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on Srinagar-Leh highway in Sonamarg, 89km east of Srinagar October 4, 2012. A foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on 443 km long highway connecting Kashmir with the Buddhist-dominated Ladakh region was held by the authorities in Sonamarg on Thursday. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Police use water cannons to disperse activists and workers of the Congress Party during a protest in Bhopal October 4, 2012. Thousands of workers and activists on Thursday protested outside the residence of the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh,...more
Police use water cannons to disperse activists and workers of the Congress Party during a protest in Bhopal October 4, 2012. Thousands of workers and activists on Thursday protested outside the residence of the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, against the corruption and rise in crime against women allegedly under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government's rule, according to local media. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
A woman carries fish for sale in a wholesale market at a fish harbour in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of ruling Congress party listen to the speech by party chief Sonia Gandhi during an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections at Rajkot, in Gujarat October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi waves to her supporters during an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections at Rajkot, in Gujarat October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A labourer sleeps on a handcart on a street in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A school boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi takes part in a march to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi in Ahmedabad October 2, 2012. Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the "Father of the Nation", was instrumental in India's struggle for independence...more
A school boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi takes part in a march to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi in Ahmedabad October 2, 2012. Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the "Father of the Nation", was instrumental in India's struggle for independence from Britain and a devoted follower of non-violent protest and religious tolerance. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) and India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani (L) sit after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, on the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New...more
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) and India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani (L) sit after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, on the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
A Kashmiri folk dancer performs a dance on a floating Shikara (boat) during the Shikara Festival in Srinagar October 2, 2012. According to the festival's organisers, who come from Kashmir's tourism department, the festival was organised for foreign...more
A Kashmiri folk dancer performs a dance on a floating Shikara (boat) during the Shikara Festival in Srinagar October 2, 2012. According to the festival's organisers, who come from Kashmir's tourism department, the festival was organised for foreign tour agents that are currently touring Kashmir to promote the country's tourism and to attract foreign tourists to Kashmir. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Alec Chiarong, a tour agent from Singapore, dances along with Kashmiri girls wearing traditional attire during the Shikara (boat) Festival in Srinagar October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Fishermen from India are seen in a Karachi police station after being detained in Pakistan waters, October 2, 2012. Some 33 Indian fishermen were arrested on Monday evening after the Maritime Security Agency (MSA) held five fishing boats for...more
Fishermen from India are seen in a Karachi police station after being detained in Pakistan waters, October 2, 2012. Some 33 Indian fishermen were arrested on Monday evening after the Maritime Security Agency (MSA) held five fishing boats for illegally entering the country's territorial waters in the Arabian Sea, local media reported. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An airlines staff member sits in front of a closed Kingfisher Airlines ticketing counter at the airport in Kolkata October 3, 2012. Kingfisher Airlines, which has cancelled all flights through Thursday, faces a potentially prolonged shutdown until...more
An airlines staff member sits in front of a closed Kingfisher Airlines ticketing counter at the airport in Kolkata October 3, 2012. Kingfisher Airlines, which has cancelled all flights through Thursday, faces a potentially prolonged shutdown until the cash-strapped carrier clears a salary backlog going back half a year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An employee holds a poster with an illustration of Vijay Mallya, chairman and chief executive of Kingfisher Airlines, during a protest march against the company in Mumbai October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu woman dries her saree, a traditional Indian garment for women, after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Farmers and members of rural communities participate in a "Jan Satyagraha" march at Morena in Madhya Pradesh October 5, 2012. Thousands of farmers began their 350 km long march from Gwalior to Delhi on Wednesday, demanding the central government to...more
Farmers and members of rural communities participate in a "Jan Satyagraha" march at Morena in Madhya Pradesh October 5, 2012. Thousands of farmers began their 350 km long march from Gwalior to Delhi on Wednesday, demanding the central government to announce a national land reforms policy and amend legislations for the benefit of the landless, local media reported. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Muslim demonstrator holds up a caricature of U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad in Kolkata October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A farmer rests along the national highway during the "Jan Satyagraha" march at Morena district of Madhya Pradesh October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Farmers and members of India's rural communities take a nap during the "Jan Satyagraha" march along the national highway at Morena district of Madhya Pradesh October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Supporters of People's Democratic Party (PDP) Kashmir's main political opposition party, hold placards during a protest against the restrictions on sales of subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), in Srinagar October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli more
Supporters of People's Democratic Party (PDP) Kashmir's main political opposition party, hold placards during a protest against the restrictions on sales of subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), in Srinagar October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
