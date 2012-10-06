Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Oct 6, 2012

India this week

<p>A vehicle is set ablaze by a mob outside a police station during a protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad October 3, 2012.</p>

A vehicle is set ablaze by a mob outside a police station during a protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad October 3, 2012.

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A vehicle is set ablaze by a mob outside a police station during a protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad October 3, 2012.

<p>A protester who was injured by a tear gas shell fired by the police is carried away by compatriots during a protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A protester who was injured by a tear gas shell fired by the police is carried away by compatriots during a protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A protester who was injured by a tear gas shell fired by the police is carried away by compatriots during a protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad, in Ahmedabad October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A picture taken from the mountainous Srinagar-Leh highway shows snow-covered mountain peaks at Zojila, 108 km east of Srinagar October 4, 2012. A foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on 443 km long highway connecting Kashmir with the Buddhist-dominated Ladakh region was held by the authorities in Sonamarg on Thursday. The authorities are planning to construct two tunnels one at Z-Morh (6.5 km long) and another at Zojila Pass (13km long) which is 3,530 metres above sea level and remains snowbound for six months of winter, authorities said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A picture taken from the mountainous Srinagar-Leh highway shows snow-covered mountain peaks at Zojila, 108 km east of Srinagar October 4, 2012. A foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on 443 km long highway connecting Kashmir with the...more

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A picture taken from the mountainous Srinagar-Leh highway shows snow-covered mountain peaks at Zojila, 108 km east of Srinagar October 4, 2012. A foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on 443 km long highway connecting Kashmir with the Buddhist-dominated Ladakh region was held by the authorities in Sonamarg on Thursday. The authorities are planning to construct two tunnels one at Z-Morh (6.5 km long) and another at Zojila Pass (13km long) which is 3,530 metres above sea level and remains snowbound for six months of winter, authorities said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Members of a fire and emergency services team rescue a woman, Bharathi, 48, after a two-storey residential building collapsed in Chennai October 3, 2012. Two people, of which one was a woman, were killed in the accident, local media reported. The building collapsed as it was constructed many years ago and had become dilapidated, according to the rescue team members. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Members of a fire and emergency services team rescue a woman, Bharathi, 48, after a two-storey residential building collapsed in Chennai October 3, 2012. Two people, of which one was a woman, were killed in the accident, local media reported. The...more

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Members of a fire and emergency services team rescue a woman, Bharathi, 48, after a two-storey residential building collapsed in Chennai October 3, 2012. Two people, of which one was a woman, were killed in the accident, local media reported. The building collapsed as it was constructed many years ago and had become dilapidated, according to the rescue team members. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Rahul Gandhi (wearing black waist coat), a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi and Omar Abdullah (wearing blue waist coat), Kashmir's chief minister, pose for a picture after a foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Sonamarg, 89km (55 miles) east of Srinagar, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Rahul Gandhi (wearing black waist coat), a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi and Omar Abdullah (wearing blue waist coat), Kashmir's chief minister, pose for a picture after a foundation stone laying ceremony for a...more

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Rahul Gandhi (wearing black waist coat), a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi and Omar Abdullah (wearing blue waist coat), Kashmir's chief minister, pose for a picture after a foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh highway in Sonamarg, 89km (55 miles) east of Srinagar, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>People hold a blanket to cover from rains as they listen to Rahul Gandhi after a foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on Srinagar-Leh highway in Sonamarg, 89km east of Srinagar October 4, 2012. A foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on 443 km long highway connecting Kashmir with the Buddhist-dominated Ladakh region was held by the authorities in Sonamarg on Thursday. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

People hold a blanket to cover from rains as they listen to Rahul Gandhi after a foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on Srinagar-Leh highway in Sonamarg, 89km east of Srinagar October 4, 2012. A foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel...more

Saturday, October 06, 2012

People hold a blanket to cover from rains as they listen to Rahul Gandhi after a foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on Srinagar-Leh highway in Sonamarg, 89km east of Srinagar October 4, 2012. A foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on 443 km long highway connecting Kashmir with the Buddhist-dominated Ladakh region was held by the authorities in Sonamarg on Thursday. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Police use water cannons to disperse activists and workers of the Congress Party during a protest in Bhopal October 4, 2012. Thousands of workers and activists on Thursday protested outside the residence of the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, against the corruption and rise in crime against women allegedly under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government's rule, according to local media. REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

Police use water cannons to disperse activists and workers of the Congress Party during a protest in Bhopal October 4, 2012. Thousands of workers and activists on Thursday protested outside the residence of the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh,...more

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Police use water cannons to disperse activists and workers of the Congress Party during a protest in Bhopal October 4, 2012. Thousands of workers and activists on Thursday protested outside the residence of the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, against the corruption and rise in crime against women allegedly under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government's rule, according to local media. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

<p>A woman carries fish for sale in a wholesale market at a fish harbour in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A woman carries fish for sale in a wholesale market at a fish harbour in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A woman carries fish for sale in a wholesale market at a fish harbour in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Supporters of ruling Congress party listen to the speech by party chief Sonia Gandhi during an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections at Rajkot, in Gujarat October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Supporters of ruling Congress party listen to the speech by party chief Sonia Gandhi during an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections at Rajkot, in Gujarat October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Supporters of ruling Congress party listen to the speech by party chief Sonia Gandhi during an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections at Rajkot, in Gujarat October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi waves to her supporters during an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections at Rajkot, in Gujarat October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi waves to her supporters during an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections at Rajkot, in Gujarat October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi waves to her supporters during an election campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections at Rajkot, in Gujarat October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A labourer sleeps on a handcart on a street in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A labourer sleeps on a handcart on a street in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A labourer sleeps on a handcart on a street in Mumbai October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A school boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi takes part in a march to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi in Ahmedabad October 2, 2012. Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the "Father of the Nation", was instrumental in India's struggle for independence from Britain and a devoted follower of non-violent protest and religious tolerance. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A school boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi takes part in a march to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi in Ahmedabad October 2, 2012. Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the "Father of the Nation", was instrumental in India's struggle for independence...more

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A school boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi takes part in a march to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi in Ahmedabad October 2, 2012. Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the "Father of the Nation", was instrumental in India's struggle for independence from Britain and a devoted follower of non-violent protest and religious tolerance. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) and India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani (L) sit after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, on the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) and India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani (L) sit after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, on the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New...more

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) and India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani (L) sit after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, on the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>A Kashmiri folk dancer performs a dance on a floating Shikara (boat) during the Shikara Festival in Srinagar October 2, 2012. According to the festival's organisers, who come from Kashmir's tourism department, the festival was organised for foreign tour agents that are currently touring Kashmir to promote the country's tourism and to attract foreign tourists to Kashmir. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A Kashmiri folk dancer performs a dance on a floating Shikara (boat) during the Shikara Festival in Srinagar October 2, 2012. According to the festival's organisers, who come from Kashmir's tourism department, the festival was organised for foreign...more

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A Kashmiri folk dancer performs a dance on a floating Shikara (boat) during the Shikara Festival in Srinagar October 2, 2012. According to the festival's organisers, who come from Kashmir's tourism department, the festival was organised for foreign tour agents that are currently touring Kashmir to promote the country's tourism and to attract foreign tourists to Kashmir. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Alec Chiarong, a tour agent from Singapore, dances along with Kashmiri girls wearing traditional attire during the Shikara (boat) Festival in Srinagar October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Alec Chiarong, a tour agent from Singapore, dances along with Kashmiri girls wearing traditional attire during the Shikara (boat) Festival in Srinagar October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Alec Chiarong, a tour agent from Singapore, dances along with Kashmiri girls wearing traditional attire during the Shikara (boat) Festival in Srinagar October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Fishermen from India are seen in a Karachi police station after being detained in Pakistan waters, October 2, 2012. Some 33 Indian fishermen were arrested on Monday evening after the Maritime Security Agency (MSA) held five fishing boats for illegally entering the country's territorial waters in the Arabian Sea, local media reported. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Fishermen from India are seen in a Karachi police station after being detained in Pakistan waters, October 2, 2012. Some 33 Indian fishermen were arrested on Monday evening after the Maritime Security Agency (MSA) held five fishing boats for...more

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Fishermen from India are seen in a Karachi police station after being detained in Pakistan waters, October 2, 2012. Some 33 Indian fishermen were arrested on Monday evening after the Maritime Security Agency (MSA) held five fishing boats for illegally entering the country's territorial waters in the Arabian Sea, local media reported. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>An airlines staff member sits in front of a closed Kingfisher Airlines ticketing counter at the airport in Kolkata October 3, 2012. Kingfisher Airlines, which has cancelled all flights through Thursday, faces a potentially prolonged shutdown until the cash-strapped carrier clears a salary backlog going back half a year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

An airlines staff member sits in front of a closed Kingfisher Airlines ticketing counter at the airport in Kolkata October 3, 2012. Kingfisher Airlines, which has cancelled all flights through Thursday, faces a potentially prolonged shutdown until...more

Saturday, October 06, 2012

An airlines staff member sits in front of a closed Kingfisher Airlines ticketing counter at the airport in Kolkata October 3, 2012. Kingfisher Airlines, which has cancelled all flights through Thursday, faces a potentially prolonged shutdown until the cash-strapped carrier clears a salary backlog going back half a year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>An employee holds a poster with an illustration of Vijay Mallya, chairman and chief executive of Kingfisher Airlines, during a protest march against the company in Mumbai October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

An employee holds a poster with an illustration of Vijay Mallya, chairman and chief executive of Kingfisher Airlines, during a protest march against the company in Mumbai October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, October 06, 2012

An employee holds a poster with an illustration of Vijay Mallya, chairman and chief executive of Kingfisher Airlines, during a protest march against the company in Mumbai October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A Hindu woman dries her saree, a traditional Indian garment for women, after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

A Hindu woman dries her saree, a traditional Indian garment for women, after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A Hindu woman dries her saree, a traditional Indian garment for women, after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>Farmers and members of rural communities participate in a "Jan Satyagraha" march at Morena in Madhya Pradesh October 5, 2012. Thousands of farmers began their 350 km long march from Gwalior to Delhi on Wednesday, demanding the central government to announce a national land reforms policy and amend legislations for the benefit of the landless, local media reported. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Farmers and members of rural communities participate in a "Jan Satyagraha" march at Morena in Madhya Pradesh October 5, 2012. Thousands of farmers began their 350 km long march from Gwalior to Delhi on Wednesday, demanding the central government to...more

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Farmers and members of rural communities participate in a "Jan Satyagraha" march at Morena in Madhya Pradesh October 5, 2012. Thousands of farmers began their 350 km long march from Gwalior to Delhi on Wednesday, demanding the central government to announce a national land reforms policy and amend legislations for the benefit of the landless, local media reported. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A Muslim demonstrator holds up a caricature of U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad in Kolkata October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A Muslim demonstrator holds up a caricature of U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad in Kolkata October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A Muslim demonstrator holds up a caricature of U.S. President Barack Obama during a protest against an anti-Islam film considered insulting to Prophet Mohammad in Kolkata October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>A farmer rests along the national highway during the "Jan Satyagraha" march at Morena district of Madhya Pradesh October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

A farmer rests along the national highway during the "Jan Satyagraha" march at Morena district of Madhya Pradesh October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Saturday, October 06, 2012

A farmer rests along the national highway during the "Jan Satyagraha" march at Morena district of Madhya Pradesh October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Farmers and members of India's rural communities take a nap during the "Jan Satyagraha" march along the national highway at Morena district of Madhya Pradesh October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Farmers and members of India's rural communities take a nap during the "Jan Satyagraha" march along the national highway at Morena district of Madhya Pradesh October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Farmers and members of India's rural communities take a nap during the "Jan Satyagraha" march along the national highway at Morena district of Madhya Pradesh October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Supporters of People's Democratic Party (PDP) Kashmir's main political opposition party, hold placards during a protest against the restrictions on sales of subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), in Srinagar October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Supporters of People's Democratic Party (PDP) Kashmir's main political opposition party, hold placards during a protest against the restrictions on sales of subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), in Srinagar October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli more

Saturday, October 06, 2012

Supporters of People's Democratic Party (PDP) Kashmir's main political opposition party, hold placards during a protest against the restrictions on sales of subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), in Srinagar October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

