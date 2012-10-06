India this week

A picture taken from the mountainous Srinagar-Leh highway shows snow-covered mountain peaks at Zojila, 108 km east of Srinagar October 4, 2012. A foundation stone laying ceremony for a tunnel on 443 km long highway connecting Kashmir with the Buddhist-dominated Ladakh region was held by the authorities in Sonamarg on Thursday. The authorities are planning to construct two tunnels one at Z-Morh (6.5 km long) and another at Zojila Pass (13km long) which is 3,530 metres above sea level and remains snowbound for six months of winter, authorities said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli