India this week

Force India team principal Vijay Mallya (C) walks in the paddock during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. Embattled Mallya made his Indian Grand Prix entrance in combative mood on Saturday, lashing local media for their coverage of his business troubles and grounded Kingfisher airline. The liquor and aviation tycoon, no longer a billionaire according to the latest Forbes list, flew in from London on his private Airbus after suggestions that he might stay away to avoid having it impounded. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood