Pictures | Sun Oct 28, 2012 | 12:05am IST

India this week

<p>Caterham Formula One driver Heikki Kovalainen of Finland rides on a scooter after beaching his car in the gravel during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman give a bath to her cattle as a girl takes a dip at Mohar River in Bihar October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A woman give a bath to her cattle as a girl takes a dip at Mohar River in Bihar October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany waves after taking pole position in the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Muslim boys sit at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Muslim boys sit at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Force India team principal Vijay Mallya (C) walks in the paddock during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. Embattled Mallya made his Indian Grand Prix entrance in combative mood on Saturday, lashing local media for their coverage of his business troubles and grounded Kingfisher airline. The liquor and aviation tycoon, no longer a billionaire according to the latest Forbes list, flew in from London on his private Airbus after suggestions that he might stay away to avoid having it impounded. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Spain's King Juan Carlos (C) talks with Sonia Gandhi, Chief of ruling Congress party, as Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo (L) looks on during their meeting in New Delhi October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout</p>

<p>Virgin Group founder Richard Branson poses with his crew members and a group of folk artists (bottom) during a promotional event in Mumbai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sits in his car during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Virgin Group founder Richard Branson plays a dhol while sitting atop a taxi during a promotional event in Mumbai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan puts on his balaclava during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Spain's King Juan Carlos (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a playground in Kochi, one of the main cities of Kerala, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>A man starts the engine of a tractor during a foggy morning in a field along the Delhi-Noida highway October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Residents cover their faces as a Chennai Corporation worker fumigates a residential area in Chennai October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Kashmiri children dressed as Hindu Lord Rama (C), Lakhsman (L) and Hanuman rest before effigies of 10-headed demon King Ravana, Meghnad and Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Spectators look at an effigy of the 10-headed demon King Ravana before it is burnt during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A Hindu woman blows a conch-shell as a part of a ritual during the immersion of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga in the river Mahananda on the last day of Durga Puja festival in Siliguri October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Spain's King Juan Carlos (C) inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi October 26, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia sits in a tractor in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

<p>A boy jumps as devotees immerse an idol of Hindu goddess Durga into the waters of the river Mahananda on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri October 24, 2012. In Hindu mythology, Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. The Durga Puja is the biggest religious festival of Bengali Hindus. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>Police officers hold a 9mm pistol as they offer prayers in front of weapons, as part of a ritual for the Dussehra festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 24, 2012. Dussehra is the Hindu festival which commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

<p>A man takes a bath along the streets of Delhi October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

