India this week
Mahesh Bhupathi (L) and Rohan Bopanna celebrate after winning their men's doubles final match against Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands at the Paris Masters tennis tournament November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cedric Lecocq
A supporter of ruling Congress party waves a flag during a public rally which was addressed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Sonia, in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan ground November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Mahesh Bhupathi (R) and Rohan Bopanna pose as they celebrate after winning their men's doubles final match against Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands at the Paris Masters tennis tournament November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cedric Lecocq
Supporters of ruling Congress party hold posters of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Sonia, during a public rally in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan ground November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C), Chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi (R) and Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of Sonia, wave to their supporters during rally in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan ground November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Christian woman places a candle on the grave of her relative at a cemetery as she observes All Souls Day in Kolkata November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Christian woman places a candle on the grave of her relative at a cemetery as she observes All Souls Day in Kolkata November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Christians attend prayers at the graves of their relatives at a cemetery as they observe All Souls Day in Kolkata November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Christians attend prayers at the graves of their relatives at a cemetery as they observe All Souls Day in Kolkata November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Women pray during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh November 2, 2012. Married Hindu women observe a one-day fast and offer prayers for the well-being of their husbands during the festival. The fast begins before sunrise and ends after they worship the moon in the evening. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Lowell Paddock, president and managing director of General Motors India, speaks during the launch of Chevrolet Sail U-VA car in New Delhi November 2, 2012. The Chevrolet Sail U-VA hatchbacks will be available in both 1.2-litre Smartech petrol and 1.3-litre SDE Smartech common rail diesel engines. REUTERS/B Mathur
A worker's hands are covered with gunpowder as he makes fire crackers at a factory in Kolkata November 2, 2012. Firecrackers are in great demand ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, which will be celebrated across the country on November 13. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Policemen perform Malkhamb (traditional Indian gymnastics) and blow fire from their mouths during a function to celebrate 46th Raising Day of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Policemen perform Malkhamb (traditional Indian gymnastics) and blow fire from their mouths during a function to celebrate 46th Raising Day of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Policemen wearing ceremonial headgear watch fireworks during a function to celebrate the Raising Day of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Policemen wearing ceremonial headgear watch fireworks during a function to celebrate the Raising Day of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A farmer fills his bottle with water from a water tanker during a protest rally organized by the All India Farmers Union and the Indian Farm Worker Union in Delhi November 1, 2012. Farmers asked for a list of their demands, which included a retirement fund for field workers and farmers, to be fulfilled. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An activist in support of farmers sleeps on a road as her leader gives a speech during a protest rally organized by the All India Farmers Union and the Indian Farm Worker Union in Delhi November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An activist in support of farmers sleeps on a road as her leader gives a speech during a protest rally organized by the All India Farmers Union and the Indian Farm Worker Union in Delhi November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
England's Steven Finn looks on from the dressing room during the final day of the warm-up game against the India A cricket team in Mumbai November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
England's Steven Finn looks on from the dressing room during the final day of the warm-up game against the India A cricket team in Mumbai November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India A's Yuvraj Singh (L) is congratulated by captain Suresh Raina (R) after taking the wicket of England's James Anderson during the final day of the warm-up game in Mumbai November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India A's Yuvraj Singh (L) is congratulated by captain Suresh Raina (R) after taking the wicket of England's James Anderson during the final day of the warm-up game in Mumbai November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Onlookers watch ship Pratibha Cauvery, which ran aground allegedly due to strong winds, on the bay of Bengal coast, in Chennai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Onlookers watch ship Pratibha Cauvery, which ran aground allegedly due to strong winds, on the bay of Bengal coast, in Chennai, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki India, Shinzo Nakanishi (R), speaks with its executive officer for marketing and sales, Mayank Pareek, during a news conference in New Delhi October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A man carrying his child tries to hold an umbrella at Marina beach in Chennai October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A man carrying his child tries to hold an umbrella at Marina beach in Chennai October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A Kashmiri boy sits under shawls that are hung for drying during the dyeing process on the banks of river Jehlum in Srinagar October 30, 2012. The city of Srinagar is situated on both sides of the river Jehlum, which runs from Verinag in south Kashmir to Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri man rows a small boat past a cluster of traditional houses on the banks of river Jehlum in Srinagar October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri man rows a small boat past a cluster of traditional houses on the banks of river Jehlum in Srinagar October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Labourers thresh paddy crop in a farm at Sanand in Gujarat October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Labourers thresh paddy crop in a farm at Sanand in Gujarat October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A fishing boat sails in the Arabian sea at sunset in Mumbai October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A fishing boat sails in the Arabian sea at sunset in Mumbai October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators try to climb down from a bus after being detained during a protest against the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Chennai October 29, 2012. Thousands of anti-nuclear activists thronged to the streets in Chennai city of Tamil Nadu on Monday in an attempt to lay siege to the state assembly as mark of protest against the Kudankulam nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Babu
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram speaks during a news conference in New Delhi October 29, 2012. India will move to cut its fiscal deficit to 3 percent of GDP by March 2017, Chidambaram said on Monday, as the government tackles its ballooning expenditure to prevent the country's credit rating being downgraded to junk. REUTERS/B Mathur
Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik walks past a sand art sculpture of Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot by the Taliban, after giving it finishing touches during a 15-day exhibition entitled "Imagination in Sand" in Kolkata November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Sudarshan Patnaik applies finals touches to a sand art sculpture he created ahead of the U.S. presidential elections, during a 15-day exhibition entitled "Imagination in Sand" in Kolkata November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Sudarshan Patnaik applies finals touches to a sand art sculpture he created ahead of the U.S. presidential elections, during a 15-day exhibition entitled "Imagination in Sand" in Kolkata November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman looks at a sand sculpture created by Sudarshan Patnaik to pay tribute to Hurricane Sandy victims during a 15-day exhibition entitled "Imagination in Sand" in Kolkata November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman looks at a sand sculpture created by Sudarshan Patnaik to pay tribute to Hurricane Sandy victims during a 15-day exhibition entitled "Imagination in Sand" in Kolkata November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A fisherman pushes a fishing boat to shore near the oil tanker Pratibha Cauvery, on the Marina beach in Chennai November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A fisherman pushes a fishing boat to shore near the oil tanker Pratibha Cauvery, on the Marina beach in Chennai November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
