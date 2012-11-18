India this week
The body of right-wing Hindu nationalist politician Bal Thackeray is carried on a vehicle during his funeral procession in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. Thackeray, one of India's most polarising politicians and leader of an influential right-wing Hindu...more
The body of right-wing Hindu nationalist politician Bal Thackeray is carried on a vehicle during his funeral procession in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. Thackeray, one of India's most polarising politicians and leader of an influential right-wing Hindu nationalist party that has dominated politics in the country's richest city for two decades, has died aged 86. Thackeray died of cardio-respiratory arrest on Saturday at his home, one of his doctors, Jalil Parker, said. He had been ill for some time and was rumoured to have died earlier this week. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Supporters of the Shiv Senay crowd around the vehicle carrying Bal Thackeray during his funeral procession in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Supporters of the Shiv Senay crowd around the vehicle carrying Bal Thackeray during his funeral procession in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Media personnel and onlookers stand near a car that was set on fire by the demonstrators during a protest against a newly-erected structure being built next to the historical monument Charminar in Hyderabad November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu...more
Media personnel and onlookers stand near a car that was set on fire by the demonstrators during a protest against a newly-erected structure being built next to the historical monument Charminar in Hyderabad November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi scatters rose petals at the memorial of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in New Delhi November 14, 2012. Suu Kyi is on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi scatters rose petals at the memorial of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in New Delhi November 14, 2012. Suu Kyi is on a six-day visit to India. REUTERS/Stringer
A portrait of Savita Halappanavar is seen on the wall of her parents' home in Belgaum in Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from...more
A portrait of Savita Halappanavar is seen on the wall of her parents' home in Belgaum in Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Labourers make their way across under-constructed pontoon bridge spanning the river Ganga ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Labourers make their way across under-constructed pontoon bridge spanning the river Ganga ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man drives a taxi loaded with bicycles and milk containers through a road in Allahabad November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man drives a taxi loaded with bicycles and milk containers through a road in Allahabad November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Kashmiri fisherman throws a net to catch fish from Dal Lake in Srinagar November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri fisherman throws a net to catch fish from Dal Lake in Srinagar November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A resident walks through an alley at a slum in Mumbai November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A resident walks through an alley at a slum in Mumbai November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman looks out from the door of her house at a slum in Mumbai November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman looks out from the door of her house at a slum in Mumbai November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Two wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring built on a road junction in Kolkata November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Two wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring built on a road junction in Kolkata November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Jangam, a Hindu devotee, sits as he asks for alms in a wholesale vegetable market on the outskirts of Jammu November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Jangam, a Hindu devotee, sits as he asks for alms in a wholesale vegetable market on the outskirts of Jammu November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier lights a candle inside a bunker on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, at the India-Bangladesh border on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 13,...more
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier lights a candle inside a bunker on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, at the India-Bangladesh border on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Sachin Tendulkar (R) and Virender Sehwag watch during a cricket practice session in Ahmedabad November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Sachin Tendulkar (R) and Virender Sehwag watch during a cricket practice session in Ahmedabad November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Kathakali dancer waits for his performance to start during the annual temple festival at Tripunithura, in Kerala November 13, 2012. Kathakali is an elaborate classical dance-drama that combines literature, music, painting, acting and dance. The...more
A Kathakali dancer waits for his performance to start during the annual temple festival at Tripunithura, in Kerala November 13, 2012. Kathakali is an elaborate classical dance-drama that combines literature, music, painting, acting and dance. The dance depicts stories from Hindu mythology and is usually religious in nature. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man stands under lanterns for sale at a Diwali market in Mumbai, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man stands under lanterns for sale at a Diwali market in Mumbai, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Tibetan demonstrator shouts slogans after being detained by police during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Tibetan demonstrator shouts slogans after being detained by police during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man herds cattle past traffic in the home town of Savita Halappanavar, in Belgaum in Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from...more
A man herds cattle past traffic in the home town of Savita Halappanavar, in Belgaum in Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged on Thursday to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. . REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker arranges oranges at a Bharti Wal-Mart Best Price Modern wholesale store at Zirakpur Punjab November 16, 2012. Indian authorities are investigating claims that Wal-Mart Stores Inc. violated foreign exchange rules when it invested $100 million...more
A worker arranges oranges at a Bharti Wal-Mart Best Price Modern wholesale store at Zirakpur Punjab November 16, 2012. Indian authorities are investigating claims that Wal-Mart Stores Inc. violated foreign exchange rules when it invested $100 million in a domestic unit owned by its wholesale joint-venture partner, Bharti Enterprises, a law enforcement official said. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Kashmiri women mourn the death of Mushtaq Ahmad during his funeral in Srinagar November 16, 2012. Ahmad, a salesman at a liquor shop, was killed and four others were wounded on Thursday evening when suspected militants fired at two liquor shops in...more
Kashmiri women mourn the death of Mushtaq Ahmad during his funeral in Srinagar November 16, 2012. Ahmad, a salesman at a liquor shop, was killed and four others were wounded on Thursday evening when suspected militants fired at two liquor shops in Dal Lake area of Srinagar, local media reported on Friday. Hizbul Mujahideen, Kashmir's largest militant group, has claimed responsibility for the attack, media further reported. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A woman sits with her goats outside a closed shop at a slum in Mumbai November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman sits with her goats outside a closed shop at a slum in Mumbai November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A resident gets a haircut from a barber at a slum in Mumbai November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A resident gets a haircut from a barber at a slum in Mumbai November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rahul Gandhi (L) smiles as Trade Minister Anand Sharma watches during the Nehru memorial lecture in New Delhi November 14, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Rahul Gandhi (L) smiles as Trade Minister Anand Sharma watches during the Nehru memorial lecture in New Delhi November 14, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
England's James Anderson (L) and his teammate Matt Prior attend a cricket practice session in Ahmedabad November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
England's James Anderson (L) and his teammate Matt Prior attend a cricket practice session in Ahmedabad November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Italian sailors Salvatore Girone (L) and Massimiliano Latorre sit in a private boat after appearing at the police commissioner office in Kochi November 14, 2012. The two sailors were detained in February on charges of killing two Indian fishermen...more
Italian sailors Salvatore Girone (L) and Massimiliano Latorre sit in a private boat after appearing at the police commissioner office in Kochi November 14, 2012. The two sailors were detained in February on charges of killing two Indian fishermen while protecting a cargo ship off the Indian Ocean coast. Italy says the sailors, who were released on bail in June in Kerala, mistook the men for pirates. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A traffic police officer directs traffic in front of presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan amid dense smog in New Delhi November 14, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
A traffic police officer directs traffic in front of presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan amid dense smog in New Delhi November 14, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
A victim injured in a grenade blast lies in a bed at a hospital in Jammu, November 17, 2012. At least one person was killed and five injured in the grenade explosion at Narwal on the outskirts of Jammu city Saturday evening, police said....more
A victim injured in a grenade blast lies in a bed at a hospital in Jammu, November 17, 2012. At least one person was killed and five injured in the grenade explosion at Narwal on the outskirts of Jammu city Saturday evening, police said. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Policemen stand at the site of a grenade blast outside a wine shop in Jammu, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen stand at the site of a grenade blast outside a wine shop in Jammu, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) walks with Executive Chairman of Infosys Kris Gopalakrishnan in the Electronic City area of Bangalore, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) walks with Executive Chairman of Infosys Kris Gopalakrishnan in the Electronic City area of Bangalore, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A labourer unloads raw bananas from a truck at a wholesale banana market ahead of the Hindu religious festival of "Chhat Puja" in Kolkata November 17, 2012. Bananas are used by devotees as they worship the Sun god for the betterment of their family...more
A labourer unloads raw bananas from a truck at a wholesale banana market ahead of the Hindu religious festival of "Chhat Puja" in Kolkata November 17, 2012. Bananas are used by devotees as they worship the Sun god for the betterment of their family and society. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhury
A member of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) uses an iPad to take pictures of a protest rally in Kolkata November 17, 2012. Activists on Saturday held a protest against what they say are attacks on women across the country. REUTERS/Rupak...more
A member of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) uses an iPad to take pictures of a protest rally in Kolkata November 17, 2012. Activists on Saturday held a protest against what they say are attacks on women across the country. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.