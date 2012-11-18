India this week

The body of right-wing Hindu nationalist politician Bal Thackeray is carried on a vehicle during his funeral procession in Mumbai, November 18, 2012. Thackeray, one of India's most polarising politicians and leader of an influential right-wing Hindu nationalist party that has dominated politics in the country's richest city for two decades, has died aged 86. Thackeray died of cardio-respiratory arrest on Saturday at his home, one of his doctors, Jalil Parker, said. He had been ill for some time and was rumoured to have died earlier this week. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash