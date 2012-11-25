India this week
People watch fireworks during the "Dev Diwali", or diwali of god, festival in Ahmedabad November 24, 2012. Dev Diwali is celebrated on the fifteenth day of Diwali, on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in a...more
People watch fireworks during the "Dev Diwali", or diwali of god, festival in Ahmedabad November 24, 2012. Dev Diwali is celebrated on the fifteenth day of Diwali, on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in a tribute to the river Ganges by Hindu devotees of Varanasi. Dev diwali, also called dev uthi aakadash, also marks the end of the fortnight of Diwali celebrations and a major event on the day is the lighting of diyas (lamps) in the night after the moon is sighted. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Newly installed Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (L) poses as he receives guests in the Regia Hall at the Vatican November 24, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed six new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday....more
Newly installed Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (L) poses as he receives guests in the Regia Hall at the Vatican November 24, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed six new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Customers shop inside a Best Price Modern Wholesale store, a joint venture of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises, at Zirakpur in Punjab November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Customers shop inside a Best Price Modern Wholesale store, a joint venture of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises, at Zirakpur in Punjab November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A schoolgirl tries to climb out of a Schilka tank as others stand on it during an exhibition organised by the Indian army in Chandigarh November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A schoolgirl tries to climb out of a Schilka tank as others stand on it during an exhibition organised by the Indian army in Chandigarh November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A schoolgirl looks through the barrel of an 84 mm rocket launcher at an exhibition organised by the Indian army in Chandigarh November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A schoolgirl looks through the barrel of an 84 mm rocket launcher at an exhibition organised by the Indian army in Chandigarh November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Tourists sit on a camel as it takes a drink of water at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Tourists sit on a camel as it takes a drink of water at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman stands guard behind coils of concertina wire laid across a road during restrictions in Srinagar November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A policeman stands guard behind coils of concertina wire laid across a road during restrictions in Srinagar November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Camels walk as their herders lead them to an area to wait for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Camels walk as their herders lead them to an area to wait for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An policeman in civilian clothes struggles to leave a vehicle after his colleagues used tear gas to disperse Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
An policeman in civilian clothes struggles to leave a vehicle after his colleagues used tear gas to disperse Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Raji, a 9-year-old tightrope walker, slides along a rope with her knees places inside an aluminium tin for balance during a performance in the financial district in Mumbai, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Raji, a 9-year-old tightrope walker, slides along a rope with her knees places inside an aluminium tin for balance during a performance in the financial district in Mumbai, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Kashmiri Muslim boy pauses while flagellating his head during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 22, 2012. Muslims all over the world mourn the slaying of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, during the first ten days of the Islamic...more
A Kashmiri Muslim boy pauses while flagellating his head during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 22, 2012. Muslims all over the world mourn the slaying of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, during the first ten days of the Islamic month of Muharram. Imam Hussein was killed by his political rivals along with 72 companions in the 7th century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A woman labourer carrying cement is silhouetted against the setting sun at the site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of Jammu November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman labourer carrying cement is silhouetted against the setting sun at the site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of Jammu November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man rides a bicycle next to Hindu devotees walking on the banks of river Ganga ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man rides a bicycle next to Hindu devotees walking on the banks of river Ganga ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik gives the final touches to a sand sculpture of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab on a beach in Odisha November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik gives the final touches to a sand sculpture of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab on a beach in Odisha November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Pigeons fly outside the Taj Mahal Hotel, which was one of the targets of the 26/11 attacks, in Mumbai November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Pigeons fly outside the Taj Mahal Hotel, which was one of the targets of the 26/11 attacks, in Mumbai November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Mumbai, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Mumbai, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A vendor arranges vegetables in front a truck loaded with chickens at a market in Srinagar November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A vendor arranges vegetables in front a truck loaded with chickens at a market in Srinagar November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Hindu devotee lies on the road as she worships the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Kolkata November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee lies on the road as she worships the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Kolkata November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees prepare to offer prayers to the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" at dawn, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Hindu devotees prepare to offer prayers to the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" at dawn, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Kashmiri women watch a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri women watch a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A duck swims through an algae-covered canal on an autumn day in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A duck swims through an algae-covered canal on an autumn day in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Firefighters work to extinguish the fire from a 15-storey commercial building after a fire broke out, in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Firefighters work to extinguish the fire from a 15-storey commercial building after a fire broke out, in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian policemen beat Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners with batons as they carry a religious flag during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Indian policemen beat Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners with batons as they carry a religious flag during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Shi'ite Muslim man uses a knife to gash a child's head during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in Uttar Pradesh November 23, 2012. Ashura is a 10-day-long event where Shi'ite Muslims commemorate the death of Prophet Mohammad's...more
A Shi'ite Muslim man uses a knife to gash a child's head during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in Uttar Pradesh November 23, 2012. Ashura is a 10-day-long event where Shi'ite Muslims commemorate the death of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Imam Hussein in battle in 680AD. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man cleans his boat which will be used to carry Hindu devotees in Allahabad, November 24, 2012. The boats take devotees and tourists out onto the river, where they can pray and observe proceedings for the "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival....more
A man cleans his boat which will be used to carry Hindu devotees in Allahabad, November 24, 2012. The boats take devotees and tourists out onto the river, where they can pray and observe proceedings for the "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Next Slideshows
American Music Awards
Highlights from the American Music Awards.
Week in fashion
The past week in the world of fashion.
Latin Grammy Awards
Highlights from the Latin Grammy Awards.
Twilight on Twilight
The sun sets on the wildly popular vampire film franchise.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.