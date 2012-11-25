Edition:
India this week

<p>People watch fireworks during the "Dev Diwali", or diwali of god, festival in Ahmedabad November 24, 2012. Dev Diwali is celebrated on the fifteenth day of Diwali, on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in a tribute to the river Ganges by Hindu devotees of Varanasi. Dev diwali, also called dev uthi aakadash, also marks the end of the fortnight of Diwali celebrations and a major event on the day is the lighting of diyas (lamps) in the night after the moon is sighted. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Newly installed Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (L) poses as he receives guests in the Regia Hall at the Vatican November 24, 2012. Pope Benedict XVI installed six new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>Customers shop inside a Best Price Modern Wholesale store, a joint venture of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises, at Zirakpur in Punjab November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A schoolgirl tries to climb out of a Schilka tank as others stand on it during an exhibition organised by the Indian army in Chandigarh November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A schoolgirl looks through the barrel of an 84 mm rocket launcher at an exhibition organised by the Indian army in Chandigarh November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

<p>Tourists sit on a camel as it takes a drink of water at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A policeman stands guard behind coils of concertina wire laid across a road during restrictions in Srinagar November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Camels walk as their herders lead them to an area to wait for customers at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>An policeman in civilian clothes struggles to leave a vehicle after his colleagues used tear gas to disperse Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Raji, a 9-year-old tightrope walker, slides along a rope with her knees places inside an aluminium tin for balance during a performance in the financial district in Mumbai, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A Kashmiri Muslim boy pauses while flagellating his head during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 22, 2012. Muslims all over the world mourn the slaying of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, during the first ten days of the Islamic month of Muharram. Imam Hussein was killed by his political rivals along with 72 companions in the 7th century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A woman labourer carrying cement is silhouetted against the setting sun at the site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of Jammu November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A man rides a bicycle next to Hindu devotees walking on the banks of river Ganga ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik gives the final touches to a sand sculpture of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab on a beach in Odisha November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Pigeons fly outside the Taj Mahal Hotel, which was one of the targets of the 26/11 attacks, in Mumbai November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee prays while standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea as she worships the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Mumbai, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A vendor arranges vegetables in front a truck loaded with chickens at a market in Srinagar November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee lies on the road as she worships the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in Kolkata November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Hindu devotees prepare to offer prayers to the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" at dawn, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Kashmiri women watch a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A duck swims through an algae-covered canal on an autumn day in Tailbal, on the outskirts of Srinagar November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Firefighters work to extinguish the fire from a 15-storey commercial building after a fire broke out, in central New Delhi November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Indian policemen beat Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners with batons as they carry a religious flag during a Muharram procession in Srinagar November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim man uses a knife to gash a child's head during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in Uttar Pradesh November 23, 2012. Ashura is a 10-day-long event where Shi'ite Muslims commemorate the death of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Imam Hussein in battle in 680AD. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A man cleans his boat which will be used to carry Hindu devotees in Allahabad, November 24, 2012. The boats take devotees and tourists out onto the river, where they can pray and observe proceedings for the "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

