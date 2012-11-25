India this week

People watch fireworks during the "Dev Diwali", or diwali of god, festival in Ahmedabad November 24, 2012. Dev Diwali is celebrated on the fifteenth day of Diwali, on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in a tribute to the river Ganges by Hindu devotees of Varanasi. Dev diwali, also called dev uthi aakadash, also marks the end of the fortnight of Diwali celebrations and a major event on the day is the lighting of diyas (lamps) in the night after the moon is sighted. REUTERS/Amit Dave